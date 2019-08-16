Democratic spaghetti dinner
The Geauga County Democratic Party will host a Hot Topic Spaghetti Dinner on Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at its headquarters, 12420 Kinsman Road in Newbury, to hear Jennifer Brush, former Ambassador and diplomat, speak about Russian Intervention in the elections. Cost will be $13 for members and $25 for non-members. Reserve your space at www.geaugadems.org or call 440-273-8200.
August aviation meeting
EAA Chapter 5 will host their next IMC/VMC meeting of 2019 at Geauga County Airport, 15421 Old State Road in Middlefield, at 7 p.m. Aug. 22. Come a little early for a 6:30 p.m. social before the meeting program. Stay for some “hanger flying” starting at 8 p.m. following the program. The August meeting program will focus on IMC but will have a scenario for non-instrument or VFR only pilots as well. Coffee and donuts will be provided.
Cuyahoga kayak
Join naturalists on this 10-mile adventure paddling on the Upper Cuyahoga River from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25. Bring a lunch and water bottle, sunscreen and insect repellent in a waterproof bag. Meet at Camp Hi Canoe Livery, 12274 Abbott Road in Hiram, and be transported to the launch site at Eldon Russell Park. Kayaks, life jackets and paddles provided by Camp Hi. Registration is required at 440-286-9516.
Geauga walkers
Join active seniors for a 1-plus-mile hike from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at Big Creek Park’s Woodin Road horse trailer parking lot, 9160 Robinson Road in Chardon.
Registration is not required. For a complete list of walks, call the Geauga Senior Center at 440-279-2126.
Monarch tagging at fair
Visit the Geauga Park District building at the Great Geauga County Fair and view Monarch taggings at 1:30 p.m. each day. The fair runs Aug. 29 through Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Geauga County Fairgrounds, 14373 N. Cheshire St. in Burton.
Visit www.geaugafair.com for more information on the fair.
Goat yoga in the park
Join Geauga Park District and Feels Like Home Farm for an outdoor yoga experience featuring goats from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Maple Grove Picnic Shelter in Big Creek Park, 9160 Robinson Road in Chardon. Open to ages 8 and older.
Goat Yoga is a popular animal therapy activity that can lower stress and increase well-being. Bring a yoga mat, large towel and sense of humor. Long hair should be pulled back and dress in outdoor exercise clothes. Registration is required at 440-286-9516.
Shorebird van trip
Travel by van to Northeastern Ohio shorebird hotspots for a unique birding adventure in search of migratory shorebirds and other water birds from 12 to 4 p.m. Sept. 7. Dress for the weather. Bring binoculars; spotting scopes are provided. Registration is required at 440-286-9516.
Backcountry hike at Veterans Legacy Woods
Join a naturalist exploring off-trail in this new park (formerly Wicked Woods) from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 7 at 14085 Ravenna Road in Newbury. Expect some steep, hilly terrain, muddy footing, uneven ground and downed trees. Dress for the weather. Registration is required at 440-286-9516.
Geauga annual community meeting
United Way Services of Geauga County annual community meeting is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Meadow Ridge Farm, 17305 Mayfield Road in Windsor. The community is welcome to attend this celebration of collaboration with the community.
Tickets are $40 per person and include a casual barbecue. Table of eight guests is $320.
For more information, contact Chris Morgan at cmorgan@unitedwaycleveland.org.
