It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Barbara Reagh on February 12, 2023. She was born August 18,1928 in Boston, Massachusetts, and was the youngest of 7 children. Her mother tragically passed away during childbirth, and as a result, Barbara was adopted as an infant by Ray and Grace Loud from South Weymouth outside of Boston. Barbara lived a full rich life. She proudly never lost her Bostonian accent. She was devoted to her late husband Harley Reagh. Barbara is survived by her six sons Doug (Pam), Steve (Nina), Ken (Barb), Ron (Beth), Kevin and Cliff (Gail) in addition to 21 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Immediately after high school she attended fashion school which helped cultivate her love of the arts. Barbara was interested in music, dance, art and crafts. She was a gifted painter. She made beautiful complex leaded stained glass works. She was very active in the Geauga Community Hospital Women’s Auxiliary, where she served as president for several years. She was a dedicated volunteer who gave generously of her time and energy to support the hospital and its patients. In later years Barbara’s love for music was evident as she shared her particular fondness for big band music as a DJ for many years at WKHR radio station. Barbara was a remarkable women who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Family arrangements to be made.