Marilyn Lucas made her journey to heaven on February 28, 2023. She was born Nancy Marilyn Marsh on May 11, 1936 in Huntsville, Alabama to Louise and Martin Marsh. She is the second of five children: Barry Marsh, Margaret Marsh Schock, Christopher Marsh, and Julia Jane Marsh.

Marilyn attended Memphis State and secured her Bachelor’s degree in Education. She was an active member of Delta Zeta at school and as an alumna. She met her husband of 62 years, James Lucas, on a double date while he was stationed at Redstone Arsenal Army base in Huntsville. Shortly after they married, they moved to Chicago where she continued her teaching career. In 1963, they relocated to Copley, Ohio where Marilyn began substitute teaching while raising their two daughters, Karen and Diana. Another move in 1972 brought them to Novelty Ohio, where Marilyn joined Metzenbaum Center and worked for 25 years as a Social Worker and life skills trainer. Marilyn attended Kent State in the mid-1970s to complete her Master’s Degree in Social Work. Marilyn and Jim loved their “country” home in Novelty, enjoying visits by deer, owls, fox, pileated woodpeckers, and raccoon families that kept coming to the back door (since their kids secretly fed them bread). They eventually moved into independent living 10 years ago.