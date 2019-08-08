NEOCAG holds monthly meeting
The NorthEast Ohio Computer-Aided Genealogy Society, Inc., with membership and visitors welcomed from Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Summit and Ashtabula counties, holds its monthly meeting Aug. 10 at the Mayfield Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 500 SOM Center Road in Mayfield Village. Doors open at 9 a.m. and Dr. Deborah Abbott will present “Finding Hidden Treasures in City Directories” at 9:30 a.m. For additional information, visit http:/neocag.net.
Take a look at fashion
Art historian Stacie Murry will be at the Gates Mills Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 1491 Chagrin River Road, to share her original presentation “A Fun Look at Fashion from Victorian Times to the Present Day,” Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. Registration is requested for this free event at 440-423-4808.
Solon community flea market
On Sunday, Aug. 11 the Solon Historical Society, 33975 Bainbridge Road in Solon, will host the 7th Annual Community Flea Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Time to clean out your attic, basement and garages and sell those unwanted treasures to someone else. Space is still available. Sellers are asked for a $5 donation per space. Reservations are required. Please call 440-248-3586 to reserve your spot. There is no rain date.
Celebrate Harvest Day
DTJ Taborville’s 85th Annual Harvest Day Festival will be held on Aug. 11 at Taborville in Auburn, at the corner of Bartholomew and Quinn roads. The parade starts at 2 p.m. Czech foods will be served from 11 a.m. and will include pork, dumplings and sauerkraut, beef goulash, tripe soup, wieners, homemade garlics and pastries. Music is played starting at 12:30 p.m. Scheduled to perform are Sokol Greater Cleveland Concert Band, Anthony Culkar and Frank Moravick Orchestra. Czech beer is available at the bar.
T-shirts and other Czech items will also be for sale. There is a $5 donation at the gate for those over 12. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets; no coolers or pets please. For more information about this or other events, call 440-543-8494.
Artful Yarn luncheon
Cleveland East Christian Women’s Connection will hold a luncheon featuring a presentation by The Artful Yarn, a boutique yarn shop in Chagrin Falls. Speaker Kathy Sly of Michigan will share her story of a modern-day Humpty Dumpty and her desperate search to find the “glue” to put the pieces of her life back together. Invite a friend and join this event Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Signature of Solon Country Club, 39000 Signature Dr. in Solon. Cost is $16. RSVP by calling 440-248-4914 or emailing cwcchagrin@gmail.com by Aug. 16.
Learn about gut health
Heinen’s wellness consultant is coming to the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 100 E. Orange St., to present an interactive program focusing on gut health, immune boosters you can make with common kitchen ingredients and the importance of sprouted and fermented foods, Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. Registration is requested for this free program at 440-247-3556.
Explore Middle Eastern cuisine
Come and discover the basics of Middle Eastern culture and cuisine at the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 100 E. Orange St., Aug. 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Western Reserve School of Cooking will demonstrate traditional Middle Eastern food recipes and share samples. Registration is requested for this free event at 440-247-3556.
Cedar Point memories
John Hildebrandt, author of “Always Cedar Point: A Memoir of the Midway,” comes to the Solon Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 34125 Portz Parkway, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. Registration is required for this event by stopping in, calling 440-248-8777 or visiting www.cuyahogalibrary.org.
‘Alone’ survivalist speaks
Britt Ahart, two-time participant on the outdoor survivalist History Channel series “Alone,” visits the Gates Mills Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 1491 Chagrin River Road, to talk about his experiences in Argentina and Mongolia, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. Registration is requested for this free program at 440-423-4808.
Plastic coalition meets
The Geauga Plastic Coalition meets Aug. 13 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Chardon Public Library, 110 E. Park St. For more information, contact Kevin Peterca at hickpryman@gmail.com or 216-312-3440.
Tuesday book discussion
Join the Gates Mills Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 1491 Chagrin River Road, for a discussion of “Among the Ruins” by Ausma Khan, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. Call the branch library for more information at 440-423-4808.
Guided chakra meditation
Jan Webber of Holistic Life Solutions will lead a guided chakra meditation session at the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 100 E. Orange St., Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. No experience is necessary. Registration is requested for this free program at 440-247-3556.
Discuss ‘Underground Airlines’
Join the Gates Mills Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 1491 Chagrin River Road, for a discussion of “Underground Airlines” by Ben Winters, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. Call 440-423-4808 for more information.
Wednesday book discussion
Join the Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library for a discussion of “Meet Me at the Museum” by Anne Youngson, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to join this discussion. Call 440-247-3556 for more information.
Vietnam veterans speak
The Chagrin Falls Historical Society and Museum’s “Through Their Voices: Veterans of Chagrin Valley and Beyond” speaker series continues Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. Vietnam veterans Jim Brosius and Pete Bernardo will present at the museum at 87 E. Washington St. This is a free program and an RSVP is appreciated to Ruth Zeager at director@chagrinhistory.org or by calling 440-247-4695. Light refreshments will be served.
