Gertrude Louise Gent
Gertrude Louise Gent (nee Deady), formerly Gertrude Rufener, 98 of Vero Beach, FL passed away peacefully August 3rd in her home surrounded by family and wonderful staff of Somerset House. She was born August 6, 1920 to Harley Nathan and Marie Anna Deady in Solon, OH. She is preceded in death by her brother, Bill Deady and sister, Alice Frazier. She is survived by her three children, Louise Rufener Kappus (Tom), Vero Beach, FL; Loretta Ann Pinkett (Dick), Estero, FL; Kent Eugene Rufener (Donna), Chagrin Falls, OH; three g randchildren, Jef f Pinkett (Laurie),
Chagrin Falls, OH; Jill Fry (Brian), Estero, FL and Wendy Rufener, Cuyahoga Falls, OH; four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Gertrude was one of 16 who graduated from Solon High School in 1938, married Bud Rufener and raised her children in Chagrin Falls. She worked as an executive secretary until the age of 72 in both Ohio and Florida. She remained in Florida to enjoy her retirement years. A celebration of life was held at her loving home of Somerset House ALF, Vero Beach, Florida.
Derwin R. Hollis
Derwin R. “Dub” Hollis, 97, passed into eternity on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Hospice of the Western Reserve. Born February 13, 1922 in Russell Township, Ohio where he lived his entire life. He graduated from
Russell High School in the class of 1940. Dub served in the U.S. Army as a Forward Tank Driver under the leadership of General Patton during World War II. He was employed by Hunting Valley’s Service Department for 44 years. He retired as Service Director in 1984. Dub was also a farmer his entire life other than his time in the military. He lived his entire life in the residence where he was born, The Red Barn Farm, located on Route 306. His residence was the last and longest standing farm in Russell Township. Dub is survived by his three children, Randy (Diane), Robin Coker (John), and Russell (Nancy) and good friend, Gretchen Grieves. Dub was blessed with five grandchildren plus ten great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death are his son, Rocky; his parents, Ross and Hattie Hollis; and his older brother, Walter “Sly” Hollis. Dub was known far beyond the boundaries of Russell Township and will be greatly missed by many. A celebration of life will be held on September 19, from 5-7 at the Rookery, 10110 Cedar Rd., Chesterland.