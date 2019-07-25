THOMAS M. FOGLER
Thomas M. Fogler, age 70, died suddenly Thursday, July 18th, 2019. Tom was born to John and Bethel Fogler of Gary, Indiana, on December 17th, 1948. He will be missed and remembered by his beloved wife, Linda (nee Pazdan); and devoted children, Jennifer (Alec) McClennan and Tim (Ashley) Fogler. Tom was a proud Pops to Finn and Lila McClennan and Avery and Wesley Fogler and a dear brother to David (Joyce) Fogler of Carmel, Indiana. He was an uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
Tom was a graduate of Horace Mann High School in Gary, Indiana, and Purdue University. He was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast. Tom will be remembered for his kind strong spirit and his fierce love of his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's name to First Tee Cleveland (https://www.thefirstteecleveland.org/). A small private service will be held per Tom's wishes. Arrangements by Stroud-Lawrence Funeral Home Chagrin Falls. www.stroudlawrence.com