MARION HOWARD
Marion Howard (Taylor) peacefully passed on September 2, 2020 in Lake Worth, Florida at the age of 95.
Marion is survived by her daughters, Barbara Dwyer (Thomas) of Lake Worth, Florida and Donna Arnold (Steven) of Bowling Green, Ohio; six grandchildren, Michael Dwyer (Annette), Michelle Riddle (Jessie), Jennifer D’Agostino, Travis Arnold (Jamie), Megan Arnold, and Paul Harris (Pam Krotzer); and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon, and her siblings Richard Taylor and Carol Malz.
Marion was born on November 5, 1924 in Bainbridge, Ohio to Virgil and Caroline Taylor. She graduated from Bainbridge High School and Dyke Business School. She married Vernon Howard in 1943, and the couple built their life and family on the Howard family farm. Together, they developed a registered Holstein dairy, operated the fruit orchards started by Vernon’s father, and produced maple syrup from the farm’s maple trees. Starting in 1978 Marion and Vernon spent winters in Florida, where they became involved in the citrus industry. Marion served as president of Knollwood Groves, Inc., a gift shipping business she and Vernon established with family in Boynton Beach, Florida from 1992 until 2005.
Marion was at home in the kitchen, whether it was the kitchen in the family farmhouse, or the house she and Vernon built together from the ground up in the early ‘80s. She could often be found freezing or canning fresh vegetables from their gardens or creating maple displays for the Great Geauga County Fair and Geauga County Maple Festival. Marion’s most well-known skill was her pie-baking, whether it be apples, peaches, or elderberries. She found great joy in spending time with her family, passing along her kitchen wisdom to each generation of children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren. She and Vernon also loved to travel and play Pinochle with their card club friends.
In addition to her devotion to her family, Marion’s legacy is her dedication to living a life of service to others and her community. She was a member of the Geauga County Fair Band, playing her saxophone with them for over 60 years, and serving as the uniform chairperson for many of those years. She played an integral role in the Geauga County Fair auxiliary from 1969-2009, holding several offices, spearheading the creation of the famous apple pie baking contest, and directing the transformation of the Domestic Arts Building into a source of pride for the county fair. She was also a member of the Bainbridge Historical Society and was actively involved in the Auburn Community Church. Vernon and Marion’s servant leadership was recognized by many organizations. They were inducted into the Geauga County Maple Syrup Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Ohio Fair Managers Hall of Fame in 2011.
JOCELYN MARIE (ELLIS) MEYER
Jocelyn Marie (Ellis) Meyer passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 89. Jocelyn, or Jo as she was known by family and friends, was born in Cleveland, Ohio on October 11, 1930 and was raised in Shaker Heights, Ohio. She attended Shaker Heights High School, Monticello Junior College, and Denison University. At Denison, she met the love of her life, Fred Meyer. They married in 1952 and spent 67 years together.
Jo loved gardening, fishing, and bowling. She and her late husband Fred spent many days at their cottage in Canada, Fred paddling the canoe while Jo fished. Above all else, Jo loved spending time with her family, especially hosting parties at the holidays, where there was always an adventure to be had.
Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Fred. She is survived by her sisters, Patricia Ryan and Sandi Hrouda; and her three children, Jo Marie, Fritz (Lisa) and Heidi. She was also blessed with eight grandchildren: Deanna (Cory), Tara (Brian), Matt (Samantha), Kristen (Dan), Lea (Chad), Melissa (Mitchell), Hailey (Michael), and Alisha (Michael) and five great-grandchildren.
She will be most remembered for her kindness and generous heart. She was a good egg.
BRUCE CHARLES RICHARDS
Bruce Charles Richards, age 79, of Chagrin Falls, passed August 31, 2020. He was born July 18, 1941 in East Cleveland to Charles E. Richards and Billie Hill Richards. Bruce was a 1959 Shaw High School graduate. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Michigan State University in 1964.
Bruce was an accredited member of The Public Relations Society of America, and full-time director of the Frankenmuth, Michigan Chamber of Commerce. He also was a communications counselor, specializing in advertising and marketing.
In 1999, he purchased E-Z Grader Company, a company serving teachers and students since 1952.
On December 21, 1963, Bruce married Joan B. Arthur, of Traverse City, Michigan. Together they raised six children: sons Todd Richards (Beth), Joshua Richards (who preceded him in death in 2005) and daughters Jill Richards-Skufca (Jim), Julie Richards-Bell (Ken), Celeste Richards-Zacham (Spence) and Carrie Richards-Sasse (Jim).
Bruce was a devoted grandfather to eight grandchildren who will remember his sense of humor and silly songs. A special thank you to Richard LeRoy.
As a husband and father, Bruce will be remembered for his humor, the importance of loving one another, infinite patience, and generosity to one and all. He was our inspiration. He was our rock.
Thanks to you, dear one, for all the good times in Northern Michigan, the love of nature, and all your devotion and love. Interment will be in Memorial Gardens, Traverse City, Michigan.
