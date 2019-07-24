David O. Zmek
David O. Zmek, 84, of Taborville died July 12. He was born Feb. 17, 1935 in Cleveland to the late Otto and Geraldine “Millie” (nee Tittle) Zmek. He was a Lyndhurst resident before moving to Auburn Township 30 years ago.
Mr. Zmek was active in all Masonic organizations. He started in DeMolay, was a member of James B. Ruhl, Acacia Lodge #731, Blue Gavel, past president of Lake County Exchange Club, member and past commodore of Al Koran Mariners Yacht Club, Al Koran HoBo band, Monarch of the Caliph Grotto, 1996 potentate of Al Koran Shrine in Cleveland and member and treasurer of Lake County Yacht Club. Mr. Zmek was also a member and past president of Burton Middlefield Rotary and a Paul Harris Fellow.
Mr. Zmek is survived by his wife of 30 years, Linda (Kolbe) Zmek; children, Kenneth Bittala of Cleveland, Loretta Cronin of Eastlake and Tami Zmek Manley of Spring, Texas; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Sandy.
The family held services July 18 and July 19. Private family burial was held at the Mausoleum at Brooklyn Heights Cemetery, Brooklyn Heights.
The family suggests donations to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. in Tampa, Florida.
Karen T. Radzinski
Karen T. Radzinski (nee Praizner), 67, of Auburn Township died July 11. She was born in Cleveland on July 7, 1952, to the late Frank and Bernice (Sarna) Praizner.
Mrs. Radzinski is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Morris Radzinski, and her parents.
She is survived by her children, Chris (Sandra) Radzinski and Michelle (Ben Hall) Radzinski; brothers, Chris Praizner, Gerry (Barb) Praizner; sister, Debbie (Jim) DelBrocco; and grandchildren.
Family and friends were received on July 18 at Best Funeral Home, 15809 Madison Road in Middlefield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Radzinski’s memory are requested to be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave. in Cleveland, Ohio 44110.