Edward Hurlbut deConingh
Edward "Ted" Hurlbut deConingh passed away peacefully on August 19 at age 90. The son of Edward H. and Virginia Mueller deConingh, he was born on December 23, 1928, following his twin sister, Mary. A younger sister, Ginna, joined them two years later. Ted was educated at Hawken School, Phillips Exeter Academy, and Princeton University, earning a B.A. degree in 1951. That same year, during the Korean War, Ted was drafted into the Army, and lived in Corpus Christi, TX where he was able to fulfill his dream of earning a private pilot license.
In 1956 he married Barbara Field and together they raised three children: Frederic M. “Fritz” deConingh of Streetsboro, OH; Mathew F. deConingh (Lise) of Solon, OH and Caroline deConingh Saliby of Franklin, TN; sadly, Barbara passed away in 1994, but in 1998 Ted married again to Anne Smith Wombwell. He was blessed with four grandchildren: Isabelle and Matthew deConingh, and Sophia and Savannah Saliby. Ted is also survived by his sisters, Mary deConingh Emerson of Cleveland and Ginna deConingh Fleming of Mill Valley, CA.
Ted's business career began in 1953 with the Mueller Electric Co., founded in 1908 by his grandfather, Ralph Mueller, who invented the alligator clip. For many years, the company management included three generations; Ted was president from 1980 to 1986. Mueller Electric was ultimately sold, but the original 1922 factory building, now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was retained until an investor "recharged" it with new life as the "Mueller Lofts", urban apartments on East 31st Street.
For over 60 years, Ted was a "foster father" through PLAN, an organization first begun to aid children affected by war, and it was through his most recent child, Majeeu Berdua of northern Ghana, that he learned of the critical need for pre-school facilities. Ted agreed to fund the materials for a two-room building in Majeedu's village. After retiring, Ted continued his efforts to help children by volunteering as a math tutor in the Cleveland City School District.
In 1972, Ted and Barbara joined the effort to save and restore the grand 1920's-era theaters in Playhouse Square. The 1970's, highlighted by the production of "Jaques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris, as well as the 1980's "hard-hat" era brought significant funds for renovating the buildings. In 1998, Ted satisfied naming rights for the Allen rotunda chandelier where it hangs today in memory of Barbara, who devoted countless volunteer hours to help bring the theaters back to their former glory. Playhouse Square's four restored theaters became the heart of the largest restoration project in American history. The trustees of Playhouse Square Foundation elected Ted its first Trustee for Life, and he continued to retain an active interest in this magnificent civic asset.
The family prefers that those who wish may make contributions in his name to Hawken School, P.O. Box 8002, Gates Mills, OH 44040-8002; Phillips Exeter Academy, 20 Main St., Exeter, NH 03833-2460; The Western Reserve Land Conservancy, 3850 Chagrin River Rd., Chagrin Falls, OH 44022; or The Playhouse Square Foundation, 1501 Euclid Ave., Suite 200, Cleveland OH 44115. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31 at 11:00 AM in the United Methodist Church of Chagrin Falls, 20 South Franklin St., Chagrin Falls, OH 44022. For additional information, directions, full obituary and to sign the guest book, please log online to www.brown-forward.com. BROWN-FORWARD SERVICE 216 752-1200
Warren Earl Jackson, Jr.
Warren Earl Jackson Jr., 92, of Chester, died Aug. 8 at Lenox Ridge Nursing Home after a long courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Born August 4, 1927 in Cleveland to Warren Sr. and Anna Jackson, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Okinawa and the Philippines during World War II. Following his service, he was the manager of Pennsylvania Rubber and Supply Co., and retired as an auto parts supply salesman for Miles-Lee Auto Supply. While retired, he was a courier for Independence Bank. He married Dorothy J. Arndt on Christmas Eve 1945 in Kentucky while on holiday leave from the Army. Formerly of Maple Heights, they had resided in Chester since 1980.
Mr. Jackson is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Dorothy; his children: Linda (Frank) Hanzak of Solon, Rex (Elizabeth) Jackson of St. Simon’s Island, Georgia, and Greg (Jill) Jackson of Berea; seven grandchildren, Kristi (Jeff) Pakeltis of Mentor, Kellie (Jeff) Hotz of Dublin, OH, Mike Hanzak of Sagamore Hills, Taylor, Victoria and Juliette Jackson of Georgia, Chris (Katie) Jackson of Streetsboro, Melanie Snyder of North Royalton and Chris (Roschelle) Shanto of Washington state; and six great-grandchildren, Tommy and Leo Pakeltis, Brady and Bennett Hotz, Norah Snyder and Piper Jackson.
The Jacksons were avid motorcyclists, riding with the Cleveland Motorcycle Club and Indians Motorcycle Club. They loved playing pinochle, dancing, swimming and roller skating where they excelled at the “flea hop.” They also enjoyed nearly 50 years of boating, first as members at the Mentor Lagoons Marina and then at Grand River Yacht Club and he spent several years actively involved in the Power Squadron, teaching classes and attending conferences. During retirement, he enjoyed tending to their large garden, cooking like a Food Network pro, walking his beloved dog, Sparky, and visiting with his children and grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at Blessing-Hine Funeral Home, 8592 Darrow Road, Twinsburg on Friday, September 6 at 11:30 A.M. Visitation prior to service 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. Donations to Parkinson's Association for research or charity of choice.