Chagrin Falls
Chagrin Falls Middle School February Students of the Month
Seventh Graders
Mia Buno is a quiet leader, an avid reader and wonderful writer with impeccable critical thinking and problem-solving skills. An outstanding violinist, Mia possesses a quiet humor that brings a smile to teachers and classmates.
Eric Goyzman is an exceptional band leader and saxophone player with a tremendous attitude and work ethic. He is hard-working and conscientious. He excels on the Speech and Debate Team as a debater, researcher, and critical thinker.
Eighth graders
KellyAnne Mooney is motivated to succeed by her work ethic and positive outlook. She is kind, respectful, and always has a smile on her face. She is eager to participate and share ideas in class.
Adam Tropf
Adam Tropf is kind, friendly and helpful – a leader who works well in groups and ensures that all are included, He presents a positive attitude and willingness to learn and is conscientious and diligent about completing his work.
West Geauga
WGMS Student Wins National Poster Contest
Janna Winningham (center) took first place at the national level in the Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District poster contest. A 4-H and Plantmasters Club member, Janna won first place at the state level poster contest three years ago and third place at nationals two years ago. She is pictured with Middle School principal Meagan Bellan (left) and art teacher Kimberly Mathis.
National Merit Scholarship Finalists
West Geauga High School’s three National Merit Scholarship semi-finalists now advance to the finalist round. Pictured (from left) are Reilly Lewis, Megan McGinnis and Morgan Palchick.
Ohio Academic Decathlon Regional Competition State Champions
For the sixth year in a row, West Geauga High School is the Small School Division’s Regional State Champion in the Ohio Academic Decathlon competition.. Congratulations to junior Bridget Bellett and sophomores Robert Vash and Owen Roberts. The team now heads to the State Finals.
West Geauga Presents “Newsies” the Musical”
West Geauga High School Musical Theatre program will present Disney’s “Newsies” on March 17, 18 and 19 on the Middle School gym stage. Inspired by the 1899 newsboys’ strike in New York City, the play casts middle and high school students. Purchase tickets westg.org
Kenston
Kenston Middle School Honors Band
French Horn player Gino DeLuca (front left) and percussionist Kate Colwell, and (back row, left) tuba player Philip Brodsky trumpet player Alex Morin, and clarinetists Madison Gambatesa and Danica Pierce represented Kenston Middle School at the 2023 Ohio Musical Arts Association (OMEA) District 7 Middle School Honor Band.
They were among musicians chosen from 24 local schools who performed at Mentor High School on Feb. 25.
Heart Healthy Party
Kenston kindergartener Anna Thompson got the blood flowing during a Heart Healthy Party to highlight the importance of good cardiovascular health.
KMS Speech and Debate
The KMS Speech and Debate Team placed second out of 14 middle schools at a Feb. 25 tournament. KMS tournament champions were Pearl Johnson, Georgia LeFeber, Zoe LeFeber, Brooke Carlson. Placing second in Public Forum Debate were Reagan Carnes and Grace Voudris; other second-place winners were Sebastien Peiffer, Ben Yamsek and Kate Tobin. The team heads to the State Tournament in two weeks at Hathaway Brown.
