Alexandra Hayley Henderson
Alexandra “Alex” Hayley Henderson (nee MacEwan), 59, of Chardon died at her home on July 1. She was born Feb. 26, 1960 to the late Thomas and Hannelore (Hennig) MacEwan.
She loved spending time with her children and also supporting the Geauga Dog Shelter. While volunteering, she helped care for and transport many animals in need.
Mrs. Henderson is survived by her children, Adrienne, Miles and Patrick Henderson Jr.; two grandchildren; three siblings and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and former husband and dear friend Patrick Henderson.
Services are pending. Arrangements are being made by Best Funeral Home in Middlefield.