MAUREEN E. BARCELO
Maureen E. Barcelo (nee Hunt), 61, died September 18th, 2019 with family by her side. She was born July 2, 1958 in Cleveland Heights, OH to Dominic and Mary Hunt (Pax). She is survived by a big loving family including her mother, Mary Hunt; her children, Jacob, Nicholas, Neal, Claire, and Bridget; her siblings, Brian, Vincent, Greg, Katie, and Gina; her grandson, Nathaniel; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Funeral Mass was celebrated Saturday, September 21st at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Chagrin Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Please sign Tribute Wall at: murphyfamilyfuneralhome.com
RALPH T. DICKINSON III
Ralph T. Dickinson III, age 59 of Newbury passed away September 20, 2019. Loving father of Caitlin Dickinson and Justin Forbes. Survived by his sister Cathy (Pat) O’Rourke, brother Thomas W. Murphy II, Wendy S. Widdersheim, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Joyce D. Murphy and Ralph T. Dickinson II, sisters Susan Stratton, Nancy S. Dickinson, and Vicky L. Dickinson.
He will be missed by many beloved friends. Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday September 27, 2019 at Acacia Memorial Park Cemetery, 1880 SOM Center Rd., Mayfield Heights, OH 44124.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to a charity of choice. Arrangements by Stroud-Lawrence Funeral Home, Chagrin Falls. Please see Funeral Home website for full obituary www.stroudlawrence.com
CHESTER STONER GILTZ
Chester Stoner Giltz, age 82. Beloved husband of Carol R. (nee Reaser); dear father of Linda Giltz (Bob Heckman) of Asheville, NC, Debbie Majher (David), Libby Giltz, Daniel Elliott (Nawara) of Washington, D.C. and Timothy Elliott; cherished grandfather of Amanda and Jackson Majher, Charlie Giltz, and Bennett and Becker Spear; fond brother of Harry Giltz (Sandy), Dan Giltz (Cecil) and Francey Wells (Randy); loving uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Contributions suggested to Caring Hearts of Notre Dame College, 4545 College Rd., South Euclid, OH 44121. Funeral Service Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Lyndhurst Community Presbyterian Church, 5312 Mayfield Road. Interment private. The family will receive friends at the SCHULTE & MAHON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 5252 MAYFIELD RD., LYNDHURST (BETWEEN RICHMOND AND BRAINARD) SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5, FROM 2 TO 4 P.M. Order flowers and sign Tribute Wall at: www.schultemahonmurphy.com
TIM HUGH JENKINS
Tim Hugh Jenkins passed peacefully at home in Willoughby, OH after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Tim is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan Spriggs Jenkins; their five children, Debra Partee (Albert), David, Douglas (Gail), Thomas, and James; their six grandchildren, Matthew, Kimberly Allar (Neal), Nathaniel, Sarah, Molly, and Ethan; and three great-grandchildren, Adèle, Élodie and Madeleine. He is also survived by his identical twin brother, Tom Jenkins (Anne), nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents Earle and Marion.
Tim was a graduate of (Case) Western Reserve University, with a master's from Cleveland State University. After serving in the Army, Tim enjoyed a successful career in insurance and finance.
Donations may be made to the Federated Church or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org)
A memorial service will take place at the Federated Church, 76 Bell St., on Tuesday, October 1 at 4 P.M.
GLORIA PATTON SOUGHAN
Gloria Patton Soughan, 91, died peacefully in her apartment in Mesa, Arizona on August 30th, 2019.
Gloria was born in Highland Park, Michigan on June 2nd, 1928. Gloria grew up in Saginaw, Michigan and graduated from Michigan State University where, as she reminded her family, she was the first homecoming queen in 1949. She courageously moved to Manhattan on her own and had a successful career as one of the few women in marketing on Madison Ave in the 1950’s. It was there that she met her husband, John Soughan, a marketing executive at Pepsi Cola. They married and had three boys. The family moved to Ohio in the 1970’s and settled in Pepper Pike and later Chagrin Falls. Gloria continued her work in digital production and event management until the 1990’s. Gloria was a stalwart at St. Christopher’s by the River in Gates Mills where she was a devoted member of the Altar Guild and a passionate supporter of St. Christopher’s “Bargain Box” sale and it’s outreach program.
Gloria is survived by her children, John Jefferson Soughan, Jr. (Linda) of Millburn, NJ, Anthony Patton Soughan of Hong Kong and David Paris Soughan of Fountain Hills, AZ; grandchildren, John Patrick Soughan, Lachlan Richey Soughan and Katie Mei Soughan. Gloria joins her loving husband John Jefferson Soughan, Sr. and her adored sisters, Laura Lee and Janet who preceded her in death.