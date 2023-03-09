Marilyn Lucas made her journey to heaven on February 28, 2023. She was born Nancy Marilyn Marsh on May 11, 1936 in Huntsville, Alabama to Louise and Martin Marsh. She is the second of five children: Barry Marsh, Margaret Marsh Schock, Christopher Marsh, and Julia Jane Marsh.
Marilyn attended Memphis State and secured her Bachelor’s degree in Education. She was an active member of Delta Zeta at school and as an alumna. She met her husband of 62 years, James Lucas, on a double date while he was stationed at Redstone Arsenal Army base in Huntsville. Shortly after they married, they moved to Chicago where she continued her teaching career. In 1963, they relocated to Copley, Ohio where Marilyn began substitute teaching while raising their two daughters, Karen and Diana. Another move in 1972 brought them to Novelty Ohio, where Marilyn joined Metzenbaum Center and worked for 25 years as a Social Worker and life skills trainer. Marilyn attended Kent State in the mid-1970s to complete her Master’s Degree in Social Work. Marilyn and Jim loved their “country” home in Novelty, enjoying visits by deer, owls, fox, pileated woodpeckers, and raccoon families that kept coming to the back door (since their kids secretly fed them bread). They eventually moved into independent living 10 years ago.
Marilyn loved to travel, and she and Jim visited Greece, Alaska, Grand Cayman, Curacao, Bermuda, England, Ireland, Canada, and throughout the years, most states in the US. She looked forward to yearly visits to her sweet home Alabama when her health allowed. Marilyn was a woman of great faith. She was very active in church, bible study groups, support groups, an investment club, and her sorority. She loved cats, butterflies, collecting dolls, and fairy gardens, and had an extensive fairy garden set up everywhere she lived. She had a knack for finding 4 leaf clovers amongst acres of grass. She is from an artistic family and loved to paint and collect paintings and various other types of artwork. She enjoyed going to museums and attending orchestra concerts with Jim, and they were season ticket holders for many years at Severance Hall.
Marilyn had the opportunity to babysit her grandchildren (Kayla, Ryan, and Collin) often when they were growing up. They loved going to grandma’s house to swing on the bag swing, climb into the tree fort that grandpa built and slide down the treehouse slide, wade in the pond with the fish and frogs in the backyard, and go on frequent adventures and vacations with Grandma and Papa Jim.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Karen Lucas Santiago and Diana Marks; her sons-in-law, Roberto Santiago and Scott Marks; grandchildren, Kayla, Ryan and Collin Marks; and her sister, Margaret Marsh Schock. She was loved and adored by all who knew her, family and friends alike. Her final resting place will be in New Hope, AL with her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in memory of Marilyn to the American Heart Association, 1375 E. 9th Street, #600, Cleveland, OH 44114 or The Metzenbaum Foundation, 8200 Cedar Road, Chesterland, OH 44026. Please sign funeral home Tribute Wall at: murphyfamilyfuneralhome.com