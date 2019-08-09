Two face drug charges
Two Orwell residents were charged with possession of drugs last week after a resident reported seeing a woman who appeared a “bit off.”
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said an Edgewater Drive resident reported Aug. 1 that they saw a suspicious vehicle parked by the beach at Kiwanis Lake. The resident told dispatchers the woman in the vehicle “seems a bit off.”
Responding deputies reported that two persons in the vehicle were each charged with possession of drugs. Charged in the incident were Heidi Dalheim, 31, and Matthew Osika, 38, both of Orwell.
38 soccer balls missing
Someone’s having a ball.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a Munn Road resident reported Aug. 1 that someone had stolen 38 soccer balls from their home. The resident valued the balls at $5,000.
An investigation is continuing.
Man accused of pushing woman
An 18-year-old Mentor man was arrested and charged with domestic violence last week after a reported fight with his girlfriend.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said an Auburn Road resident called July 31 to report that his daughter was fighting with her boyfriend. The caller took pictures of his daughter’s neck, showing a redness.
The boyfriend told deputies he only pushed his girlfriend with an open hand.
Although the girlfriend did not wish to pursue charges, the man was charged with domestic violence and disorderly conduct.
Dog bites woman
A 19-year-old Munson Township woman reported being bitten by the family dog last week.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Klatka Drive July 30 on a report of a dog bite.
The woman told deputies she was in her bedroom with her 1 1/2-year-old pitbull-lab mix when she attempted to move the dog out of the way with her foot. The dog bit her leg, and when she tried to push him away, she was bitten a second time on the arm.
The woman’s father and mother had to come and pry the dog’s mouth off the woman, police said.
The homeowners were asked to forward the dog’s medical history to deputies and the county dog warden.
Domestic violence charges
A 53-year-old Newbury Township woman was arrested and charged with domestic violence last week after a report that an autistic child had been beaten with a wooden spoon.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Overture Drive home Aug. 1, following up on a complaint received by Geauga County’s Job and Family Services. The child reportedly had bruises from the assault.
In addition to the domestic violence charge, the woman also faces charges of child endangering and resisting arrest.
Man asked to leave hospital
A 42-year-old Newbury Township man faces charges after failing to leave UH Geauga Medical Center after being asked several times.
According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, a man who was treated and released twice by hospital staff continued to remain at the medical center, police said. The man fell asleep in a wheelchair before being told by police to leave. He then continued to stay in the parking lot.
Police gave no more warnings. Shawn Noah, 42, of Newbury, was charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.
Birthday wheels missing
It was not what most would think of as a happy birthday.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a man had attended a birthday party in his honor Aug. 3 only to wake up the next morning to find his motorcycle stolen.
Police said the man reported Aug. 4 that he had attended the birthday party at a home on GAR Highway Aug. 3 and had decided to stay the night rather than drive home following the celebration.
Police said the man discovered his motorcycle, a 2018 Honda Grom, was missing. The helmet and jacket he had left on the motorcycle had been placed neatly on the ground where his motorcycle once was.
An investigation is continuing.
Check theft reported
An Aquilla Village resident reported the theft of a $1,400 check.
According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, a Goredon Drive resident reported that someone had stolen a check from their home.
An investigation is continuing.
Children left alone in car
A 30-year-old Claridon man was arrested and charged with child endangerment after leaving his children in the car while he spent more than an hour in a restroom.
According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, a clerk at the Dollar General store in Claridon Township became concerned when a man came into the store around 12:50 p.m. and asked to use the restroom. At 2:10 p.m., the clerk became suspicious and called police, noting that the man was still in the restroom and his children had now come into the store and were coloring while waiting for him. The man answered his children when they knocked.
Police said when deputies arrived and knocked on the door, they heard the toilet flushing.
In addition to the child endangering charge, the man also was charged with possession of drug instruments.
Loader bucket missing
An Auburn Township man reported the theft Monday of a loader bucket from his Bobcat.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a Ravenna Road (Route 44) home Monday where the Bobcat owner said the 5-foot bucket with forks was missing. The man told deputies the bucket disappeared between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5.
An investigation is continuing.
Lasers pointed at plane
Someone was reportedly playing a dangerous game Monday with aircraft.
According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, a Delta CRJ9 airplane bound for Cleveland reported that they were hit multiple times with multiple green lasers as they were about 6 miles northwest of the Geauga County Airport in Middlefield Township.
Although deputies searched the area, they were unable to locate the source of the lasers.
Geauga OVI convictions
The following persons were convicted last week of drunken driving in Chardon Municipal Court:
Michael P. Mormile, 43, of Brooklyn Heights; and Allen M. Miller, 18, of Middlefield.
