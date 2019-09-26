Fall music at Lord of Life
Lord of Life welcomes all to join the choirs at Lord of Life Lutheran Church. The worship services at Lord of Life will feature music provided by the church’s choral and instrumental groups for fall. The Chancel Choir performs at the 10:45 a.m. worship services with rehearsals on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. The Men’s Choir, an a cappella group, sings once per month at either the 8:15 a.m. or 10:45 a.m. services and rehearses on Thursdays after the Chancel Choir. The Handbell Choir alternates between performing at the early and late services and rehearses on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. The contemporary band Atrium provides music at the 9:31 a.m. service weekly. The church will also have a small Praise Team, a brass ensemble and occasional choirs and ensembles for children and youth.
There are also opportunities for those who cannot commit to a regular rehearsal schedule, including the occasional “pickup choir” and substitute musician positions for other choirs and ensembles.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church is located at 17989 Chillicothe Road in Chagrin Falls. For more information, contact the church office at 440-543-5505, or visit www.loloh.org.
Holiday boutique
St. Mark Lutheran Church, 11900 Chillicothe Road in Chester Township, will host a “Gift of the Magi” holiday boutique Nov. 8-9 with handcrafted items by over 35 juried crafters. For a $5 admission rate on Nov. 8 from 7-9 p.m., there will be an adults-only preview sale with music, hors d’oeuvres and wine. Admission is free on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a raffle for a hand-crafted quilt will be held. Shoppers who also visit the boutiques at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 13013 Chillicothe Road, and Old South Church, 9802 Chillicothe Road in Kirtland, will be eligible for one of three grand prizes. Call St. Mark Lutheran for more information at 440-729-1668.
