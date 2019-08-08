Annual backpack blessing
Pastor Rob Henderson started the Backpack Blessing tradition at Lord of Life Lutheran Church about 10 years ago, and now many families include this spiritual event in their back-to-school routine. All students, teachers and others who are returning to class are invited to share in a special blessing on Aug. 11. Prayers for safety, scholastic achievement and personal growth throughout the coming school year will be offered during all services, which take place at 8:15 a.m., 9:31 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Students are encouraged to bring their backpacks for a blessing during the children’s sermon.
Another tradition at Lord of Life is their annual School Supply Collection to benefit Geauga County Job and Family Services and WomenSafe. The community is welcome to contribute. New supplies can be dropped off at the church. To learn more about these programs and other ministries at Lord of Life, visit loloh.org or call 440-543-5505. Lord of Life Lutheran Church is located at 17989 Chillicothe Road in Chagrin Falls.
