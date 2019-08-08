Police probe crash
A Solon man was charged with drunken driving on Aug. 4.
At 11:18 p.m., police were dispatched to investigate a crash on Baldwin Road. The driver struck a parked car on the road. There was an odor of alcohol and field sobriety tests indicated impairment, police said. He was transported to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center for injuries to his face.
At the hospital, a urine sample was collected and sent to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lab for testing.
Anthony Everett, 50, of Solon, was charged with OVI and failure to control a motor vehicle, police said.
Man stopped for speeding
A Middlefield man was charged with drunken driving on Aug. 2.
At 12:12 a.m., police stopped a car for speeding on Route 422. It was clocked at 90 mph in a 60 mph zone, the report said.
There was a strong odor of alcohol and field sobriety tests indicated impairment. The driver refused a breath test, police said.
Bernard Diehl, 53, of Middlefield, was charged with OVI, open container and speed in the incident.
Woman cited for possession
On July 31, Pepper Pike police conducted a traffic stop at Shaker Boulevard and Lander Road on a vehicle with expired registration and a broken tail light. Samantha Skur, 29, of Highland Heights was cited for possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia, according to the report.
Man jumps out of moving car
On July 30, Hunting Valley police responded to University School at 2785 SOM Center Road for a man who drove through a fence in the school parking lot and down a hill to the athletic fields. After the 18-year-old driver drove through the fence, he jumped out of the driver’s side door while the car rolled down a hill and came to rest in the soccer field, according to the report. Police advised the driver that he would likely have to pay for the fence repairs.
Welcome mat missing
On Aug. 2, a Bainbridge resident reported a theft to Bainbridge police. In the report on Friday, the resident said a welcome mat was taken from the front door of a home being built on Ridgeview Trail. The mat, which she noticed missing July 31, said, “Welcome. Hope you brought a beer.”
Unwanted guest at hotel
On Aug. 1, Orange police responded to the Courtyard by Marriott at 3695 Orange Place for a report of an unwanted guest. The man was wearing hospital clothing and had left University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center before coming to the hotel, according to the report. He had previously been involved in an incident at Pinecrest in June where he threw liquor bottles at the door of the Silverspot Cinema, and police advised him that he was not allowed to return there, according to the report. Police said he asked for a ride to the RTA station at Green Road and Shaker Boulevard so he could visit his case manager the following morning, which the police provided.
Speed trailer requested
Special attention was requested of Russell police July 31 by a resident on Hemlock Road for speeders between Riddle Road and Twin Lakes Trail. The resident advised that the vehicles were speeding all hours of the day, throughout the evening hours and especially between the hours of 4:15 a.m. and 6:15 a.m., according to the report. A speed trailer was requested.
Man cited for possession
On July 31, Pepper Pike police conducted a traffic stop at Belgrave and Brainard roads. Police observed small pieces of what seemed to be marijuana on the passenger seat and found more marijuana and paraphernalia in the car, according to the report. Ian Nocente, 20, of Cleveland Heights was cited for marijuana possession and paraphernalia, the report states.
Parking complaints reported
Four parking related complaints were reported to Chagrin Falls police last week.
A female driver was given a verbal warning on Aug. 2 after an officer witnessed her short cutting through the River Street neighborhood. The woman explained she was looking for a parking spot and had not cut through on purpose, according to the report.
A woman contacted police Aug. 2 after her daughter returned home from work with a parking ticket. The report states that she wanted to know where the girl was supposed to leave her car that would take the worry out of her walking to and from her car in the dark.
Also on Aug. 2, the neighbor of a commercial building asked police to intervene in a situation that resulted in a work truck parking in a shared driveway for two hours. The workers had advised the complainant that they were dropping something off, according to the report. Police met with the foreman who indicated they were almost done loading the truck. The officer reported he would stay at the building until the truck was on its way.
On Aug. 3, a woman reported her car was damaged while parked on North Franklin Street near Joseph A. Bank clothing store. Police said they are checking stores in the block for any security cameras which may have caught the unreported accident.
Woman loses passport
On Aug. 5, a woman reported to Woodmere police that she lost her passport. She said that she needs to renew her passport but cannot do so without the current one. Police advised her to contact them if she finds the passport.
Confused man at gas station
On July 30, Moreland Hills police responded to the Sunoco station at 34180 Chagrin Blvd. for a report of a confused man. The man did not know his name or where he lived, but provided his birthday, according to the report. Police found his address in Cleveland and drove him home.
Woman arrested for trespassing
A woman was arrested for trespassing July 30 at the Wal-Mart store at Marketplace Shopping Center in Bainbridge. A police officer on patrol noticed the woman who had received a no-trespassing warning previously after she was arrested for theft last January, according to the police report. Deanna Malorni, 36, of Oakwood Village was charged with criminal trespassing, according to the police report.
Ding-dong ditch reported
Russell officers responded to a call from a resident of Cypress Pond Lane last week. The resident reported that two juveniles had knocked on the front door and when the resident answered the door, they ran away. Officers checked the surrounding area for the juveniles but were unable to locate them.
Man fishing on friend’s property
On July 31, Gates Mills police responded to a Riverview Road residence for a report of an unknown vehicle parked in the driveway. The vehicle owner was fishing in the river and said he was a friend of the homeowner, according to the report. The information was confirmed with the homeowner, who was out of town.
Driver loses control on Chagrin
On July 31, a car was traveling westbound on Chagrin Boulevard in Moreland Hills when the driver lost control, drove over the center line and into a utility pole, according to Moreland Hills police. Sergey Petrenko, 28, of Gates Mills was cited for failing to maintain reasonable control, according to the report.
Man faints at nail spa
On Aug. 1, a 65-year-old Mentor man went to Zen Nail Spa at Pinecrest, 400 Park Ave. in Orange. He said that he had two mixed drinks then felt intoxicated and blacked out, according to Orange police. He said that he has not experienced that type of reaction from alcohol before and someone may have drugged him, the report states. Police said that the man consulted with his doctor and lawyer and determined that there was not enough evidence to move forward with the case. The investigation is closed.
Erratic driver reported
A motorist called Chagrin Falls police to report an erratic driver on Chagrin Boulevard headed for Chagrin Falls.
According to the report, the complainant was behind the driver and, at a red light, had asked if he was having a problem. Instead of answering, the complainant said the driver climbed a curb to go around her vehicle.
There was no description of the subject vehicle other than it displayed “a rebel flag” on its bumper, according to the report.
Man arrested after chase
On Aug. 2, a Bainbridge police officer checked out the license plate of a vehicle traveling on Chagrin Road just after midnight and found the plate had expired in June, according to the report. The officer stopped the car and another officer showed up on the scene. At that point the driver took off, leading the officers on a chase down Country Lane until the driver stopped at Abbey Lane, according to the report. The driver scored 0.194 on a breath test, twice the legal limit, police said. Police charged Bryce Mlodzikowski, 27, of Bainbridge with fleeing and alluding, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, having an open container and expired plates.
Garden tractor in roadway
A Russell officer was dispatched July 31 for a report of a man riding a garden tractor in the roadway. The tractor was northbound on Chillicothe Road (Route 306), north of Fairmount Road, according to the report. Upon arrival, the officer checked the area but could not locate the man and tractor.
Man rear-ends car
On Aug. 1, a car rear-ended another vehicle while traveling westbound on Brainard Road in Pepper Pike, according to Pepper Pike Police. Phillip Behboud Nia, 54, of Cleveland was cited for assured clear distance ahead, according to the report.
Damaged window reported
On Aug. 1, a pair of Hunting Hill Farm Drive residents reported damage to a rental car that was parked in the driveway to Hunting Valley police. The car owner said that a rock may have hit the window while landscapers were working, but the landscaper said that he was not working in that area at the time of the damage, according to the report.
Electronics stolen from church
On Friday, a 53-year-old woman reported theft to Orange police from the Bethlehem Baptist Church at 27250 Emery Road in Orange. She said that between July 26 and July 28, a laptop and iPod valued at $700 were stolen from the church office, according to the report.
Teen cited for right of way
On Aug. 1, a 17-year-old Bentleyville male struck a car while trying to enter Lander Circle in Pepper Pike from Lander Road northbound. He was cited for failing to yield for a right of way, according to Pepper Pike police.
Unknown worker at Gilmour
On Aug. 1, Gates Mills police responded to Gilmour Academy Lower School at 35001 Cedar Road for a report of a suspicious male walking back and forth near the school. He said that he was waiting for his work crew to arrive to work on a greenhouse on the school property, according to the report.
Warrant served
On Aug. 3, Orange police picked up Herbert Jones Jr., 28, of Cleveland from Mentor police, who had a warrant for failure to appear on traffic charges, according to the report. He had a Bedford Municipal Court date on Wednesday, the report stated.
Reckless driving citation
On Aug. 5, a driver on Interstate 271 northbound cut across two lanes of traffic to the right, according to Pepper Pike police. The driver rear-ended a car, which caused that car to hit another car in front of it, according to the report. Nyeesha Brown, 37, of South Euclid was cited for no driver’s license and reckless operation, the report states.
Erratic driver reported
Bainbridge police received a call July 27 that a vehicle was traveling erratically on Route 422 in Auburn Township. It was traveling at over 100 mph, almost striking other cars, according to the report. The car was pursued by Bainbridge officers into Solon. An officer without lights and siren followed the vehicle, and the driver slowed and then stopped, according to the report. The Bainbridge officers took the driver into custody and then called the Bainbridge rescue squad which transported him to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, according to the report. It appeared he had a medical issue, according to the report, and no citations were issued.
Warrant served
On Aug. 3, South Euclid police advised Hunting Valley police that they had Latoya Parham, 31, of Cleveland Heights, according to the report. Police said that Ms. Parham had a warrant with Shaker Heights Municipal Court. A friend paid bail for Ms. Parham and she was assigned a Shaker Heights Municipal Court date on Aug. 7, the report states.
Driver in wrong lanes
On Saturday, Gates Mills police responded to Mayfield Road near West Hill Drive for a report of a vehicle driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Mayfield. The vehicle was gone as the officers arrived and the information was passed on to Mayfield Heights police, according to the report.
Woman charged with theft
Bainbridge police received a call last week from a South Franklin Street residence that someone took a vehicle from the yard without permission. The woman reportedly walked up and got into a car that was running while a bonfire was held at the home and drove away. According to the report, someone at the event knew her and said that she lived in Mayfield Heights. Police in Mayfield Heights were notified and saw the car in that city being driven with a flat tire. The driver then left the car on the roadside and Mayfield police stopped her. She was transported back to Bainbridge. Brittany Arnoff, 38, of Mayfield Heights was charged with theft, according to Bainbridge police.
Resident’s car keyed
A Carriage Drive resident contacted Chagrin Falls police July 31 to report an unknown person had keyed the left front side of his car while it was parked in the garage.
The resident reported that he leaves for work very early and has not seen anything suspicious and wondered if anyone else had reported similar damage, according to police.
Air conditioner never installed
On July 30, a South Woodland Road resident of Pepper Pike reported to Pepper Pike police that they paid a contractor to install an air conditioner in March and the work was not completed, the report states.
Officers remove snake
Russell officers were called to a house on Galloway Trail on Aug. 2 for a report of a snake on the porch. The officers removed the snake from the porch and released it in the West Woods Park, according to the report.
Employee theft reported
Bainbridge police were alerted on Aug. 3 by the Target store of an employee theft. Clothing was taken without payment by the individual on Aug. 1 and on July 25, according to the report. The items were valued at $70. The 64-year-old Bedford resident is to be charged with theft, according to the police report.
Woman receives scam calls
On July 30, a Fairmount Boulevard resident reported fraudulent phone calls, according to Hunting Valley police. She said that on both attempts, the caller stated that he was her grandson and needed bail money. The woman said she hung up on the caller.
Woman charged with theft
On July 30, Woodmere police responded to T.J. Maxx at 27049 Chagrin Blvd. for a theft report. Jeannie Watts, 56, of Shaker Heights works at the store and was accused of stealing $70 from her register drawer and $6,469.90 worth of merchandise, including four rings, two bracelets, three necklaces and one diamond 14 karat ring, according to the police report. Ms. Watts was charged with theft and taken to the Bedford jail, the report stated.
Man cited for cell phone violation
While conducting a random registration check at East Washington and Philomethian streets, a Chagrin Falls police officer said he witnessed a driver talking on his cell phone while driving and stopped the vehicle in front of Chagrin Falls High School. The report states the officer smelled marijuana while performing the traffic stop. The 18-year-old from Chagrin Falls was cited for the cell phone violation and possession of a small bag containing marijuana and two grinders.
Suspicious van reported
On July 31, Gates Mills police responded to a County Line Road residence for a report of an unknown white van on the driveway apron for 30 minutes. An officer confirmed that it was a work crew waiting for the rest of their crew to arrive, according to the report.
Mutual aid requested
Chester Township police requested mutual aid from Russell police for an alarm July 29 at the West Geauga Middle School indicating motion in the gymnasium. Officers checked the exterior of the school and located an unsecure door, according to the report. The interior was checked with nothing found. Officers secured the door.
Teen cited in car accident
On July 30, a car was traveling northbound on SOM Center Road at the Miles Road intersection in Moreland Hills when it was struck by a car in the left turn lane traveling southbound. The 17-year-old Solon driver was cited for right of way and left turn violations, according to Moreland Hills police.
Man crashes car
On July 30, Orange police responded to a car accident on Orange Tree Drive. Derik Hughley, 36, of Cleveland crashed his Chevy Malibu into a tree and said he had taken PCP, according to the report. Mr. Hughley was cited for reckless operation, OVI and refusal to submit to a BAC test, the report said. He had a Bedford Municipal Court date on Friday and was transported to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.
Underwear stolen
On Aug. 2, the manager of DXL Big and Tall, located at 27079 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere, noticed a man and woman enter the store. He recognized the woman as a past shoplifter and called Woodmere police, according to the report. Before police arrived, she left the store and got into the man’s car outside and left. The surveillance video showed the woman stuffing a pack of underwear valued at $39 into her shorts, the report states.
Women reportedly use fake coupons
Representatives of the Wal-Mart store at Marketplace Shopping Center in Bainbridge reported to Bainbridge police on Aug. 3 that two women were attempting to use fraudulent coupons to make purchases. They had more than $802 worth of items and were paying $20 for the merchandise with the coupons, according to the report. Bainbridge officers stopped the women at about 2:30 a.m. and police said the women had five shopping carts filled with the items. One of the women had a warrant from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office for larceny, police said. The women were turned over the Trumbull County. Bainbridge police are investigating and will be issuing charges.
Man reported for trespassing
On July 29, a South Main Street woman called Chagrin Falls police to report that she saw a trespassing stranger in her backyard. The complainant said she watched as the male drank something hidden in a paper bag then threw it in her garbage can, the report states. The man was last seen leaving on foot in the direction of East Washington Street.
Excavator falls off trailer on highway
On July 30, a Willoughby man was driving northbound on Interstate 271 in Pepper Pike. He lost his trailer and the excavator on the trailer when making a left lane change, according to Pepper Pike police. Frederick Leonello, 63, was cited for reasonable control, the report states.
Driver makes obscene gesture
On July 29, a motorist reported to Gates Mills police that another driver used an obscene gesture toward her when she attempted to pass him for driving slowly on Chagrin River Road near Wilson Mills Road in Gates Mills, according to the report. She turned off the road and the other vehicle continued southbound on Chagrin River Road.
Car hit in parking lot
On July 31, a Cleveland woman left Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant, located at 27200 Harvard Road in Orange, and found that someone hit her Toyota Camry while it was parked outside, according to Orange police. Police were unable to determine who caused the damage, according to the report.
Dine and dash at Texas de Brazil
On Aug. 2, Woodmere police responded to Texas de Brazil at 28125 Chagrin Blvd. for a theft. Police said that a group left an unpaid bill of $145.77, according to the report. The restaurant had contact information for the woman who made the reservation and police left messages advising her to pay the bill, the report states. At the time of the report she had not responded.
Delivery checks OK
A Russell officer was dispatched July 29 for a report of a suspicious person at a home on Watt Road. The caller believed the person was removing packages from the home. After checking, police determined that the person in question was actually making a delivery and everything checked OK.
Daughter allegedly takes car
On Aug. 3, a May Court resident, out of town temporarily, called Chagrin Falls police to report he had learned his eldest daughter was driving his car without permission and he intended to bring charges. According to the report, his youngest daughter had advised him her sister was using the car and her boyfriend was along for the ride.
The complainant told officers he was not going through with prosecution because the car was returned and the key placed in its designated hiding place.
