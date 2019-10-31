THOMAS EDWARD HISSAM
Thomas Edward Hissam of Dallas, TX and Wilmington, NC, died at T. Boone Pickens Hospice Care Center in Dallas on Tuesday October 22nd, 2019. He was 57.
Thomas was born on November 17th, 1961 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. Tom grew up in Bainbridge and was a quarterback and wrestler at Kenston High School. He was an Eagle Scout alongside his brother, Tim in the troop in which his father, Hadge Hissam was the troop leader. Tom attended Davidson College where he graduated with a BA in psychology and was president of his fraternity. At Davidson, he played football and wrestled. He went on to attend the University of South Carolina earning a Master’s in International Business at the esteemed Darla Moore School of Business. This Masters led Tom all over the world, living and working in Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Moscow, Provence, and Oslow. Tom was the owner of Sam’s Hot Dog Stands in Wilmington, NC and Salem, VA. He was involved in running his business up until just a few days before he passed, still exhibiting the fighter he was with his illness.
An adventurous man who lived life to the fullest, Tom also lived life on his own terms and loved his family deeply. He was an accomplished sailor and offshore racer. He was happiest on the water sailing, whether racing or cruising. Tom sailed on the coasts of more than fifteen countries, one of his last adventures taking him halfway across the Atlantic, sailing from South Africa to St. Helena… while on a pause from chemotherapy. No matter how busy he was, he put his family first. Tom was also generous and would do anything to help his friends. Tom was a good singer, dancer, and made those around him smile and laugh. He is fondly remembered by many.
Tom is survived by his wife Mary Piepenbrink of Dallas, TX and Wilmington, NC; his daughters Isabelle (Belle) of Boone, NC and Margaret (Rhett) of Raleigh NC; his parents Margaret and Harold Hissam of Solon, OH; his stepsons Chanse Harrison of Asheville, NC and Clark Harrison, of Wilmington, NC; his sister Jennifer Jones and his brother-in-law David Jones of Bainbridge OH; his brother Tim Hissam and his sister-in-law Lucille Hissam of Pflugerville, Texas, and nieces Lauren Jones King and her husband Tyler King, of Newark OH; Lydia Jones of Coraopolis, PA; his nephew Phillip Hissam of Pflugerville, TX. Tom had scores of loving cousins, aunts and uncles, mostly in WV. And finally, he leaves behind his beloved dog Henry who was his constant companion and best buddy.
One of Tom’s final feats was to swim in the Dallas Swim Across America event September 14, 2019, raising awareness and funding for the fight against cancer. Team Thomas Hissam is still accepting donations - now, in honor of Tom’s amazing life and amazing fight. Visit: https://www.swimacrossamerica.org/site/TR/OpenWater/Dallas?team_id=21267&pg=team&fr_id=5100
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Nov. 16, 2019 in Wilmington, NC and he will be buried at sea.
MARJORIE QUAY LARKINS
11/18/35 – 10/22/19
Marge Larkins was about family and friends and place. She carried with her a gentle strength and sense of purpose that she passed along to all who were dear to her, spending 61 amazing years with her husband, Bill.
Marge was born November 18, 1935 and was raised by her parents, George and Marge Quay, in Moreland Hills with her sister, Pat, and brother, George, surrounded by gardens and horses and adventure. She was a 1953 graduate of Orange High School and taught riding at Red Raider Camp. She graduated as a teacher from Ohio University in 1957 and started her career in the Solon schools. She met Bill; a teacher and administrator at Orange, they married in 1958, and moved immediately into their first Bainbridge home in Kenston Lake. It was a place for family with a big yard, pond with a beach, and a deep pine woods. Nelson arrived in 1961, Marge took a break from teaching, and Stacy joined the family in 1966. It was 1967 when Bill and Marge built a new home in Pilgrim Village, and yes, there was a pond and a beach. They would have it no other way. There she raised her kids, went back to almost two decades of teaching first grade in the Kenston Schools, and juggled everything from gardening and gourmet to book and bridge clubs, while organizing dinners and get-togethers with other couples (even learning to drink coffee to socially put everyone at ease). And there was always the tough decision whether to swim and sun at the Chagrin Valley Athletic Club or Taylor Lake at Pilgrim Village. Any other spare time was centered on attending every single possible kid activity there was from volleyball and cross country to chorus and drama. Home away from home was the family cabin in Sheenboro, Quebec. She first went there with her family in the 1940’s, and she and Bill bought their cabin, “Our Place”, in 1974. And, yes, a beach appeared on the Ottawa River. With their retirement in 1989, Marge and Bill were able to spend two months each summer at the cabin, downsize to a Walden condo in Aurora, and also winter on Marco Island in Florida. You guessed it, more water views and sand. Marge was also the travel planner extraordinaire who mapped out adventures with other couples to Europe, Alaska, the Caribbean, South America, the Western U.S., Canadian Rockies, and Maine and the Maritimes.
In her later years Marge balanced her gift of independence with the wisdom of a true matriarch acting as a caregiver to Bill after his stroke and passing on her love of life and wisdom to her grandchildren, Lauren, William, Austin and wife, Caleigh, Brandon, and Evan. It was amazing to be around someone who understood that making others happy and comfortable is the key to bringing joy to your own life.
Marge passed away on October 22, 2019 with her family at her side. Her spirit remains. Her husband, William, passed away on September 10, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Stacy and husband, Ted (truly her third child), of Bainbridge, son Nelson and his person, Karin, of Freeport, Maine, five grandchildren, and a sister and brother.
JUDITH R. PERKINS
Judith R. Perkins (nee Roxbury), age 74, of Auburn Twp. Daughter of the late Lester and Alberta (nee Otto) Roxbury; loving mother of Susanne (James) Heath and Jennifer (Gale Jr.) Perkins-Peppeard; dearest grandmother of Colin and Grayson Heath; dear sister of Marsha Perkins (Bill Marriner) and Cynthia (Phil) Harris; cherished aunt to Timothy, Jeffrey, Phillip, Lindsay and their families. Judith was a 1963 Graduate of Aurora High School and owner of Auburn Pipe & Plumbing Supply.
CREMATION. Friends received at the ST. JOHN FUNERAL HOME, 16381 CHILLICOTHE ROAD (RT 306), CHAGRIN FALLS, 44023 (2.5 MILES NORTH OF RT. 422), FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8 FROM 1 - 3 AND 6 - 8 P.M. with a memorial service to follow Saturday, November 9 at 10:00 A.M.
BERNADETTE WINKO
7/19/21-10/28/19
Bernadette Winko (nee Doyle) age 98 was a Bentleyville resident for 70 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph Winko. Dear mother of Cindy Gazley (Tom), Joan Lax (Mike), and Jean Richter (Andreas). Dear grandmother of Erin Lax, Keegan Lax, and Anthony Richter.
Bernadette cherished time with her family above all. She loved entertaining, cooking and holidays. She touched many throughout her life thanks to her friendly and outgoing personality. She never met a person with whom she couldn’t strike up a conversation.
Private family services will be held.
For those who wish, the family asks contributions be made to Meals-on-Wheels Chagrin Falls.