Claudia Ruth Coryell Bagley
Claudia Ruth Coryell Bagley, 66, of Richmond, Virginia died July 26, 2019 at Henrico Doctor’s Hospital in Richmond.
Mrs. Bagley was born on Jan. 28, 1953 in Ravenna, Ohio. She was the daughter of Otho and Leola (Burr) Coryell. She married John T. Bagley on Sept. 8, 1979 in Chagrin Falls.
Mrs. Bagley is survived by her husband, a daughter, a son, three brothers and many nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.
Mrs. Bagley was a 1971 graduate of Chagrin Falls High School and a 1975 graduate of the Huron Road School of Nursing. She served as a registered nurse for much of her career in addition to working for family businesses with her husband. One of her proudest achievements was caring for her parents during their final years at her home with her husband. She retired from Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center in March of 2018.
A memorial service will be held Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. at Celebration Lutheran Church, 10621 Auburn Road in Chardon. A private family interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Chagrin Falls at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Habitat for Humanity.