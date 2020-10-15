Biden signs stolen
A serial sign stealer struck May Court on Oct. 11 and took two Biden for President signs, according to a report made to Chagrin Falls police by a homeowner. The signs were in the yards of the homeowner and neighbor, according to the report.
Woman reports shattered window
Chagrin Falls police are investigating the complaint of a Bell Street woman, who on Oct. 6 reported the back window of her car had been broken out as it was parked behind her apartment building.
Police said evidence points to an accident involving a truck seen in the area at the time and they are interviewing neighbors who may have work being done on their property that day.
Man arrested for OVI
On Oct. 7 at 2 a.m., Gates Mills police observed an occupied vehicle stopped and pulled over to the curb on Gates Mills Boulevard. The driver, Gary Dlugoz, 28, of Chardon was found to be operating under the influence of alcohol and was arrested, according to the report. Mr. Dlugoz was transported to the Geauga County Safety Center, the report states.
Woman serves free drinks
On Oct. 10, the bartender at AC Marriott, 300 Park Ave. in Orange, reported theft. The bartender left the bar to use the restroom and a woman was serving drinks “on the house” when she returned, according to the report. The 56-year-old Twinsburg woman is also a Marriott Hotels employee and was staying at the AC Marriott, the report states. The lost amount of alcohol is unknown at this time.
Gun permit violation charge
A Bedford man was charged with a CCW violation Oct. 11.
At 3:37 p.m., a vehicle was stopped on Aurora Road for illegal window tint. Upon being stopped, he advised police he had a loaded 9 mm pistol in the passenger seat back pocket. The weapon was seized by police and a citation was issued for Michael Chappman, 23, for CCW and window tint.
Public indecency incident
Solon police received a report of public indecency Oct. 8.
At 4:42 p.m. a man was observed by a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old female student, as he was allegedly exposing himself outside of his vehicle at Orchard School, 6800 SOM Center Road, according to Solon police.
Both girls gave a description of the man and got his license plate number.
Timothy Randall, 60, of Bedford, was charged with public indecency in the incident, police said.
Man drags woman by hair
On Sept. 21, Woodmere police responded to AT&T at 28101 Chagrin Blvd. for an assault report. A man and woman came to the store to switch their phone lines. They argued while at the store and were asked to leave, according to the report. The man left and then returned yelling and tackled the woman, the report states. Police said that he pulled her by her hair to the door of the store. The man left the store in his vehicle and drove through traffic signals at high rates of speed on Brainard Road, the report states. Police terminated the chase due to the man’s reckless driving.
Woman runs across Interstate 271
On Oct. 10, Orange police located a car in the parking lot of Extended Stay South, 3820 Orange Place Drive, that was supposed to be returned to Enterprise Car Rental. A woman was sleeping inside with her belongings and refused to leave, according to the report. A man from Enterprise arrived with a tow truck to repossess the vehicle and the woman ran onto Interstate 271, the report states. Police said that they stopped her in the median and she was transported to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital for a psychological evaluation.
Man accused of hitting woman
On Oct. 6, Chagrin Falls police received a call from a Solon Road man complaining that his live-in girlfriend would be calling him to report that he had hit her during an argument.
Police investigated and found the woman had suffered evidence of being struck and charged the male identified with domestic violence.
He made an initial court appearance the following day and the victim has moved out of the residence, police said.
Police monitor kids in park
Chagrin Falls police are paying closer attention to the area after the department received complaints of juveniles making a mess of the Riverside Park skating pavilion.
On Oct. 8, a foot patrol officer questioned a group of juveniles coming from the area and who reported there was litter in the area before they got there.
An hour later, the officer stopped a group of female juveniles in the pavilion area who said they had not littered the area either.
Woman faces OVI charge
A Solon woman was charged with drunken driving on Oct. 12 by Solon police.
At 4:08 a.m., a woman came to the Solon Police Department to pick up another party and was observed to have a strong odor of alcohol. She failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. She submitted to a breath test which registered .100.
Bonnie Daniels, 34, was charged with OVI, driving under suspension and prohibited BAC.
Domestic dispute in Solon
A Solon man was charged with domestic violence on Oct. 12 by Solon police.
At 8:01 p.m., police responded to Concord Court where an argument turned physical with a man throwing his wife around the house, according to Solon officials. She had visible scratches to her neck. The suspect initially left the scene but returned upon request by the police.
The man, 37, was charged with domestic violence, police said. The victim was a 35-year-old female.
Chagrin police lost and found
Lost and found items kept Chagrin Falls police busy last week.
A woman called Chagrin Falls police on Oct. 11 to report she had just driven away from a West Street location with her purse on top of the car and did not know where it had fallen off.
Five minutes later, a party came to the police station to turn in the purse which was found in the “middle of the road.”
The woman and her purse were reunited a short time later.
A Chardon man, missing his wallet containing credit cards and papers, was relieved to get a call from a village police officer on Oct. 10. The officer informed him that his property had been turned in by an anonymous party and was waiting for him at the police station.
On Oct. 7, a construction worker on East Washington Street found a credit card and turned it in to the police department which contacted the bank that issued the card.
Police were instructed to shred the card and the bank contacted the card owner.
