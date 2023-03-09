Moreland Hills woman arrested
At 8:52 p.m. March 1, police made a traffic stop on South Franklin Street which resulted in the arrest of Sabrina Izant, 29, of Moreland Hills, for driving under suspension. The vehicle was towed. Izant was released with a court summons.
Aurora woman was charged
At 11 a.m. March 4, police conducted a random registration check on East Washington Street at Philomethian Street. A registration check returned information that the vehicle’s registered owner, Al Glick, had an active license forfeiture suspension. Glick, of Aurora, was arrested for driving under suspension, according to police reports.
Investigation
Last week, Orange police took a theft-by-deception report from a resident who lost $40,500 to an unknown individual. On March 21, 2022, she was contacted by someone who said someone bought a computer using her PayPal account. The resident convinced her husband to buy several gift cards from stores in the area and call back the individual with the numbers to help fix the supposed PayPal fraud.
Welfare check
Last week, Orange police responded to Drury Inn for a radio assignment for a welfare check on a woman. She said she invited two men to her hotel room to drink, and one of the men asked her where on her body she wanted to be stabbed. She said she ran out of her hotel room and waited in the front lobby for about four hours to call the police. She wanted the information documented but did not want to pursue charges, according to police reports.
Police follow car, leads to OVI arrest
On Feb. 28, a Solon Police officer noticed a silver Chevy sedan drive onto a city‐owned property near the Wastewater Treatment Plant on Beaver Meadow Parkway, according to police reports. The officer drove down an access drive to check on the vehicle. He discovered that the car drove off the roadway and got stuck. The driver stated that she had had a glass of wine around 10 a.m. that day. She had poor performance on field sobriety tests and was arrested. At the Solon Jail, Aliyah Fair, 26, of Bedford, was charged with OVI and Prohibited BAC after registering a .276 % Blood Alcohol Content. Her license was suspended and the vehicle towed.
Shoplifter found
On March 2, a Giant Eagle Loss Prevention Manager reported that she observed a woman at a self‐scan checkout lane fail to scan several items. She confronted the suspect, but the suspect left in a black Audi sedan, according to reports. Officers located the suspect through an investigation and called her. She agreed to return to the store. Michelle Clark, 28, of Bedford Heights, was cited and released for theft. The value of unscanned items was approximately $156.
Ex punches man at his worksite
On March 2, a 38-year-old employee of Flynn Tire in Bedford Heights, reported to Solon Police that the previous day at his worksite, at 30400 Bruce Industrial Parkway, he was taking a break in his car during his work shift when his ex‐girlfriend showed up and confronted him. An argument ensued. The man reported that the woman, 33, of Cleveland, punched him in the face and then took his keys. She did not attempt to take the car. He wished to press charges. An officer is investigating, according to the report
Car burglarized
On March 2, a member of Planet Fitness, 33587 Aurora Rd., reported that she parked her red Dodge Durango SUV in the shopping center near 56 Kitchen on Aurora Road. According to Solon Police reports, a passer-by reported that she saw the SUV parked, unoccupied, with a broken window. An officer responded and located the victim, 41, of Mentor, inside the gym. She reported that her purse and bag, along with identification, credit cards, and a laptop were stolen.
Gun found when walking dog
A 51-year-old Solon Boulevard resident reported that his daughter saw a gun on a neighboring tree lawn while walking the family dog on March 2, according to Solon Police reports. The man collected the semi‐automatic handgun and called the police. There was no magazine inserted, but there was a round in the chamber. Officers conducted a search and found a loaded magazine for the weapon and a small amount of suspected marijuana near where the gun was found. No crimes were reported in the area. The weapon was seized and a casing from a spent round will be sent to the state lab for analysis and comparison to known crime scenes. There are no suspects at this time.
U-turn suspect not pursued
A Solon Police officer stopped a dark‐colored Chevy Malibu for a window tint violation on SOM Center Road southbound near Hanover Woods on March 2, according to reports. As the officer exited his patrol car, the suspect vehicle did a u‐turn and drove off. The officer did not pursue, but will continue to investigate.
Theft
Last Wednesday, dispatch asked Orange police to respond to a theft call at Nike by Pinecrest. Employees on scene told police that a man – whom one employee said she recognized from a similar theft that occurred Feb. 1 – entered the store and immediately walked toward the Tech Fleece section. The employee said the man appeared to be shopping but grabbed a handful of apparel, estimated at $3,640, and left, according to the report.
Domestic violence
Orange police responded last week to a report of an assault between a man and a woman at Extended Stay South on Orange Place Drive. A hotel guest wanted to sign domestic violence charges on her son’s father, who had visited her and her son at the hotel.
Disturbance
Last Saturday, Orange police responded to Drury Inn for a disturbance call. A hotel guest said her boyfriend hit her. Police learned from speaking with all parties involved that he had been drinking and arguing with the woman because she wanted to leave with his 13-year-old daughters. According to the report, he was issued summonses for disorderly conduct and criminal damaging, because he damaged the hotel room.
Pitbull bites Yorkshire terrier
Last Saturday, Orange police responded to Extended Stay South on a report of a dog that had attacked another dog in the parking lot. A woman said she was out walking her two Yorkshire terriers when a small boy walking a pit bull lost control of his dog and it attacked one of her dogs. The terrier was rushed to the hospital and the pit bull’s owner will cover any veterinarian charges, according to the report.
Domestic violence
Last Sunday, Orange police responded to Shell True North for a report of a man who punched a woman in the parking lot. The man also damaged the woman’s car and tried to flee police. He was arrested, transported to the Solon jail, and cited for domestic violence, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and criminal damaging.
Catalytic Converter thefts
More catalytic converter thefts have occurred over the past weekend in Solon. On Feb. 27, two catalytic converters were stolen from work trucks at the Starboard Group, at 27320 Miles Road. Between Feb. 27 and March 4, one converter was stolen from a Ford van at a Brainard Road residence, and on Feb. 5, three converters were reported stolen from Isuzu work trucks by Planet Aid, 30901 Carter Street. The thefts took place between March 3 and 5, according to Solon Police reports.
OVI and weapons charges
A Solon Police officer saw a black Jeep Cherokee stopped on the side of the road, on March 1, partially in the grass near 31313 Aurora Road. A male was sleeping in the driver’s seat. The car was not running, but was still in “Drive” gear, according to police reports. The man smelled strongly of alcohol and, since he was not immediately responsive, officers called an ambulance. Paramedics took him to an area hospital where he was medically cleared. A loaded handgun was found in the vehicle during a pre-towing inventory. The driver, who later admitted to drinking tequila and smoking marijuana, was taken to Solon Jail after being discharged from the hospital. Brandon Barnes, 26, of Maple Heights, was charged with OVI, Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Vehicle, and Expired Plates.
Brake light out, but car sped off
A Solon Police officer tried to stop a white Toyota sedan for having a brake light out on US 422 near Harper Road on March 1 but the car sped away from the officer and did not stop, according to reports. The officer got a good look at the driver before he attempted to stop the car, so he did not chase the suspect. The case is still being investigated.
Sexual assault leads to arrest
A University Heights woman, 19, reported a sexual assault to Solon Police on March 4 while visiting a man known to her at a home in the 6600 block of Glenallen Avenue. She reported being forced to have sex without her consent, according to the police report. She left afterwards, and went to a hospital near her home to get help. At the hospital, officers spoke to the woman. They later responded to the Solon address and arrested the suspect. Jesus Warren‐Bey, 30, of Solon, was charged at Solon Jail with Rape.
Drugs in vehicle on Aurora Road
On March 2, a Solon Police officer stopped a red Toyota Camry for “no rear license plate illumination” at 33003 Aurora Rd. The driver did not have a valid license and admitted to having some marijuana in the car, which he showed to the officer. A search of the car was completed, according to reports. The officer found and seized several small bags containing additional marijuana, pills, and a powdered substance, believed to be Ecstasy. Kelvin Lambert, 37, of Euclid, was arrested and taken to Solon Jail. He was charged with Drug Possession and “Failure to Reinstate” his driver’s license, a misdemeanor. His car was towed. Drugs will be sent to the lab for analysis.
Too slow car leads to arrest
A Solon Police officer saw a white Dodge pickup eastbound on US 422 near the Liberty Road overpass on March 4 traveling around 40 – 45 MPH in the left lane of the freeway, a 60 MPH zone. The truck was swerving outside the lines. According to police reports, the officer stopped the driver and noticed that he had red bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol. The driver had poor performance on field tests and was arrested. At the jail, the driver submitted to a breath test and registered a .03% blood alcohol content (BAC). He refused to submit to a urine test, so his license was placed under suspension. Michael Jenkins, 47, of Cleveland, was charged with OVI, Open Container, and Driving in Marked Lanes. The car was towed.
