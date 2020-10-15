NDCL donates baby supplies
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School’s community celebration of Homecoming included a “diaper war” to collect diapers, baby wipes and baby bottles for the mothers and babies served by Zelie’s Home in Garfield Heights.
The friendly competition paired the freshmen with the juniors and the sophomores with the seniors. NDCL collected nearly 10,000 items, including 8,860 diapers, 298 packages of baby wipes and 119 baby bottles. Because the freshmen and juniors won the contest, NDCL “pampered” them with a special dress-down day on Friday.
Zelie’s Home, formerly known as Maggie’s Place, is a caring community that empowers pregnant and parenting women to take positive and effective action on behalf of themselves and their children by providing physical, emotional, spiritual and professional support.
StoryWalk at Riverside
The first Chagrin Falls Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library StoryWalk is up in Riverside Park, running from Main Street to the library, 100 E. Orange St. The StoryWalk starts at the bottom of the ramp entrance to the park off of East Orange Street and continues along the walking path, past the playground and along the river heading towards the falls. The first book in this series is “The Artist: A Max and Annie Adventure in Imagination,” by local author Sandra J. Philipson, a story about two English springer spaniels who encounter an artist on their walk by the river. The dogs are surprised to see the artist’s paintings come to life through the power of imagination.
Lunchtime yoga in the park
Ages 10 and older can practice yoga from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road in Russell. A waiver is required for each child participating in yoga. Cost is $7 for in-county residents and $10 for out-of-county residents. Dress comfortably and bring a yoga mat and water bottle. Register at 440-286-9516 or www.geaugaparkdistrict.org. All programs and events are subject to change or cancellation; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out. Social distancing is required, and face coverings are required for all indoor programs and events.
Get ready for winter
Ages 3 to 5 with an adult will head outdoors to see how nature is getting ready for winter from 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. Nov. 9 and Nov. 13 at the Judge Lester Taylor Lodge in Claridon Woodlands, 11383 Claridon Troy Road. Dress for the outdoors. All participants must be registered by phone only at 440-286-9516. All programs and events are subject to change or cancellation; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out. Social distancing is required, and face coverings are required for all indoor programs and events.
Explorers learn about beavers
Ages 8 to 11 can venture along wetlands and woodlands to discover the life of beavers from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 7 at the Rookery, Great Blue Heron Lodge, 10110 Cedar Road in Chester. This is a drop-off program held outdoors rain or shine, so dress for the weather. Registration and waiver are required; call 440-286-9516 or www.geaugaparkdistrict.org. All programs and events are subject to change or cancellation; check www.geaugaparkdistrict.org before coming out. Social distancing is required, and face coverings are required for all indoor programs and events.
Preschoolers explore with Nora
Nora the Explorer (Nora Sindelar) from the Geauga Park District took St. Helen Catholic Preschool’s Little Hornets class on an outdoor fall nature walk last week. On their walk, Ms. Sindelar showed the students of the Newbury Township school how squirrels hide their acorns to prepare for the cold weather.
Lions head to state golf tournament
For the sixth consecutive year, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latrin’s boys golf team will advance to the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II State Tournament on Oct. 16-17 at The Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course.
The Lions qualified for states by finishing third in Tuesday’s district tournament with a team score of 337, 14 strokes behind first-place Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy. Senior Zander Gibson shot 81, senior Devon Skufca shot 84, senior Andrew Perovsek shot 86, sophomore Ryley Stefanek shot 86 and sophomore Ben Daher shot 100.
