Attempted break-in at theater
The Geauga County Sheriff’s office is on the hunt for those involved in a prank and possible attempted break-in at a Munson Township drive-in theater last week.
The sheriff’s office said the manager of the Mayfield Road Drive-In reported when they arrived for work Aug.15 they found a trash can on top of the building and a chair on top of it.
After reviewing security cameras, the video showed a white, four-door car come onto the property around 10:55 p.m. Aug. 14 with three men. The video showed one of the men attempting to get in the building and another attempting to get into a ticket booth.
The responding deputy said the video was too grainy and unclear to get a good picture of the suspects or their license plate.
The manager asked for additional police patrols and said he would prosecute if anyone is found on the property after hours.
Woman seeks refuge
A 44-year-old Newbury Township manwas arrested and charged with domestic violence last week after a woman sought refuge in a neighboring home.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said an Auburn Road resident reported Aug. 13 that a woman had come to their home, saying she had been abused by her husband. The woman told the resident she had been struck in the back of the head and held captive in the home for about an hour.
In addition to the domestic violence offense, the man was charged with abduction and disorderly conduct.
Wedding ring set found
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who may have lost a wedding ring and band set.
The sheriff’s office said a Bass Lake resident reported Aug. 13 that they had found the jewelry at Munson Township’s Bass Lake Park. The resident said they checked with township officials, but officials were unable to identify the owner.
The owner of the ring is asked to call the sheriff’s office.
Resident reports scam
A Troy Township resident reported that he was the victim of a scam last week.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a Mumford Road resident reported Aug. 19 that he had received a call purportedly from the U.S Marshal’s Service that told him they were looking for him because he had rented a car containing drugs.
Although the resident told the caller he had not rented a vehicle, the resident provided his Social Security number when asked for it.
Hikers get lost on trail
Geauga County Sheriff deputies and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources came to the rescue after hikers became turned around on the trials in Punderson State Park last week.
According to the sheriff’s office, a caller reported Aug. 17 that they were with a group that had become lost on the trails in the park. The group was hiking around 11:20 p.m.
Responding rescuers found the group in about 20 minutes and helped them on their way.
Lightning sets home ablaze
A lightning strike set a Hambden Township home ablaze Sunday.
Hambden Fire Chief Scott Hildenbrand said firefighters were called to a Kevin Lane home Sunday where residents reported that lightning had struck a tree, which started a fire that first caught a shed on fire and then a trailer.
Chief Hildenbrand said the fire was quickly extinguished and no one was hurt.
Deputies get turtle, raccoon calls
Geauga County’s wildlife kept Geauga County sheriff deputies busy in Munson Township this past weekend.
The sheriff’s office said a deputy was dispatched to Mayfield Road, near the Mayfield Road Drive-In, Aug. 18 on a report of a snapping turtle that was sitting in the middle of the road. By the time the deputy arrived the turtle had moved on.
That same day, a deputy was called to an Elk Run home in Munson Township where the resident reported a raccoon had made himself comfy on a chair in their screened-in porch. The homeowner reported that the raccoon wouldn’t leave and just “keeps hissing” at them.
The sheriff’s office reported that Deputy Randy Primer “fearlessly” removed the raccoon from the screened-in porch and released it into the yard.
Scary kayak ride
A kayak ride on the Cuyahoga River this past weekend turned harrowing for one group.
According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call Sunday reporting that a group of kayakers on the river had become frightened by the storm passing through the area.
Water rescue teams from Newbury and Troy were called in to locate the kayakers.
Within two hours, all 10 kayakers were brought safely ashore.
OVI convictions
The following persons were convicted of drunken driving last week in Chardon Municipal Court:
Zoe A. Luczywo, 25, of Middlefield; and Mario Clint Milicic, 33, of Hambden Township.
‘Burnouts’ and ‘donuts’ suspected
A Russell police officer found several areas on Aug. 18 where someone had been doing “burnouts” and “donuts” with a vehicle on Kinsman Road (Route 87), Caves Road, Music Street, Hemlock Road, Hemlock Point Road and North Ridge Drive. He also noticed the front lot of the West Wood Park and lower lot of the ASM building had also been targeted for the activity. A follow-up is to be conducted to determine if there is any video footage, according to the police department.
Officer returns U.S. flag
A Russell police officer found the U.S. flag had broken off from the flag pole at the Novelty Post Office Aug. 18. The flag was collected and placed on the post office counter with a note explaining what had happened.
Driver reportedly throws trash
A report of a driver throwing out trash from the window of a Chevy Malibu in the area of Caves Road was investigated by a Russell police officer Aug. 17. The officer responded to the area of Caves Road, north of Kinsman Road (Route 87) to Mayfield Road (Route 322) in Chester but was unable to locate the vehicle.
Erratic driver reported
Two Russell officers were dispatched Aug. 15 to Waterfall Trail for a report of a mailbox that had been struck by a car. Police met with the person who called, and he said he was walking his dog when a station wagon drove down the road and hit his neighbor’s mailbox. The vehicle reportedly made a U-turn and drove through the yard. He said he could hear the occupants of the vehicle laughing as they drove by. Police were unable to locate the vehicle, according to the report.
Police issue warnings
Russell police are paying special attention on their roadway patrols for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign going on now through Labor Day. Officers reported several stops were made on Chillicothe Road (Route 306), and warnings were issued.
