CVLT comedy makes comeback
The Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, while closed for in-person shows for the past six months, continues to offer entertainment online. As it proceeds with its 91st season, the nonprofit will stream the archival video of its 2010 production of the heartwarming comedy, “The Dixie Swim Club,” directed by Barbara L. Rhoades, on Sept. 25, 26 and 27.
Admission is ‘pay-as-you-can,’ and viewers can watch at any time they choose throughout the weekend. The admission password for this one-weekend stream can be purchased by PayPal or credit card at CVLT.org. A $10 minimum is suggested, and greater amounts are encouraged to help CVLT meet mortgage and utility obligations while its usual slate of events remain canceled. For more information, visit CVLT.org or call 440-247-8955.
CDFF ticket sales, film schedule
The 11th annual Chagrin Documentary Film Festival tickets go on sale Sept. 11 with the lineup of films and drive-in schedule available online, including 101 documentaries from 32 countries in seven categories.
Among the films selected from more than 500 submissions, CDFF will present 19 world premieres and 21 Ohio premieres. Film categories include emerging filmmaker, environmental, human spirit, international and U.S. documentaries, shorts and student documentaries.
To accommodate safe practices for social distancing, attendees can view these films in person from the comfort of their cars at the drive-ins or virtually from the comfort of their homes.
One-hundred films will be available for at-home streaming Oct. 6-11 with both single-purchase opportunities as well as complete access and extended packages available. Drive-in films at Chagrin Cinemas, 8200 E. Washington St., will also be available with limited tickets to be released Sept. 10 at chagrinfilmfest.org.
“Like nearly everyone, we had to pivot plans to accommodate this new normal,” explained Mary Ann Ponce, the festival’s director who founded the festival in honor of her late son, David, an aspiring filmmaker who lost his battle with cancer in 2006. “While there’s still so much we’re uncertain of, here’s what we do know – we want to give our audience a much needed break and escape into movie magic. This festival always has and always will belong to the community.”
Memberships are still available as well as the new pass option, Virtual Doc Lover, which allows passholders to stream all of the films Oct. 6-11 for $100. Visit chagrinfilmfest.org to view the full pass and membership options, which include extended film festival streaming access. In addition to the online streaming and drive-in, festival goers can view free short films on an LED screen at Chagrin Falls’ Riverside Park. View the digital program on the festival’s website for information on screening times and film details.
