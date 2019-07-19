Teen charged in domestic incident
A 17-year-old Munson Township boy was charged with domestic violence Sunday.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called Sunday to a Klatka Drive home in Munson Township where two youth were reportedly fighting.
The sheriff’s office said an argument began after a father refused to allow his son to go with a friend. During the scuffle, the sheriff’s office said, the mother was struck by a thrown bottle.
In addition to the domestic violence offense, the 17-year-old was also charged with disorderly conduct.
Woman dies in traffic crash
A Monday traffic accident in Troy Township claimed the life of a 29-year-old Warren woman.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Chardon post, Meghan McKenzie, 29, of Warren was pronounced dead at the scene following the accident on Main Market Road (Route 422), near Jug Road.
The OHP reported that Ms. McKenzie was eastbound on Main Market Road in a Kia Sorento when the vehicle veered left of center and met head on with a man driving a Jaguar westbound.
Following the impact, the Jaguar caught fire and witnesses reported pulling both drivers from the vehicles.
The man, who was not identified, was flown by helicopter to University Hospitals’ main campus in Cleveland where he remains in critical condition, according to the OHP.
The accident, which remains under investigation, closed the road for four hours, the OHP reported.
Resident reports business scam
A Hambden Township resident reported being scammed of $1,650 last week.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a Lawnview Boulevard resident reported July 12 that he had answered an ad for Vitamin Water, which promised to pay him $250 a month to place a wrap on his vehicle, advertising the product.
The man told deputies he then received a check for $2,389.27 and called the company to find out why. Although he was told the money could be used to buy the wrap, the man said that was not the deal and asked to speak to a manager. The manager told the man it was a mistake and would email directions on how to return the money.
The man told deputies he made out money orders for $1,650 and sent them to a provided address. The man told deputies he checked his bank account and found the check sent by the company had bounced and that his account was $1,201 in the negative.
The bank instructed the man to file a police report.
Resident asks question about grass
A Huntsburg Township resident relied on the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office for advice on their lawn last week.
The sheriff’s office said a Madison Road (Route 528) resident called July 12 to report they found two, 9-foot diameter wide circles in their lawn where the grass had grown taller than the rest of the lawn.
The resident asked the deputy to explain what could cause the grass to grow longer in those areas than others.
Cat knocks out window screen
A real cat burglar was at work in Middlefield last week.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a Jo Ann Drive resident called July 13, reporting that someone had stolen a window screen from her home. The resident was unsure whether someone was attempting to break in or just wanted the screen.
However, by the time deputies arrived, the resident realized there was no foul play, except by her cat that had knocked out the screen.
Driveway markers reported stolen
An Aquilla Village resident reported the theft of driveway markers last week.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a Goredon Drive resident reported July 13 that she saw two men in a red truck stop and steal the driveway markers.
An investigation is continuing.
Man charged with disorderly conduct
A disturbance at a Chardon Township home last week led to the arrest of a man.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to an Auburn Road home July 13, where a woman initially reported that her son had been stealing her personal property to sell for drugs.
The following day, deputies were called back to the home after the homeowners reported that a man was attempting to break a car window with a trailer hitch.
The sheriff’s office said James Gerlosay, 29, was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct.
Black bear spotted in Geauga
Geauga County recorded its first reported sighting of a black bear Monday.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a Madison Road (Route 528) resident reported Monday that a “large black bear” was seen “tearing into the neighbor’s bird feeders.”
Although deputies searched the area, they could not locate the bear. The resident advised they would report the sighting to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
New homeowners report theft
Two of Auburn Township’s newest residents reported the theft of items from their new home.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a Jackson Drive residence Monday where residents said they had just moved into their new home, but found the refrigerator, washer, dryer and lawn mower missing. They told deputies those items were to be part of the sales agreement.
The deputy informed the couple that they needed to contact their real estate agent and that a breach of contract is a civil matter.
Man reports unusual gaming activity
A Parkman Township resident was advised to monitor his credit card activity after inviting an unknown person to join in an online game.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a McCall Road resident reported July 11 that they were playing a game on their PlayStation and accepted an invite from an unknown person with a gamer tag of KGI. The man told deputies about 30 seconds later his modem crashed and had to reset. The man was concerned because his credit card is attached to his PlayStation.
The deputy advised the man to monitor his credit card and contact the PlayStation network.
Hospital receives bomb threat
University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center was placed on lockdown last week after a reported bomb threat.
According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called the hospital July 10 to report that they were a family member of someone in the hospital and believed that someone was after him and is going to bring a bomb to the hospital.
Deputies reported that a man and woman, both with heavy accents, had called repeatedly looking for a patient named “Smith.” The woman told hospital workers that a bomb would be delivered to the hospital in retribution for something the patient did.
The hospital was placed on lockdown for about three hours while bomb sniffing dogs checked the hospital.
The matter remains under investigation.
