Veterans art exhibit on display
In conjunction with the Veterans Speaker Series, “Through Their Voices: Veterans of Chagrin Valley and Beyond,” stop by the Chagrin Falls Historical Society and Museum, 87 E. Washington St. in Chagrin Falls, to see the new exhibit, “Through Their Eyes: Chagrin Valley Veterans.” This exhibit is on display now through Nov. 11. This exhibit and speaker series are sponsored by American Legion Post 383 and VFW Post 12067. For more information, visit chagrinhistorical.org or call 440-247-4695.
VAC exhibit call to entry
The Call for Entry for Valley Art Center’s 48th Annual Juried Art Exhibit is now open. Artists living within a 250-mile radius of Chagrin Falls are invited to submit artwork for consideration to this prestigious annual exhibition. Each artist may submit up to three pieces in any art medium. The art is juried to approximately 100 works in painting, drawing, fiber arts, jewelry, sculpture, photography and more. More than $1,000 in cash is awarded for Best of Show; first, second and third place and several community sponsored awards including the Hardy Watercolor Award and the Phyllis Lloyd Memorial Award.
This call to entry is open until Oct. 11. Artists can apply online at valleyartcenter.org/calls-to-entry. The gallery and artist receptions are always free and open to the public. This exhibit will be on display from Nov. 8 through Dec. 11.
Contact the Valley Art Center at 440-247-7507 or visit valleyartcenter.org for more information. VAC is located at 155 Bell St. in Chagrin Falls.
Musical theater camp
Fairmount Center for the Arts is excited to announce a partnership with the Musical Theater Project, which will bring the musical theater camp “The Road to Oz” taught by Broadway performer Birdie Carroll to Fairmount Center for the Arts.
The camp will take kids aged 10-14 “behind the curtain” to explore the story, characters and songs from three popular musicals: “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Wiz” and “Wicked.” The camp combines singing, acting and dancing with engaging theater activities, games and discussion to create a program perfect for any experience level. The Road to Oz camp will be held from July 29 to Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fairmount Center for the Arts, 8400 Fairmount Road in Russell. To enroll in this special camp offering, contact Fairmount Center for the Arts at 440-338-3171.
Fairmount launches new website
Cleveland GiveCamp celebrated 10 years this summer, connecting tech experts from around the region with nonprofits on specific project support. Fairmount Center for the Arts was one of 18 nonprofits selected to participate this year. Over this past weekend, the Fairmount team worked with tech experts to recreate and relaunch a new website for Fairmount Center for the Arts.
‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’ staged
Curtain 440 presents “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” today (Friday) at 7:30 p.m. and July 27 at 2 p.m. at Berkshire High School, 14510 N. Cheshire St. in Burton. Directed by Angela Miloro-Hansen, with music director Logan Katoch and choreographer Janna Klein, actors age 7-17 have been rehearsing for six weeks to bring this story to life. Dancing plates, talking candlesticks and singing teapots all are anxious to show you the castle.
Presented in cooperation with Berkshire Schools, tickets will be available at the door or online at www.curtain440.com/Tickets. Cost is $8 for adults and seniors and $6 for students.
Next week, Curtain 440 will present “Into the Woods” at Andrews Osborne Academy in Willoughby. This young adult cast will perform August 2 -3 and 9-11. Tickets for these performances are also available online with $15 adults/seniors tickets and $12 student tickets.
Geauga set for raccoon fest
Traditional music – bluegrass, old-time, blues, folk, Irish and more – will be the centerpiece of a day-long festival on Aug. 10 at the Geauga County Historical Society’s Century Village Museum, 14653 East Park St. in Burton.
The Raccoon County Music Festival – which is named so after the host county, Geauga, said to be derived from the Native American word “sheauga” for raccoon – runs from noon to 7 p.m. in Burton. The festival will feature performances on two stages, square dancing, spontaneous jamming and more.
There will be food for sale at the festival, but attendees are permitted to bring their own meals and encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Bring a picnic and stay all day!
Admission is $10 for those ages 13 and older, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children under 6 years. Historical village buildings and the Crossroads museum store will be open. The event is hosted and sponsored by the historical society.
For more information, visit www.raccooncountymusicfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook page.
