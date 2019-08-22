Church awards Solon donor
United Church Homes hosted its annual Housing Donor Appreciation Dinner on July 24. The event honored individuals and organizations whose support significantly impacted UCH and its housing communities. This year, UCH gave three awards.
UCH honored Cathy Maurer Green of Solon with the Ben M. Herbster Award. Ms. Green and her parents have been devoted donors at United Church Homes for many years, the church said in a press release. Ms. Green served 11 years on the UCH Board of Directors including as board chair for two years.
Robert C. Kutschbach of Westerville received the Rev. Dr. Robert Diller Legacy Leadership Award for his outstanding leadership, according to the church, and Disciples Uniting in the Quad Cities of Moline, Indiana received the Spirit Award for their work to create low-income housing for older adults.
Bainbridge UCC begins mission
Bainbridge Community United Church of Christ (UCC) is changing its worship service the last Sunday of each month starting Aug. 25 at 10:30 a.m.
To put faith into action, UCC will be doing a service project during worship. To allow for time to do the project, the sermon and member reflection will not occur; a short prayer reflection will happen instead. The service project will change each month, and as the congregation lives into this transformation, off-site projects are a possibility. This month, worship attendees will assemble hygiene kits for disaster relief using materials members of the congregation have donated.
UCC welcomes everyone regardless of class, race, ethnicity, immigration status, gender expression or sexual orientation. Anyone looking for a spiritual community and seeking to transform the world is welcome to join in. Bainbridge Community UCC is located at 17751 Chillicothe Road (Route 306) in Chagrin Falls.
