Students enjoy jewelry camp
Girls from St. Helen School in Newbury enjoyed a week of creating beautiful pieces of jewelry. Under the guidance of physical education and health teacher Amy Hotchkiss, the girls have created some one-of-a-kind jewelry. The girls were provided different gemstones, charms, chains and much more. The girls went outside and made jewelry from things they found in nature. The camp started last Monday and ended last Friday. On Friday the girls “auctioned off” the jewelry they made to give them a chance to share their creations with their friends in the class.
National Merit Scholarship
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced its final list of scholarship designees for 2019 on July 15. Hawken School graduate Brennen A. Keuchel of Solon received the National Merit Vanderbilt University Scholarship. Brennen will study biology at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution. College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
