Scott-Stueber
Kelia Larson Scott and Frederick Gregory Stueber were married on June 29, 2019. The ceremony and reception were held at Philander Chase Knox Estate in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. The Rev. Brian J. Bruno, friend of the bride and groom, officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Robert and Susan Larson Scott of West Chester, Pennsylvania. She is a 2009 graduate from Henderson High School in West Chester and received her Bachelor of Arts with honors distinction, MCL from the University of Delaware in 2013. She is the senior marketing manager for Acrometis in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
The groom is the son of Lee Anne and the late Gerald A. Stueber of Chagrin Falls. He is a 2008 graduate from Chagrin Falls High School. He received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Delaware in 2012 and his Master of Business Administration from West Chester University in 2018. He works for PepsiCo in Philadelphia as a market manager in the Gatorade division.
The maid of honor was Kara Pokropski. Bridesmaids were Jillian Jatres, Sara Finch, Elizabeth Guirey, Jennifer Freda and Jessica Stecker. The best man was Konrad Stueber. Groomsmen were Maxwell Finch, Charles Gushue, Brett Axner, Mark Hammer and Rikar Ramsey.
The bride’s gown, by Maggie Sottero, featured sequin-embroidered lace with metallic threading and a plunging back, embellished in illusion lace. Swarovski crystals and opalescent pearls adorned the illusion cap-sleeves and back of the sheath wedding gown, complete with crystal buttons over the zipper closure.
The couple traveled for a two-week trip up the New England coast for their honeymoon. They reside in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.