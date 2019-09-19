FARRELL P. FINNERTY
Farrell Patrick “Finn” “Bud” Finnerty, age 84, beloved husband of Sheila (nee Campbell); former husband of Jean (nee Grabowski); loving father of Maureen Finnerty, Kathleen Deptola, Patricia Klonowski (deceased), Terrance (wife Laura), Shawn (wife Christy), and Colleen Lair (husband David); father-in-law of Timothy Brown, Raymond Deptola and Michael Klonowski; devoted grandfather of Jennifer and Jessica Brown, Samantha and Adam Klonowski, James, Logan, Kelly and Ryan Finnerty and Trenton and Dawson Lair and great-grandfather of Fiona and Mitchell; cherished son of the late Farrell and Bertha (nee Logan); dearest brother of Alice Durst (husband Robert deceased), Brian (wife Deanna), Kevin (wife Lois), Francis (wife Madeline) and the late James and John; dear uncle and great-uncle of many. Bud was preceded in death by his special canine friend, Daisy.
Bud was born in Cleveland on June 21, 1935 and was called home on Saturday, September 14th, 2019. He was a lifelong member of Newbury and an early member of St. Helen Parish where he was an usher, Eucharistic minister and 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus. For 46 years, he worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 2004. Bud loved his Irish heritage and loved listening to Irish music and attending clam bakes and Irish festivals. For years, he enjoyed racing Pigeons with various clubs and received the Legend of the Sport award from the American Racing Pigeons Union. He was also an avid drawer and was offered a position by Walt Disney to be a cartoonist. Bud enjoyed all sports and loved coaching Little League baseball. He was a bowler, an avid roller-skater and a phenomenal dancer, having won several dance contests with his sister, Alice.
Bud will be remembered for being an example for others, for having “the Irish gift of gab,” for being a great story teller and for having an amazing sense of humor. He was faithful to his family and his faith. Bud prayed the rosary daily for over 60 years, and was a kind, caring, hardworking, selfless and non-judgmental man. Bud will be deeply missed.
Contributions may be made in memory of Bud to St. Helen School, 12060 Kinsman Rd., Newbury, Ohio 44065 or Kathy Deptola Animal Rescue, PO Box 132 E. Claridon, Ohio 44033.
Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, September 19, at St. Helen Catholic Church at 10 am. Burial following at Munn Cemetery in Newbury. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Bud at THE DeJOHN Funeral Home & Crematory of Chardon (formerly Ritondaro) 126 South St. (Rt. 44, south of Rt. 6/Chardon Square) Wednesday 4-8PM. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com.
SUSAN I. FLEMING
Susan I. Fleming (nee Gustafson), age 77, of Auburn Twp. Beloved wife of Bob for 52 years; loving mother of Todd (Desi) Fleming and Kristin Dhayer; dearest grandmother of Jim, Kathryn, Kenzie and Nathan; dear sister of John Gustafson.
Susan was an active member of her church. She loved gardening, cooking and was well known for her homemade pies.
Friends were received at the ST. JOHN FUNERAL HOME, 16381 CHILLICOTHE ROAD (RT 306), CHAGRIN FALLS, 44023 (2.5 MILES NORTH OF RT. 422), FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 FROM 4 – 8 P.M. Memorial service, Saturday, September 14 at Pioneer Memorial Presbyterian Church, 35100 Solon Rd., Solon, 44139 at 10 A.M. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Pioneer Memorial Presbyterian Church.
THOMAS GRAVES
A celebration of life will take place Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Francis of Assisi Church for Thomas Graves, 22, of Moreland Hills, who passed away Sept. 13th in Geauga County.
Thomas leaves behind his loving mother, Desiree Graves and stepfather, John Mickles. He was a loving brother to Sadie Helen, 10 and Vivienne Athena, 5. He also leaves behind his father, Jason Conrad and brother Lucas. In addition, he was loved by many cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents.
Thomas was born in Cleveland November 15, 1996. He was a 2016 graduate of Chagrin Falls High School, where he was a member of the varsity football team. A lover of animals big and small, especially his beloved dog, Jack. Thomas also had interests in art, music and travel, recently visiting Greece and Italy this summer with his family.
Family and friends are welcome to join for calling hours Friday, September 20, from 3pm to 7pm at Schulte & Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home located at 5252 Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst.
Services will be held Saturday, September 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi located at 6850 Mayfield Rd. in Gates Mills. All are welcome to join the family at Lake View Cemetery after the service as well as a reception immediately following at Mayfield Country Club located at 1545 Sheridan Road, South Euclid.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve “Bereavement Center,” 17876 St. Claire Ave., Cleveland. “In Memory of Thomas Graves” … Please sign Tribute Wall at: www. SchulteMahonMurphy.com
MARY CARLISLE GROVES
Mary Groves who died on 12 September 2019 was born Mary Carlisle in 1925 in Garrettsville, Ohio. She graduated from Denison University in 1947. She worked in laboratories at the Cleveland Clinic where she met Laurence Groves, M.D. who she married on 1 April, 1950.
While raising three daughters and caring for a houseful of pets, Mary was active in civic affairs. She served as a trustee to the Amasa Stone House, Benjamin Rose Institute, Day Nursery Association, Planned Parenthood of Greater Cleveland and the Shaker Lakes Nature Center. She was a member of the Shaker Lakes Garden Club and the Junior League of Cleveland. She served on many committees including the Women's Committee of the Cleveland Clinic and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History Women's committee.
An energetic woman, Mary enjoyed traveling to remote regions around the globe with her husband. She documented their travels with wonderful photographs. She was an avid gardener.
Mary is survived by daughters, Sarah of Vancouver, BC, Pamela (Daniel Mann) of Fairbanks, AK, and Emily (Frank Yazwinski) of Leyden, MA, grandchildren, Molly (Andrew Harrington), Stanley (Victoria Ness) and Samuel Yazwinski and great-granddaughters, Celia and Madeline Yazwinski.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, 25350 Rockside Road, Bedford Heights, Ohio 44146 or the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, Natural Areas Program, 1 Wade Oval, Cleveland OH 44106.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday 26 October at 2PM in St. Hubert’s Church, 8870 Baldwin Rd, Kirtland Hills, Ohio.
WILLIAM JAMES LARKINS
Dec. 6, 1931-Sept. 10, 2019
William James Larkins was born in East Liverpool, Ohio and grew up on the Ohio River. The River traveled through life with him, water a constant companion whether in the ponds at family homes, the Gulf of Mexico, or most of all, the family camp on the Ottawa River. Water may lay still or churn with motion, and Bill was capable of both, quietly listening to the lapping waves on the shore or rising to action as an educator.
Bill married Marjorie Quay over 61 years ago after a chance meeting brought about by his coaching basketball in the Orange Schools. At an after-game party at the home of Marge’s parents their eyes met for the first time. From that day forward they were a team, educators in the Orange and Kenston Schools, in the Bainbridge community, and, most importantly, in the lives of their kids, Stacy and Nelson.
Bill put himself through Kent State University, spent two years in the Army, and began as a teacher at Orange Elementary School in 1956. He received his Master’s in Education also at Kent State, married Marge, and became the first principal of Moreland Hills Elementary School in 1958. He remained the core of that school until 1970 when he moved up to become Orange’s Director of Personnel and Public Relations, a position he held until retirement in 1989. He was a lifelong member of Kiwanis, President of the Ohio Personnel Directors’ Association, a member of the New Directions Board, a member of Orange School’s Gund Committee, and a Sun Times Community Advisory Committee member. His amazing school career was capped with induction into the Orange School Hall of Fame.
It’s a hackneyed term, but Bill was a Renaissance Man. He was an avid gardener with a small nursery and greenhouse at home, an excellent basketball player with a wicked set shot, a handyman around the cabin, a connoisseur of music and especially the big band era, a newshound devouring the Plain Dealer every day, and an amazing father and grandfather. Bill loved to talk sports with his family and friends groaning and then cheering the exploits of Cleveland and Ohio State. He never, ever, missed an event involving his kids and grandkids; volleyball games, plays, cross country, track, choral concerts, and award nights. He was always there. And, he was always at the dinner table discussing the school day, summer jobs, or plans for the next sunset photo across the Ottawa River. He taught Nelson and Stacy how to care, how to be good people, and how to make a difference.
Bill and Marge were inseparable. Nelson’s friends joked that they were “Bargain Bill and his Mate Marge”, but kidding aside, they were such a team. In retirement, they downsized to Walden in Aurora with incredible winters spent on Marco Island in Florida. They were travelers, gathering other couples for adventures that included Europe, Alaska, the Caribbean, South America, the Western U.S., Canadian Rockies, and visits to see Nelson’s family in Maine. They were a smooth act adapting to aging and life.
Bill was such an easy and steady presence for his grandchildren Lauren, Will, Austin and his wife Caleigh, Brandon, and Evan. Ever the teacher, he led by example. The grandkids saw a man impeccably honest with a zest for life and learning and a desire to see them grow into wonderful adults. They are each an extension of their grandfather.
Bill passed away on September 10, 2019. And yet, he is not gone. His example of a life well lived will resonate through the lives of his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie, of Bainbridge, his son, Nelson and Nelson’s partner, Karin, of Freeport, Maine, his daughter, Stacy Frank and her husband, Ted, of Bainbridge, and his grandchildren.
Memorial service to be announced at a later date.