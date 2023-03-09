Florence Gibson Olson, daughter of Robert and Anne Gibson, passed away in Columbus, OH on February 27, 2023 at age 94. She is survived by daughters Lynne E. (Charles Brooks) Olson, Diane (William) Dodd, Nancy (Jerry) Painter, grandchildren L. Eric Olson, Myles Painter and Samantha Painter, great grandson Luke Painter, and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband L. Eric Olson (1990), son Craig Eric Olson (1977), and brother Richard Gibson (1970).
Florence was born January 09,1929 in Far Rockaway, NY and attended Potsdam State Teachers College in Potsdam, NY. She left college before graduating to marry Eric and raise her family in Cleveland, OH. They moved to Chagrin Falls in 1969 where she resided for 48 years. In 2017 she moved to Columbus, OH to be near Lynne.