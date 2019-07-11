Ledgewood sponsors free breakfast
Ledgewood Christian Church, 8261 Kinsman Road (west of Route 306) in Russell, is sponsoring a free breakfast on Saturday, July 20 8:30-10:30 a.m. The menu consists of pancakes, sausage, salmon patties, juice, coffee and tea and more. Ample parking will be available in the rear of the church. For more information, please call Jeff Angle at 440-564-5912.
Summer book pick at Lord of Life
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 17989 Chillicothe Road (Route 306) in Bainbridge, is offering the family ministry Family LIFE (Families Living in Faith Everyday) that provides families the opportunity to gather and support one another in raising their young children faithfully. This summer, events are planned for families with young children to serve in mission for others and simply have fun as they get to know one another.
One of the events happening is a summer book pick. Parents and children together are encouraged to read the book “Wishtree” by Katherine Applegate. On Aug. 11 at noon, families will gather at Lord of Life’s gathering space for a picnic lunch, a book chat and activities related to the book. Families will help create a “wish tree” and other random acts of kindness. All are welcome at these or any events at Lord of Life. For more information regarding Family LIFE or any other ministry at Lord of Life, call 440-543-5505 or visit loloh.org.
