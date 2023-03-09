Will Janoch born on January 18, 1970 the beloved son of Leah and Tom Janoch unexpectedly passed away the morning of March 1, 2023
Will was preceded in death by these dear relatives. Grandparents Mary Janoch, Meriam and William Kemna, Uncles Frank Janoch, John Janoch, and Allen Werner. He is survived by his Aunts Mimi Werner, Rose Marie Janoch, and Rosemary Janoch, Cousins Frank and Karen Janoch, Jeff and Kim Janoch, Chris and Bob Emery, Laura and Mark LaRocco, Kirk and Katie Janoch, John and Lucia Janoch, and Tyson and Wesley Werner.
Will graduated from Kenston High School and then attended Bowling Green State University, met his best friend John Thuma, and received his degree Bachelor of Arts in Communication from their College of Arts and Sciences.
Will operated a computer consulting and service business for many years. He learned to play the piano when in grade school which led him to love music especially while entertaining with his fellow band members, his favorite being the current group “Profit Band”. He also was employed by commercial printers, currently Evans Printing in Solon Ohio, as their Graphic Designer.
Will also had many “friends” on his Facebook page who will miss his comics and sense of humor. He has been a member of the Chagrin Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles since 1995 where Will was the worthy President in 1998, 2002, and 2003, Worthy Vice President in 2006, 2007, and 2011, Trustee in 2013 and 2014, and the Conductor in 2016, 2017, and 2018. Will was the youngest President in the Chagrin Arie. Will was also a long time member of The Chagrin Valley Jaycees, assisting at Blossom Time, Christmas Lighting and Decorations, Memorial Day Parade, and other events as well.
We appreciate your overwhelming messages of sympathy, understanding, and support. At this time, we are going to have a private service at the cemetery to place Will’s ashes in niche at Evergreen Hill Cemetery. We will announce a future date for a Remembrance and Celebration of Wills Life and hope to see you at that time.