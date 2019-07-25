Recycling efforts continued in the City of Solon nearly four decades after it began, with the launch of textile recycling in recent years with instant success in diverting items from the waste stream.
“Anything we can keep out of the waste stream saves the city money,” Service Director Thomas G. Bandiera said.
Since the start of textile recycling, a total of $6,000 in public funds have been saved in tipping fees, he said, referring to dollars the city pays to dump refuse in a landfill based on weight. Most importantly, the city has diverted more than 258,000 pounds of recycling from the landfill or 130 tons.
While it is not a big moneymaker, textile recycling serves to repurpose items such as clothing, toys, pillows, shoes and more. Though charities collect clothing and other used textiles, residents have had few outlets for the material, often throwing it in the trash bin.
In addition to diverting solid waste, another benefit of the program is it is of no cost to the city or its residents. Solon works with Simple Recycling, a private company that administers the curbside collection. Responsive to residents, especially those requesting new bags, Simple Recycling picks up the items, following the regular rubbish routes.
With everyone’s busy lifestyles, it is often difficult to take these items to charitable bins for collection.
In addition to the clothing, shoes and toys, soft recyclables also can include draperies, plates, flatware and more. Some weeks are bigger than others in terms of collections, Mr. Bandiera said, with spring being a big time for collection as residents are cleaning out their closets to get rid of winter clothes.
“We won’t have a constant stream of things, but the key is to capture what can be reused from going to the landfill,” he said.
Mr. Bandiera said the continued success of this program and recycling in general is due to the residents’ willingness to take part.
“We thank the residents because without their participation, we could not do it,” he said.
“As a city, we are producing less garbage and recycling more,” Mr. Bandiera added. “We are making great strides.”
Residents can recycle aluminum, tin and steel cans, plastics of many varieties, glass, newspapers, office paper, paper grocery bags and much more in the regular recycling bin.
Mr. Bandiera noted that the city cannot recycle Styrofoam, such as the large boxes that TV sets or appliances come in, pots or pans, metal hangers, Corning cookware and silverware for example. Residents are also asked not to place window glass, ceramic dishes or cups into their carts as well as no small appliances or plastic buckets, bins, pails or broken laundry baskets.
“There are certain things that cannot be recycled together,” Mr. Bandiera continued. Batteries should not be put in the carts, nor should food scraps, he added.
There are collection centers where residents can drop off their used batteries, food scraps, paint and other such items for recycling or disposal.
Mr. Bandiera said that overall the city continues to work to educate residents to focus more on what they are putting in their carts, making sure the items are clean and authorized.
“Solon is one of the leaders in the county on it,” Mr. Bandiera said of the recycling program. “We worked hard to build it to where it is at, and we are proud of it as a community.”
