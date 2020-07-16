Man cited for no license
On July 6, Charles King, 21, of Cleveland was stopped for driving 40 mph in a 25-mph zone on Battles Road in Gates Mills. Mr. King was found to have no driver’s license and was cited for speeding and operating a vehicle without a license, according to the report.
Car strikes cyclist
On July 12, a 44-year-old Pepper Pike woman was bicycling on Shaker Boulevard in Hunting Valley when a car struck her. The car was traveling in the same direction as the cyclist and hit her hip with the car’s passenger side mirror, according to the report. The 69-year-old driver of Russell advised that his insurance would cover any treatment she needed, but the cyclist said that she was fine, the report states.
Turtle safely crosses the road
On July 11, Moreland Hills police received a call regarding a snapping turtle on Chagrin Boulevard near Riverstone Drive. The caller said that people were blocking the road to save the turtle, according to the report. The turtle safely crossed the road.
Fleeing and eluding charges
A Twinsburg man was charged on July 9 with fleeing and eluding by Solon police.
At 12:09 a.m., a vehicle was stopped for no taillights on SOM Center Road. There was an odor of marijuana, and when asked to exit the vehicle, the driver took off at a high rate of speed, according to the police report.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of Gerald Fleming, 23, for fleeing and eluding and obstructing official business, police said.
Police stop weaving car
A man was charged with drunken driving on July 12 by Solon police.
At 8:33 a.m., police received a call of an intoxicated driver on SOM Center Road.
The car was weaving, the report said. The driver had a strong odor of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests. At the station, he submitted to a breath test, which registered a .234 percent BAC.
John McBride, 55, of Solon, was charged with OVI, prohibited BAC and driving in marked lanes.
Bicycle found in Falls
On July 7, a Chagrin Falls Service Department employee found a bicycle at the East Washington Street Armory and returned it to the police station for safekeeping.
The owner can claim the bike after making a positive identification.Call 440-247-7321.
Deceased man found at hotel
On July 8, Orange police responded to a report of a deceased man at Extended Stay North, 3625 Orange Place Drive. The 57-year-old father said that he and his 28-year-old son were between residences so they were staying at the hotel, according to the report. Around 11 a.m., the father noticed that his son appeared to be deceased. The son was a heroin addict in the past, and police found six empty needles and a pistol in the room, the report states. Police said that the Cuyahoga County medical examiner took the body, and officers took custody of the firearm.
Theft from unlocked car
A female resident reported on July 8 that items had been stolen from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked on Olive Street.
The owner said her vehicle was unlocked for just 20 minutes. Stolen were credit cards and an Ohio Driver’s License. Chagrin Falls police stated that the credit and debit cards had been used at various locations. The theft is under investigation.
