Alzheimer’s Association webinars
The Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter is offering a series of webinars to help with caregiving during the COVID-19 pandemic and tips for brain health and wellness while social distancing.
September programs include: “Tips for Brain Health and Wellness While Social Distancing” Sept. 16 from 1-2 p.m.; “Effective Communication Strategies” Sept. 17 from 8-9 a.m.; “COVID-19 and Caregiving” Sept. 22 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.; “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” Sept. 24 from 3-4 p.m.; and “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” Sept. 30 from noon to 1 p.m. All the webinars last one hour and are free, but registration is required. To register, call 800-272-3900. For more information, visit alz.org.
Reserve a DTJ Clambake
Join the DTJ Clambake on Sept. 20 with serving from 1-3 p.m. by reservation only. Cost is $26 per bake, and extra clams are $9 per dozen. Bakes include a dozen clams, a half chicken, yam, corn, bullion, soup and coffee. Hot dog, chips and pop for children will be available at $4. Czech beer is available at the bar.
For reservations or more information, call Bruce Marek at 440-543-8494. DTJ is located in Auburn Township at the intersection of Bartholemew and Quinn roads. Reservations must be in by Sept. 17. There will be no tickets available at the door. Masks are to be worn while in line and at the bar.
Learn genealogy skills
Discover online places to learn or improve genealogy skills free of charge from 2-3 p.m. Sept. 19 in a virtual session with the Geauga County Public Library. The URL will be sent via registration email. Register at geaugalibrary.libcal.com/event/7069136.
Tag monarch butterflies
All ages are invited to net and tag monarch butterflies, play the life-sized monarch migration game and learn about the difficulties and dangers they face from 12:30-4 p.m. Sept. 20 in the lodge at Orchard Hills Park, 11340 Caves Road in Chester. Catch butterflies, grasshoppers, katydids, praying mantis and beetles with nets provided or bring your own. Sun protection, socks, hats and long pants are recommended. Netting in the field surrounding the shelter is from 1-4 p.m. following a short insect overview. Drop in at any time. For more information, call 440-286-9516. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
Find passion for pawpaws
Discover why the pawpaw has been called American’s forgotten fruit and how it is making a comeback from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 20 in Meyer Center at Big Creek Park, 9160 Robinson Road in Chardon. An indoor presentation will be followed by a hike through a pawpaw patch. Registration is required at 440-286-9516. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
Donate to Red Cross
The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be in the Eykyn Room at the Geauga West Branch of the Geauga County Public Library, 13455 Chillicothe Road in Chester, from 1-7 p.m. Sept. 21. Register for an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Walk-ins are welcome.
Journal in the park
Learn basic journaling techniques to record nature observations from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 in the lodge at Orchard Hills Park, 11340 Caves Road in Chester. The topic this month is milkweed and the critters that use them. This wheelchair and stroller accessible program is partially outdoors, so dress accordingly. Taking photos is optional. A one-time registration fee of $20 for in-county residents and $24 for out-of-county for the monthly series includes a journal, pen and pencil. Registration is required at 440-279-0880. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
United Way to host virtual talk
Join United Way Services of Geauga County for a virtual conversation with Mark Swaim-Fox at their report to the community, “Building a More Inclusive Community: From Reflection to Action,” on Sept. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Mr. Swaim-Fox, executive director of Facing History and Ourselves’ Cleveland office, will discuss the importance of building a more inclusive and equitable future for all members of our community. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at uwsgc.org. For more information, email Karen Perko at kperko@uws.org.
Hike the fall equinox
Celebrate the new season with a naturalist-led, 1-mile hike over level terrain along the Planetary Trail from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Meet in the Robert McCullough Science Center at Observatory Park, 10350 Clay St. in Montville, and learn the science behind the equinox, then watch the sun set. Registration is required. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
Trek Beartown Lakes
Take an evening hike on the trails at Beartown Lakes from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 24. Meet at North Point Shelter, 18870 Quinn Road in Auburn. Participants must have the ability to hike at least 2 miles over mild terrain, rain or shine. Dress accordingly and bring water. Registration is required. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
Trade tunes at West Woods
Play, sing or simply listen with the Maple Town Tune Traders from 7-10 p.m. Sept. 24 at West Woods Nature Center. Musicians of all levels, genres and instruments are welcome. Short performances are followed by sharing of songs and tunes. Registration is required at 440-286-9516. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
Learn space archaeology
Come to the Robert McCullough Science Center at Observatory Park from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 25 to learn how science has learned much about the past from satellites revealing archaeological sites to ancient structures showing how people viewed the sky. Weather permitting, night-sky viewing will follow the program until 11 p.m. No registration is required for this free program that is wheelchair and stroller accessible. For more information, call 440-286-9516. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
Paint glass autumn leaves
Ages 18 and older can join artist Jeanne Carder Shimek from Artifacts Gift Studio to paint a wine glass with a fall tree/leaf motif from 1-3:30 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Affelder House, West Woods Nature Center, 15139 Chillicothe Road (Route 306) in Russell. Cost is $24 for Geauga county residents and $28 for out-of-county residents and includes materials and instruction. No experience is necessary. Registration is required at 440-286-9516. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
Free shred day for Geauga
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 26, Geauga County residents can shred up to five standard-size bags or boxes onsite at the Administration Center Branch of the Geauga County Public Library, 12701 Ravenwood Drive in Munson. The shredding is done by Protect-N-Shred. For more information, call 440-286-6811.
Search for spiders
Learn basic spider biology and identification followed by a short walk in search of spiders from 3-4:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road (Route 87) in Russell. The program is wheelchair and stroller accessible. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
View the night sky
Observe the wonders of the night sky using a giant research-grade telescope from 8-11 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Nassau Astronomical Station at Observatory Park, 10350 Clay St. in Montville, just north of the main campus entrance. A planetarium presentation in the McCullough Science Center will be held if weather prevents sky viewing. No registration is required for this wheelchair and stroller accessible program. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
Reptile Day at West Woods
Meet a wide variety of reptiles, from snakes to lizards, owned by members of the Northern Ohio Association of Herpetologists (NOAH) from 12:30-4 p.m. Sept. 27 at West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road (Route 87) in Russell. All programs and events are subject to change; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out.
Learn tree planting at Orchard Hills
Join the Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District, the Geauga Park District and Rooted in Trees to celebrate trees with a family-friendly tree planting event at Orchard Hills Park, 11340 Caves Road in Chester, on Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon (rain date is Oct. 7).
Participants will learn how to properly plant a tree with local resource professionals; see hands-on demonstrations including staking, proper mulching and deer guard installation; and take home a free tree seedling donated by Bartlett Tree Experts. Dress for the outdoors, bring a mask and practice social distancing. Registration is required by Oct. 5 at geaugarootedintrees.eventbrite.com. For more information, email gprunty@geaugaswcd.com or call 440-834-1122.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.