Temple to host award presentation
Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Road in Orange Village, will host the presentation of the Max and Frieda Davis Tikkun Ha’Olam Award Sept. 13.
Joe Cimperman, president of Global Cleveland and former Cleveland City Councilman, will receive the award in recognition of his dedication to social action. “Tikkun Ha’Olam” (or “Tikkun Olam”) is a Hebrew concept that can be translated as “repairing the world.” Its core tenet is to use social action to bring about social justice, thereby repairing the wrongs in society.
The award ceremony will take place during the Shabbat service beginning at 6:15 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Church holds Rally Day, Corn Roast
Valley Lutheran Church kicked off the new school year with their annual Rally Day and Corn Roast on Aug. 25. Rally Day is an annual “back-to-school” event for Valley Lutheran, celebrating the beginning of a new year of Sunday school, Bible studies, choirs and preschool education. Pastor Mike Henn led the entire congregation combined in one service, celebrating outdoors under the shade trees on the front lawn of the church.
After the worship service, everyone moved to the annual Corn Roast, enjoying fresh roasted corn, brats, hot dogs, watermelon and cookies. The church gathered with first responders from local police and fire departments in Chagrin Falls.
Fire Chief Frank Zugan sent one of the Chagrin Falls fire trucks so children could meet the local firemen and learn more about what the fire departments do.
Valley Lutheran Church invites everyone to worship and find a loving family in the community of the church. The church worships every Sunday at 9 a.m. for traditional services and 10:30 a.m. for contemporary services. Valley Lutheran Church is located at 87 E. Orange St. in Chagrin Falls.
