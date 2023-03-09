Thursday, March 9
■ Chardon City Council, 6:30 p.m. at Council Chambers, 111 Water Street
Monday, March 13
■ Orange Schools Board of Education 6 p.m. at Pepper Pike Learning Center, 32000 Chagrin Blvd.
■ Solon Board of Education 6 p.m. at Board of Education, 33800 Inwood Road
■ Bainbridge Township Board of Trustees 7 p.m. at Bainbridge Town Hall, 17826 Chillicothe Road
■ Burton Village Council 7 p.m. at Village Hall, 14588 West Park
■ Chagrin Falls Village Council 7 p.m. at Village Hall, 21 W. Washington Street
■ Kenston Schools Board of Education 7 p.m. at Auburn Bainbridge Room, 9500 Bainbridge Road
■ South Russell Village Council 7 p.m. at Village Hall, 5205 Chillicothe Road
■ West Geauga Board of Education 7 p.m. at Board of Education office, 8615 Cedar Road
Tuesday, March 14
■ Geauga County Commissioners 9:30 a.m. at County Administrative Office, 12611 Ravenwood Drive
■ Hunting Valley Village Council 5 p.m. at Village Hall, 38251 Fairmount Boulevard
■ Gates Mills Village Council 5:30 p.m. at Gates Mills Community House, 1460 Chagrin River Road
■ Geauga Planning Commission, 7:30 AM, Geauga County Office Building, Room 1334
■ Automatic Data Processing Board, 10:00 AM, Auditor’s Office
■ Chardon Township Board of Trustees, 7:00 PM, Chardon Township Town Hall
