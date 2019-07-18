ELLEN A. POWERS
Ellen Powers, age 58, passed away peacefully July 2, 2019, with her loving family by her side following a brief battle with leukemia. Beloved wife for 30 years of husband, David; loving mother of daughter, Lauren and son, Andrew; and survived by brothers, Thomas and Robert; nephews, Jay, Sean, Douglas; niece, Emily; and 11 cousins. Ellen was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Claire (nee Brennan) Laura.
Ellen was born on January 19, 1961, in Montclair, NJ. She lived in Bloomfield, NJ, and graduated High School in Clifton, NJ, in 1979. She attended Mount Saint Mary’s College in Maryland and graduated in 1983 with a degree in psychology. Her career spanned work in labor relations for New York City municipal unions, and benefits administration at the Port Authority of NY/NJ in New York City.
In 1992, Ellen began the next phase in her life, raising a family in Maplewood, NJ. Her daughter, Lauren, arrived in 1992 and in 1995 her son, Andrew, was born. Ellen was active in the South Orange/Maplewood community and also worked for a number of arts-focused organizations in the area. Ellen and Dave could always be found at Lauren’s soccer games and Andrew’s baseball games.
Ellen moved to Chagrin Falls, OH, in 2014 and became active in the Chagrin Newcomers Club, creating many lasting relationships. She was an avid reader, loved the Sunday New York Times, playing mahjong with the Newbies, and walking her two dogs, Shelby and Leo. She also volunteered often at the Cleveland Food Bank. Ellen’s love of planning and organization led to a lifetime of memorable experiences and travel. Her love and energy will be greatly missed by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 6111 Oak Tree Blvd., Suite 130, Independence, OH 44131 and the Geauga Humane Society Rescue Village, P.O Box 116, Novelty, OH 44072-0116.
A memorial celebration of Ellen’s life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 95 South Franklin Street, Chagrin Falls, OH. Please sign Tribute Wall at: murphyfamilyfuneralhome.com
MERLYN SUE KILLINGER WEIANT
Merlyn Sue Killinger Weiant, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior July 3, 2019, at her residence in Hilliard, OH. Sue was born December 16, 1931, Zanesville, OH, to the late Merl William Killinger and Radna Ladine Staver Killinger. She graduated from Newark (Ohio) High School in 1950, going on to attend Ohio Wesleyan University where she became an active member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She married the late Warren Swift “Brud” Weiant III on October 10, 1953.
As an Army wife, she followed her husband first to Austin, MN, and then on to Paris, France. Their years in Europe afforded the couple numerous opportunities for travel that were long cherished. Returning to the United States, Sue settled in as a busy young wife and mother remaining in Ohio in the villages and towns of Marne, Newark, and Chagrin Falls. Over the years she was involved in numerous community, hospital, and local school organizations. Having been raised in the Methodist Church, Sue was a lifelong member and supporter of the ministry and mission of the church. Sue returned to college at Kent State University and completed a degree in elementary education. Instead of working with children in the classroom she chose to become a children’s librarian in Chagrin Falls. She ended her 30 year career retiring at the age of 75.
Sue is survived by four children, Lucinda M. (David) Huff, Warren S. “Buck” Weiant IV, William S. “Chip” (Anne) Weiant, and Jonathan T. “Toby” (Diane) Weiant; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Adam) Booth, Sarah (Stan) Frank, Katlyn (Mike) Carney, Leslie (David) King, William “Sam” Weiant, Laura Weiant, and Lydia Weiant; twelve great-grandchildren, Isaac, James, Matthew, Lillian and Samuel Booth, Blythe, Theo, and Arthur Carney; Spencer and Sadie Frank; Genevieve King (and one King on the way); one sister-in-law, Sally M. Weiant (Dave) Snider; and countless young adults who remember her as the Story Lady at the Library. “It was all for the children.” – Sue Weiant.
A private family gathering and the interment of ashes will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Chagrin Falls Library, 100 E. Orange St., Chagrin Falls, OH 44022. Arrangements completed by TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com