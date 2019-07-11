Man charged in traffic stop
A Garfield Heights man was charged with improper use of a firearm in a motor vehicle July 1.
At 8:37 p.m., Solon police made a traffic stop on Cochran Road for a vehicle with expired plates. A loaded 9 millimeter handgun was found in the vehicle and the man had no permit to carry.
Robert T. Lewis, 24, was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony, driving under suspension and expired plates, police said.
Domestic violence charge
A Solon woman was charged with domestic violence in connection with a July 3 incident.
At 10:05 a.m., Solon police responded to Sherwood Drive for the report of a domestic incident involving a family. A female and her father, 60, argued, and he hit his head on the table, police said.
The female, 20, was charged with domestic violence.
Theft allegedly caught on camera
Theft from the Giant Eagle Market District was reported July 3.
At 1:45 p.m., an employee was discovered to have stolen $40 out of the cash register at the Starbucks. The theft was caught on security footage, Solon police said.
Deserea Weaver, 38, of Cleveland was charged with theft.
Man charged with obstruction
A male was charged with disorderly conduct July 4 in Solon.
At 3:30 a.m., Solon police were called to a report of an intoxicated male on Bainbridge Road near SOM Center Road. When police started to transport him, he tried to break out of the car and was yelling at officers.
Daniel Miller, 25, of Garfield Heights was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, both misdemeanors, police said.
Two felony drug charges issued
Drug charges were given July 4.
At 1:07 p.m., Solon police observed a car parked at the rear of Ulta Beauty, 6025 Kruse Drive, and the driver had nervous behavior. There was drug paraphernalia in plain view, police said. Both inhabitants of the vehicle were charged with felony drug possession. There was suspected crack cocaine in the vehicle, police said.
Marissa Jones, 26, of Twinsburg was charged with felony drug abuse. Also charged was David Kovach, 30, of Macedonia. He was charged with felony drug abuse, drug paraphernalia and conveyance of drugs into a detention facility, police said.
Man faces OVI charges
A Shaker Heights man was charged with drunken driving July 5.
At 12:26 a.m., Solon police observed a car driving erratically on SOM Center Road. There was an odor of alcohol and field sobriety tests indicated impairment and he was arrested. He provided a breath sample which registered a .095 percent BAC.
James Brown, 45, was charged with OVI, prohibited BAC and miscellaneous traffic offenses, police said.
Man cited for shoplifting
A Burton man was cited for shoplifting July 5.
At 1:08 p.m., Solon police responded to the Giant Eagle Market District, 34310 Aurora Road, for the report of someone leaving store without paying for nearly $200 in items.
James Cooper, 42, was issued a misdemeanor citation for theft, police said.
Man stopped by police
A Parma man was charged with drunken driving July 7.
At 12:20 a.m., Solon police observed a vehicle making marked lane violations on SOM Center Road. There was an open can of beer on the passenger seat. Field sobriety tests indicated impairment and the driver refused to submit to a breath test, police said.
Kenneth J. Peters, 64, was charged with OVI, marked lane violations and given a misdemeanor citation for open container.
Theft under investigation
A Reminderville resident reported theft July 8 from the Solon Community Center.
At 2 p.m., a 61-year-old female stated that her cell phone and tablet were stolen from a locker she believed she locked at the center, which is at 35000 Portz Parkway.
There are no suspects and the Solon police department’s detective bureau is investigating.
Woman charged with drug felonies
A Twinsburg woman was charged with drunken driving and felony drug possession July 9.
At 11:55 p.m., a Solon officer on patrol observed a vehicle speeding on Aurora Road. It was clocked at 40 mph in a 25 mph zone. There was an odor of marijuana and alcohol, police said, and field sobriety tests indicated impairment.
There was suspected crack cocaine in the vehicle, police said. The driver also brought marijuana into the jail, the report said. She submitted to a urine test and results are pending.
Tania Brooks, 50, was charged with felony five drug possession and conveyance of drugs into a jail, also a felony, police said.
Identity theft reported
On June 28, a resident of Orange Tree Drive reported identity theft to Orange police. He said that someone took out a $2,163 loan through First National Bank, and he was informed by Midwest Recovery Systems, according to the report. He is disputing the loan and the collection agency requested a police report, police said.
Probation violation
On June 28, Beachwood police advised Orange police that Matthew Fernandez, 29, of Highland Heights was bonding out on charges of violating a civil temporary protective order, according to the report. Mr. Fernandez was in violation of his probation through Bedford Municipal Court, so Orange police took custody of Mr. Hernandez and transported him to the Bedford jail, the report states. He was given a Bedford Municipal Court date of July 12.
Report says man demanded cash
A Chagrin Falls woman called police July 1 to report harassment by a male who was demanding cash for injuries he allegedly suffered when he fell on her property.
According to the report, the male was unknown to her, has no proof of his injuries and continues to visit the home asking for a settlement.
Theft reported
On July 3, a Harvard Road resident filed a theft report with Orange police. He said that one of his employees took the company’s backpack blower and weed trimmer, the report states. The employee said he would return them but did not as of July 3 according to the report.
Marijuana possession citation
Bainbridge police received a call Sunday concerning a report of indecent exposure in a car at a business off Chillicothe Road (Route 306). After talking to the man, police searched the car and found a grinder for marijuana and a container with marijuana, according to the report. Astro Wade, 32, of East Cleveland was cited by police for possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Dog found, vaccinated
On June 27, Moreland Hills police responded to Meadowood Lane for a dog at large. The dog was captured and brought back to the kennel at the police department, according to the report. The owner, a 27-year-old Meadowhill Lane resident, came to pick up the dog. Police learned that the dog had never seen a vet and did not receive vaccinations, so he had a check-up at the Woodland Veterinary Hospital in Moreland Hills, the report stated. The dog was released to the owner after the appointment.
Juveniles drive golf cart
While on patrol Monday, a Russell police officer came upon three juveniles who were driving a golf cart on Fedeli Lane. The officer transported them to their home on Music Street and spoke to a parent. The parent advised he would retrieve the golf cart on Fedeli Lane, according to the report.
Man cited after traffic stop
On July 3, Orange police responded to a residence on Emery Road for a report of a disturbance. The resident stated that her ex-boyfriend came to her house uninvited and was harassing her to speak with him, according to the report. When police arrived, Brandon Harper, 25, of Maple Heights was leaving the residence and smelled like alcohol, the report states. Police said that he was cited for headlights required and operating a vehicle while impaired. He was assigned a Bedford Municipal Court date of July 9, the report states. Mr. Harper was advised that he will be charged with criminal trespassing if he returns.
Smoke odor reported
On July 6, a report of a smoke odor coming from the elevator area of Chagrin Falls Historical Society Museum brought Chagrin Falls police and fire to the East Washington Street structure, which had been evacuated.
Mutual aid from Pepper Pike and Bainbridge fire departments was called off when the source of the smell or hazard was found.
Wallet found, money gone
On July 2, a Walton Hills woman filed a theft report with Orange police. She said that while she was at the University Hospitals Minoff Health Center at Chagrin Highlands, 3909 Orange Place, she received a call from the front desk stating that someone turned in her wallet. She lost her wallet in the parking lot, and everything in it was returned except more than $200 in cash, according to the report.
Landscaper reports harassment
On June 30, a landscaper at a house on Chagrin River Road called Moreland Hills police to report that the female resident was harassing him. The landscaper said that the woman was verbally harassing him when he did nothing wrong, according to the report. The woman said that she did not appreciate her husband hiring his girlfriend’s son to do the landscaping, the report stated. She claimed he was spying on her from outside the house. The husband advised police that the couple are in the midst of a divorce.
Suspicious male reported
Russell officers were dispatched Friday to a home on Twin Lakes Trail on the report of a suspicious person at the resident’s house. The resident said he observed a male in his mid-20s crouched down looking into the home from the front porch. When the resident confronted the male, the male asked, “Does Clyde live here?” He then ran to the end of the driveway and continued east on Twin Lakes Trail, toward Hemlock Drive, the resident told police. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the male. Chagrin Falls Police Department was advised to be on the lookout for the man, according to the report.
Property found behind restaurant
On July 1, a Gates Mills service department employee found a driver’s license and miscellaneous credit cards in the rear parking lot of Sara’s Place Restaurant, 1501 Chagrin River Road. A police officer returned the property to the woman, who lived in Chester, according to the report. The woman told police that she must have dropped the items while at the restaurant.
Man found walking
On Saturday, Gates Mills police responded to a call to assist a resident attempting to locate her 67-year-old husband, who went out for a walk around 7:30 p.m. and did not yet return home, according to the report. The man, who did not have his cell phone with him, was found walking home on a nearby road, the report states.
No signal results in stop
On June 29, Orange police observed a Ford sedan exit True North at 26100 Chagrin Blvd. without a turn signal. The driver, Kemal Johnson Jr., had an active warrant out of Richmond Heights, according to the report. Police said that Mr. Johnson, 37, of Euclid was turned over to Richmond Heights police at the Shell gas station at 6411 Mayfield Road. Orange police cited Mr. Johnson for driving under suspension and signal before changing, the report states. He was given a Bedford Municipal Court date of July 5.
Complaint of harassment
On July 1, a Highland Heights woman arrived at the Orange police station with a harassing communication complaint. She shared text messages she received from a Highland Heights man while an active domestic civil protection order was in place, according to the report. The report will be reviewed by the prosecutor.
Driver cited for failure to control
In a crash Friday in Bainbridge, a car went off the roadway, according to Bainbridge police. The car was headed north on Chillicothe Road (Route 306) near Timber Trail when it went off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and went airborne, according to police. It then hit a utility pole. The Bainbridge rescue squad transported Emmy Hudson, 43, of North Conway, New Hampshire to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center for medical care. She was cited for failure to control, according to police.
Stolen knives reported
A theft was reported July 2 in Bainbridge. The owner on Abbey Road told police three knives were stolen from the garage. The custom-made knives were valued at $1,350, according to the report. Police are investigating.
Police respond to domestic disturbance
On June 30, Moreland Hills police responded to a residence for an attempted suicide report. A woman tried to walk out the front door and smelled of alcohol, according to the report. The husband said that they are going through a divorce and she got very upset, shaved her head and took a bottle of Prozac, a prescription depression medicine, the report states. Police said that she was transported to the hospital by the Chagrin Falls Suburban Volunteer Fireman’s Association.
Slow mover gets assist
A Russell officer was dispatched to Belle Vernon Drive July 3 on the report of an animal in the roadway. Upon arrival, the officer located a turtle in the roadway. The officer assisted the turtle off the roadway, according to the report.
Peeping tom reported
On June 28, Orange police responded to Whole Foods at 50 Wall St. at Pinecrest for a report of a man taking pictures of women under their dresses. A witness said that the man had a camera strapped to his shoe and held a button in his hand, according to the report. When he pressed the button, a shutter sound went off on his shoe, the report states. He stood behind a 27-year-old woman and placed his foot between her legs to take photos under her dress, the report states. The witness confronted the man and he left, speeding through Pinecrest in a Honda Civic. Police said that Whole Foods turned over stills from their surveillance video for the investigation.
Village tree falls on car
Chagrin Falls police reported June 29 that a tree that fell on a car on Summit Street was deemed to be in the village right-of-way, not private property of the vehicle’s owner.
A resolution is pending action by the parties’ insurance companies.
Property damage reported
On Thursday, Gates Mills police responded to a West Hill Drive residence for a damage to property report. The resident reported that while he was standing outside in his yard, a vehicle driving north on West Hill toward Mayfield Road struck and damaged his mailbox and left the scene, according to the report. Officers checked the area for the vehicle with negative results.
Woman cited in collision
On July 2, a vehicle was traveling south on Chillicothe Road (Route 306) in Bainbridge when another car pulled out of a private drive and struck the first vehicle in the side, according to police. Barbara Knopf, 56, of Mantua was cited for failure to yield from a private drive, police said.
Man arrested for theft
On July 3, Woodmere police responded to T.J. Maxx for a male shoplifter in custody. The loss prevention officer said that Carlos Taliaferro, 42, of Euclid entered the cash register line at the store with an unknown female who selected multiple packages of underwear, according to the report. Mr. Taliaferro allegedly concealed the underwear in a Marshall’s bag and presented it for a refund without a receipt, the report states. A refund was issued for $131.70 to a store value card. Mr. Taliaferro was placed under arrest for theft pending a Woodmere Mayor’s Court date on Aug. 3, police said.
Suspicious person at temple
On June 28, Orange police responded to Temple Emanu El at 4545 Brainard Road for a suspicious person report. Security said that a man entered the building and displayed erratic behavior, then tried to enter the chapel, according to the report. Security stopped him and asked for his ID, and the man refused and left the premises, the report states.
Suspected drug abuse charges
Bainbridge police received a call Saturday at Sport Clips Haircuts of Bainbridge, off Aurora Road (Route 43), that a man who was getting his hair cut was nodding off and seemed impaired. Police went to his car where there was a woman inside who would not give consent to a search of the car, police said. A Bainbridge police canine was brought in and gave a positive alert.
Police found five hypodermic needles, a silver spoon and cotton balls, and one of the syringes had brown liquid and blood in it, according to police. Police learned the man was wanted by the Portage County Sheriff on possession of drugs and drug abuse instruments as well as receiving stolen properties, police said. Michael Maronski, 23, of Aurora, was arrested by Bainbridge police on the warrants from Portage County. Mr. Maronski will be issued a summons for possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia, according to Bainbridge police.
Man cited for theft
On July 2, the T.J. Maxx loss prevention officer advised Woodmere police that a man took clothing from the men’s department and put them in his walker. He paid for two items but then left the store without paying for the other items, totaling $63.94, according to the report. Abdullah Abdul Jami, 64, of Shaker Heights was cited for theft and has a Woodmere Mayor’s Court date of Aug. 3, the report states.
Driver cited by police
On June 29, a car was traveling westbound on Fairmount Boulevard in Pepper Pike west of SOM Center Road. It went over the curb and off the roadway to the right, then came back onto the road, crossed the centerline, across the eastbound lane and over the curb before striking a utility pole, according to the report. Brian Gresham, 52, of Euclid was cited for reasonable control, the report states.
Disturbance at hotel reported
On June 28, Orange police responded to Extended Stay South at 3820 Orange Place for a disturbance. A man was yelling at the manager in the lobby and allegedly threatened to kill her, according to the report. When police arrived, the man was in his room with a friend, and she said that he has a history of possible mental problems and takes many medications, the report states. Police advised the man that he is not allowed on the premises again.
Man cited for suspended license
On July 3, Peter Cole, 39, of Sagamore Hills was stopped in Hunting Valley for driving under suspension and an outstanding warrant with Northfield police, according to the report. Mr. Cole was transported to Pinecrest in Orange Village, where he was turned over to Northfield police. Hunting Valley police cited Mr. Cole for driving under suspension and was given a Shaker Heights Municipal Court date, the report states.
Alleged racing Jeep reported
Russell police received a report July 4 that a white Jeep was racing back and forth on Dines Road. Upon arrival, the officers checked the area and the Jeep was gone, according to the report.
Man reports damaged mailbox
On Friday, a SOM Center Road resident in Moreland Hills reported that his mailbox was damaged, according to the report.
Business reports threats
On July 1, Woodmere police responded to the European Wax Center at 27129 Chagrin Blvd. in regards to a guest making threats over the phone. The manager said that a customer called to make an appointment but could not do so because there were no openings for appointments, according to the report. The customer then started making threats and yelled obscenities on the phone, the report states. The customer told the detective that she would not act on the threats, and police said she will not be charged at this time. Police advised the woman that she is not permitted on the premises of the European Wax Center and is not allowed to contact the business or she will be charged and arrested, police said.
Woman injured in accident
On July 3, a driver rear-ended another car on Chagrin Boulevard in Moreland Hills. The driver, Carol Rogers, 92, of Chagrin Falls was cited for assured clear distance ahead, according to the Moreland Hills police report. She was transported to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center for injuries to her legs and face, and the other driver was not injured, the report states.
Fraudulent report filed
On June 27, Orange police responded to a residence on Jackson Road for a fraud report. Caretakers for the 89-year-old resident said that she received a letter from KeyBank about suspicious charges in the amount of $1,400, according to the report. The charges were made to Uber, AutoZone and payment to a prison inmate, the report states. Police said that KeyBank changed the account, filed a dispute and advised that the woman’s money would be reimbursed.
