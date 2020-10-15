Chagrin Arts hosts virtual book club
Chagrin Arts presents their virtual book club on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. via Webex, featuring Jennifer Thompson, crime survivor and founder of Healing Justice, who co-authored the book, “Picking Cotton: Our Memoir of Injustice and Redemption,” with Ronald Cotton, a man wrongly convicted in her case. This event is sponsored by Healing Justice, The Ohio Innocence Project, John Carroll University, Tiffin University and Ohio University. Registration is required at chagrinarts.org/events/picking-cotton. The book is available for purchase at Fireside Book Shop. For more information, call 440-247-9700.
Fairmount offers ‘Spooktacular Arts’
Fairmount Center for the Arts, 8400 Fairmount Road in Chester, will run a week of “Spooktacular Arts” Oct. 26-31, which will also kick off the start of Fall 2, an eight-week session of arts programs. During the week of Oct. 26, Fairmount welcomes all students to come in (not too) spooky costumes and be ready for some treats. Additionally, current students are invited to bring a friend at no charge to engage in Fairmount’s arts programs.
Programming for the Fall 2 session includes classes and workshops in dance, theater, music, visual arts and fitness. Fairmount will offer programs starting the week of Oct. 26 through mid-December. Classes are offered for preschoolers through adults in all arts disciplines. Programs will take place both on-site (with small group sizes, social distancing and masks required), as well as online. Full descriptions and schedule of program offerings is available at www.fairmountcenter.org.
Enjoy Halloween M.U.S.i.C.
Join M.U.S.i.C. for their “Halloween Musical Salon” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. at the Shaker Heights Country Club, 3300 Courtland Blvd. Dress up in cocktail attire or 1920s costumes for this musical program featuring the Halloween-themed sounds of Saint-Saëns, Beethoven, Korngold, Rachmaninoff, Rossini, Berlin, Ligeti and more. Reservations are required by Oct. 25 and are limited to 45 guests. Social distancing will be in place, and masks will be required. General admission is $75, and patron seating is $100. A “young professionals” rate is available. Admission includes a sampling of gourmet appetizers, and a cash bar will be available.
Call 216-702-7047, e-mail stars@intheclassics.org or visit starsintheclassics.org for more information and to RSVP. Send checks to: M.U.S.i.C., 3939 Lander Road, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022.
