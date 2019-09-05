“We know that climate change is one of the most significant health threats for Ohio children,” Dr. Aparna Bole, a pediatrician in Cleveland and member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said recently.
Representatives from the Ohio Environmental Council, Policy Matters Ohio and the American Academy of Pediatrics, Ohio Chapter held a press call on Aug. 22 to discuss the findings of a report called “Climate Change is Hazardous to Ohio Children’s Health.”
The report included ways in which climate change has been hazardous to children’s health, specifically the impact that has been seen in Ohio. Dr. Bole explained that more than 80 percent of climate change effects are predominantly seen in children under 5 years of age. She said that more frequent instances of extreme heat and precipitation, air quality and changing patterns in infectious disease are all results of climate change that are affecting the children under her care.
For example, extreme heat, Dr. Bole explained, has caused higher rates of heat exhaustion in student athletes. Extreme precipitation, which occurs twice as often as it did a century ago, Dr. Bole said, contributes to the contamination of waterways with agricultural chemical runoff. This in turn spurs the growth of the toxic algal blooms and bacteria that cause illnesses which children are more susceptible. Lowered air quality makes it less likely for children with asthma to be able to participate in sports and play outside. Warmer winters have led to more black-legged deer ticks, the primary transmitters of Lyme disease, and increased incidents of West Nile Virus, according to the report.
Heather Taylor-Miesle, executive director of the Ohio Environmental Council, emphasized that Ohio should lead in responding to the findings of the report through its policies. Agreeing with her, Amy Hanauer, founding executive director of Policy Matters Ohio, added that there are still ways to make changes.
“There’s so much that policymakers can do to make change, and this would create jobs and help the economy,” Ms. Hanauer said.
According to Ms. Hanauer, climate change can be slowed and mitigated in a variety of ways. First, it can be slowed by implementing policies that encourage energy conservation, clean energy, the reduction of inefficient driving and the preservation of green spaces and wetlands. As for mitigating the direct effects that have been seen due to climate change, she said that policies with the most immediate impact should support reforestation, upgrading sewer structures to combat precipitation and the improvement of farming practices.
“It’s important to point out that these improvements are important in more than just helping the climate,” Ms. Hanauer said.
“We need to cut through the political noise to help policymakers understand that this is a health issue since this isn’t as widely known among them. All of the possible improvements are health improvements too.
“Our kids depend on it, our future depends on it and frankly, our economy depends on it too,” she added.
Find the full report at https://theoec.org/publications/climate-change-is-hazardous-to-ohio-childrens-health/.
