SHARON MARIE AUGSBURY GROEWA, age 86 of Solon. December 23, 1936 – February 28, 2023. Beloved wife of George John Groewa Jr., married April 18, 1959; loving mother of Eric John Groewa, Lori Marie (David) Karnosh, and Jeffrey George (Christine) Groewa; cherished grandmother of Rebecca, Rachael, Jake, and Nicole; dear sister of Lee Augsbury (Lynda), and the late Gwyndelin (Pete) Palombo; aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family will visit with friends Friday, March 3 from 4-8 PM at STEINBAUER FUNERAL HOME, 33375 BAINBRIDGE RD., SOLON, where services will be held at 10:30AM Saturday March 4. Interment Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Shriners Hospitals for Children, 1645 W. Eighth St., Erie, PA 16505. www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org