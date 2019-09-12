The Solon Board of Education Monday commended the students of the district for their high achievement on Advanced Placement tests.
Students across the district and recent graduates were named AP scholars by the College Board.
“It is a testament to the program that we have and how we nurture our kids in all ways, but academically as well,” Assistant Superintendent Fred Bolden said. He added that students who take AP classes at the district are required to take AP tests, and the way students at the district perform on the tests often means they enter college as sophomores due to the college credit they earn.
One student in particular impressed the board. Neel Mehta, a recent graduate, earned an average score of 4.9 out of 5 on his AP exams, according to Board Member John Heckman.
The board also discussed an upcoming event in which they are bringing in internet safety expert Jesse Weinberger to speak with parents. “With parents as partners, we can really work together to keep our kids safe,” Mr. Bolden said. Board member Julie Glavin added that she had been to a similar presentation before, and that “it’s really an eye-opening experience and I would encourage all parents to come to it.” The event is Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Solon High School auditorium, according to Mr. Heckman.
Mr. Bolden said that, previously, the county had trained and certified the district’s bus drivers, but now the district is responsible for their training. The district trained three new drivers, and the board approved the certification of the drivers for the 2019-20 school year according to requirements set in place by the Ohio Department of Education.
The board approved district spending of $212,968 at the Monday meeting, which included payments on building updates, furniture, books and travel reimbursements. The largest portion of this spending included a partial payment of $116,116.25 for the high school auditorium’s HVAC replacement. Mr. Bolden said that these bills will continue to get smaller as the year goes on and projects are wrapped up.
