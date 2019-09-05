Missing firearm reported, under investigation
On Aug. 24, Gates Mills police responded to a Dorchester Road residence for a report of a missing firearm. The resident said that she noticed her deceased husband’s firearm was missing from an unsecured box, according to the report. She said the last time she observed the firearm was in 2018, the report states. The investigation is ongoing.
Intoxicated male reported
On Sept. 1, Chagrin Falls police received a call from an anonymous party regarding a highly-intoxicated male who was reportedly approaching cars at Bell and Main streets.
According to the complainant, the male had attempted to get inside the cars before stumbling off in an unknown direction.
Glass removed from roadway
On Aug. 28, a caller reported pieces of glass on Miles Road west of Solon Road in Moreland Hills. Police from Moreland Hills, Bentleyville and Chagrin Falls were advised and the glass was removed, according to the report.
Rifle found outside Bahama Breeze
On Aug. 30, a subcontractor at Bahama Breeze, located at 3900 Orange Place, flagged down an Orange police officer to advise him of a rifle found lying in the grass near the parking lot of the restaurant, the report states. The weapon did not have a magazine and no ammunition was found at the scene, according to the report. The weapon was stored at the Orange police station.
Woman cited for suspended license
On Aug. 26, a registration check on a Jeep on Interstate 271 northbound showed that the driver had a suspended license. Pepper Pike police cited Emily Dekrom, 26, of Newbury for driving under suspension, according to the report.
Man reports potential scam
A Bainbridge resident reported to Bainbridge police Aug. 31 that he received a call from Publishers Clearing House. The caller claimed the resident had won a $1 million prize. The resident did not divulge any information to the caller but wanted the report on file with police, according to the report.
Suspicious vehicle reported
On Aug. 27, Hunting Valley police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Nottingham Lane. Police determined that the vehicle belonged to a housekeeper, according to the report.
Door left open at Sara’s Place
On Aug. 26 at 2:45 a.m., a Gates Mills officer observed the back door was left ajar at Sara’s Place Restaurant, 1501 Chagrin River Road. Officers checked the interior and secured the door, according to the report.
Suspicious males reported
The property manager at Carriage Hill apartments called Chagrin Falls police Aug. 31 to report two suspicious males hanging around the carports.
The manager said one of the males was sitting in a grey SUV while the other appeared to be checking out parked vehicles, according to the report. The two subjects left the area before police arrived, the report states, and officers did not find any damage in the area.
Dog bites woman during walk
On Aug. 30, a 60-year old woman was walking her dog on Orange Meadow Drive in Orange. A 62-year-old woman was also walking her dog, and that dog bit the 60-year-old woman, according to an Orange police report. The bite did not penetrate pants or skin, and the 60-year-old woman did not want to press charges, according to the report. The 62-year-old woman provided her dog’s current vaccination certificate, the report states.
Woman finds set of keys
A woman called Chagrin Falls police Aug. 31 to report having found a set of keys in an area between the Popcorn Shop and Riverside Park.
She advised the keys were in a tree, but there was no further information, according to the report.
Resident reports trespassing
On Aug. 29, a resident of North Strawberry Lane reported trespassing to Moreland Hills police. She said that her neighbors stand by her front door, look in her windows and stand in her front yard, according to the report. Police spoke with the neighbors, who said that their 2-year-old son rides his motorcycle around the neighborhood and sometimes turns around in the woman’s driveway, the report states. Police advised them to be mindful of property boundaries.
Warrant served
On Aug. 30, dispatch informed Orange police that the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office had Andre Smith, 33, of Woodmere in custody, according to the report. Mr. Smith had a traffic warrant and a criminal warrant through Orange police, the report states. Orange officers took custody of Mr. Smith and transported him to the Solon jail, where he posted bond. Police said that he was assigned a Bedford Municipal Court date of Sept. 13 and was released.
Zipper binder found
On Aug. 28, Moreland Hills police found an orange and camouflage Mossy Oak zipper binder in a tree lawn on Chagrin Boulevard. Police were not able to identify the owner and will keep the binder until the owner comes forward, according to the report.
Woman cited for reasonable control
On Aug. 27, a car was traveling eastbound on Cedar Road near Brainard in Pepper Pike. Another car made a left turn out of a parking lot onto Cedar, and the turning car struck the car on Cedar, according to a Pepper Pike police report. Mona Rifka, 56, of Pepper Pike was cited for reasonable control, the report states.
Family advised to leave
Bainbridge police dealt with a family asking for money Aug. 30 at the Marketplace Shopping Center. A man and a woman with three children were standing near their van in the parking lot and displayed a sign asking for money, according to the report. The officer encountered the same family several days ago, according to the report, and the adults were advised to leave the area.
Resident reports strangers
On Aug. 28, a Main Street resident in Gates Mills reported three people looking into her neighbor’s yard. Police responded and confirmed the individuals were John Carroll University students doing research work for a historical paper and were glancing at the property, according to the report.
Man cited in car accident
On Aug. 28, one car struck another car from behind at the intersection of Shaker Boulevard eastbound and Brainard Road in Pepper Pike. Pepper Pike police cited David Dinger, 59, of Pepper Pike for assured clear distance ahead, according to the report.
Woman arrested for DUI
On Aug. 28, a car struck another vehicle at the intersection of Cedar and Brainard roads. Pepper Pike police arrested Britney Laux, 30, of Highland Heights for driving under the influence and was cited for assured clear distance ahead, according to the report.
Man reports alleged bones, lye
A man called Chagrin Falls police Aug. 30 to report having found a group of small bones and chemical lye in a vacant area on North Street, but he was no longer in the area to meet police, according to the report. He did direct police to the area, stating there was a patch of brush where the bones were placed, according to the report.
Police attempted to get more information from the complainant, but there was no further information regarding identification of the bones, according to the report.
Man arrested for physical control
On Sept. 1, Orange police responded to True North gas station at 27010 Chagrin Blvd. for a report of a drunken man. Prince Foster, 29, of Cleveland was sitting in his car at a gas pump, and police said that he smelled like alcohol, according to the report. Police tried to administer field sobriety tests, but Mr. Foster did not understand the instructions, the report states. He was arrested for physical control and transported to the Solon jail, according to the report. Police said that Mr. Foster was given a Bedford Municipal Court date of Sept. 6.
Resident finds Samsung phone
On Aug. 28, a resident on South Woodland Road in Pepper Pike found a Samsung phone on his property, according to a Pepper Pike police report.
Belongings found on trail
A bike and piles of clothing were found Aug. 30 on a trail along Lake Avenue. The items were found on the Bainbridge side of the trail that also borders Aurora near the Walmart at Marketplace Shopping Center. The bike was placed in the evidence room at the Bainbridge Police Station.
Officers watch for man in limo
On Aug. 30, an anonymous party called Chagrin Falls police to report a male, dressed in black and driving a limousine, was hanging around the shopping plaza where juveniles were present and believed he was the same person who had been ordered to stay clear of children, according to the report.
Officers watched the area and noted the male was “just standing” in the parking lot, according to the report, and the group of children were dispersing.
Man arrested for OVI
On Sept. 2, Orange police approached a vehicle parked at LJI Collision after observing suspicious behavior from the driver, who drove to LJI from the True North gas station down the street. Russell Cooley, 34, of Parma appeared confused, had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, according to the report. The officer conducted several field sobriety tests and determined that Mr. Cooley was not fit to operate a vehicle. Mr. Cooley was arrested for OVI and was transported to the Beachwood jail, the report states.
Woman reports stolen purse
On Aug. 29, a worker at a residence on Peppercreek Drive in Pepper Pike reported her purse stolen, according to a Pepper Pike police report. The purse contained her driver’s license, medical insurance cards and a credit card, the report states.
Police investigating missing purse
Bainbridge police were notified of a stolen purse. The owner was a passenger in a car that went off the roadside Aug. 24 on Medina Street in the township. She had been transported to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital, and the purse was not reported missing until Friday, according to the report. Police are investigating.
Woman reports restrained party
On Aug. 30, a 64-year-old Chardon woman called Chagrin Falls police to report that a party, against whom she has a restraining order, had come into a beauty salon where she was present.
She said the male did not speak to her, but she wanted to report the incident, according to the report. Police said the prosecutor would be contacted and asked to submit a finding.
Police ask house guest to leave
On Aug. 29, a resident of Bolingbrook Road called Pepper Pike police regarding a disturbance at his home. Police asked the intoxicated female house guest to leave the home, according to the report.
Police investigating reported theft
The Dick’s Sporting Goods store at Marketplace Shopping Center in Bainbridge reported Friday that a shopper took clothing items from the store without paying for them. The shopper left in a vehicle with a male driver, according to the report. Bainbridge police are investigating.
Teen cited for right of way
On Aug. 31, a car turning left at the intersection of Fairmount Boulevard and SOM Center Road in Hunting Valley did not yield to a car traveling westbound on Fairmount, according to Hunting Valley police. The turning car struck the other, and the 16-year-old driver of Mayfield Heights was cited for right of way, according to the report.
Woman charged in traffic stop
While observing traffic from the BP gas station Sept. 1, a Chagrin Falls police officer observed a vehicle with a malfunctioning muffler pass his location and stopped the car. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer found a woman was driving the vehicle under suspension and that she had an arrest warrant from Solon police, according to the report. Police also stated that two of three children in the car had not been placed in protective seat restraints.
Police charged Alyssa B. Cleveland, 28, of Akron with driving under suspension, the faulty muffler and violation of child restraint regulations. She was turned over to Solon police, and the vehicle and children were released to a second adult who was a passenger in the car, according to the report. Ms. Cleveland has a mandatory court date of Sept. 6.
Man reports vehicle damage
On Friday, a 31-year-old Lyndhurst man reported vehicle damage to Pepper Pike police after traveling northbound on Interstate 271, according to the report.
License plate theft under investigation
Someone allegedly stole a license plate off a vehicle Aug. 29 in Bainbridge, according to a report to Bainbridge police. The owner said he dropped off his car at a local business, and when he returned to pick up the vehicle, the front plate was missing, according to the report. Police are investigating.
Man informs police of loud nail gun
A construction worker at a job on South Franklin Street called Chagrin Falls police on Aug. 29 to advise he would be using a nail gun and asked officers to explain the situation to anyone who reports hearing shots fired, according to the report. He explained the nail gun was especially loud.
Driver cited for cell phone use
On Aug. 26, Pepper Pike police observed a driver talking on his cell phone while driving eastbound on Cedar Road. Daniel Imhoff, 43, of Eastlake was cited for talking on his cell phone and driving under suspension, according to the report.
Woman says man almost ran her over
On Aug. 25, Woodmere police spoke to a woman at the police station who stated that her son’s father almost ran her over with his car. She said that she was standing at a rear door of the man’s car on Melbourne Road trying to talk to her son, who was sitting inside, according to the report. The man drove off, almost running her over with his vehicle, the report states. Woodmere police said that they spoke to the father, who said that the woman’s statement is false. He advised that he would give his statement on Aug. 27, and no charges were filed at the time, police said. The woman was not injured.
Caller reports woman on swings
On Aug. 26, a woman called Chagrin Falls police to report concern for a heavyset blond woman who was on the swings in Riverside Park. According to the report, the caller said the woman was screaming and singing and suffering from a change in mental status.
As she was speaking to police, the caller said the woman left the park in a grey car, which was heading toward the Spillway property, according to the report.
Warrant served
On Aug. 30, dispatch informed Orange police that Walton Hills police had Kareem Sharif, 39, of Maple Heights in custody, according to the report. Mr. Sharif had an outstanding warrant with Orange police, the report states. Orange officers picked up Mr. Sharif at a gas station at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Forbes Road and transported him to the Solon jail, police said.
Possible pet python reported
A snake was reported to be found Aug. 27 in a house in Bainbridge. The Riverview Drive resident said a neighbor assisted with catching the snake, and it was put in a cage, according to a Bainbridge police report. The snake appeared to be someone’s pet python, according to the report.
Driver speeds into Solon
A Bainbridge officer clocked a motorist last week driving at 117 mph on the Route 422 freeway in Bainbridge. The officer attempted to stop the driver but he fled into Solon, according to the police report.
Man sleeps outside church
On Friday, Gates Mills police found a male sleeping on the front lawn of St. Francis of Assisi at 6850 Mayfield Road. He said that he was walking to Virginia from Cleveland and was given a courtesy ride to a gas station at the intersection of Mayfield and Route 306 in Chester, according to the report.
Woman cited for no license
On Aug. 27, a registration check showed that the owner of a Ford Mustang traveling southbound on SOM Center Road in Pepper Pike did not have a valid license. The driver, Shanica Davis, 27, of Euclid, was the owner of the car, and Pepper Pike police cited her for no driver’s license, according to the report.
Police help calm teen
On Sept. 1, Hunting Valley police spoke to a 19-year-old girl in the parking lot at Village Hall, who was having a panic attack. She did not want medical attention and was non-violent, according to the report. She later drove herself home.
Woman cited for dog at large
On Aug. 27, Pepper Pike police responded to a residence on Meadowlark Way for a report of a dog bite. One dog attacked two other dogs on the street, according to the report. Karen Foor, 66, of Erie, Pennsylvania was cited for dog at large, the report states.
Domestic violence charge
A Solon man was charged with domestic violence Aug. 31.
At 5:41 p.m., Solon police were dispatched to the lobby of the police station for a report of domestic violence. The female victim, 42, said she was assaulted by her live-in boyfriend, 46.
She was slapped and had bruising on her arms, legs and chest, police said.
The man was charged with domestic violence.
Police called to hotel parking lot
A Pennsylvania woman was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication on Aug. 31.
At 10:50 p.m., police responded to Homewood Suites, 6085 Enterprise Parkway in Solon for the report of a disturbance. A women dressed in black clothing was seen pulling on car door handles attempting to enter vehicles in the parking lot, according to police. She staggered while walking and appeared to be intoxicated, police said.
Rachael Henry, 31, of Erie, Pennsylvania, was charged with disorderly conduct in the incident.
Car in wrong lane
A Cleveland Heights man was charged with drunken driving on Sept. 2 in Solon.
At 2:24 a.m., police stopped a vehicle for driving in the wrong lane on Cannon Road. The driver ignored the police lights at first and ended up driving into a front yard of a residence, police said.
There was an odor of alcohol and field sobriety tests indicated impairment, according to the report. He was arrested and at the station submitted to a breath test that registered a 0.203.
Leonard White Jr., 24, was charged with OVI, prohibited BAC, driving left of center and driving with a suspended license.
Man faces weapons charges
A Garfield Heights man received several charges on Sept. 2.
At 11:59 a.m., police stopped a car making traffic violations on Cochran Road. There was a strong odor of marijuana and the driver had a suspended license and suspended weapon permit, according to Solon police. There was a plastic baggie in the door with a green vegetable matter, police said, and a gun on his hip. Scales were also found in the vehicle, the report said.
Lequan Wiggins, 26, was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, weapons under disability, suspended drivers license, drug possession and drug paraphernalia, police said.
