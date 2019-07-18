Glendale Walters Jr.
Glendale Walters Jr., 84, of Aurora passed away on June 28. He was born Dec. 29, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan to Bertha and Glendale Walters Sr. He formally resided in Chagrin Falls and Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. He was the husband of Julia Walters (Hill); brother of Andrea Bokulich (husband Mike); father of Renee Cosentino (husband Len), Robin Hoover (husband Matt), Craig Walters (wife Michelle) and Kristin Walters (husband Jeff); grandfather to 18 and great-grandfather to eight.
Mr. Walters played basketball through college and was voted All-State in Michigan. He was a veteran of the Army where he served his country as an elite MP during the Korean War. Glen worked for and retired from Marriott and University Hospitals and owned RRCK Inc. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Mr. Walters also enjoyed wood carving, painting and golfing. He was a passionate storyteller and would captivate his grandchildren with stories of his youth.
A service will be held Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Church in Bainbridge. Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.