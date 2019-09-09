A marked Solon police vehicle parked at Orchard Elementary School caught on fire this morning (Sept. 9) due to ammunition stored in the vehicle, according to a posting by Lt. Jamey Hofmann on the Nextdoor website.
The ammunition apparently “exploded” causing officials to temporarily move students to the gym area of the school located on the opposite side of the building from the parking lot, Lt. Hofmann stated in the 11:38 a.m. post.
The fire was extinguished and there were no injuries, he said.
