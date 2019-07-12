Man injured in car crash
Chardon Fire Department responded to a roll-over crash last week that left a man with serious injuries.
Chardon Fire Chief Larry Gaspar said his department responded July 3 to an area just east of the intersection of Kirtland-Chardon and Wisner roads in Chardon Township for a report of a FedEx truck that had rolled over on a bridge over the Chagrin River.
Chief Gaspar said the driver was “severely injured” and transported to UH Geauga Medical Center.
He said the Geauga County Hazmat team was called to the scene to prevent diesel fuel from the truck’s tanks spilling into the river.
He said the road had to be closed for approximately three hours.
Fire departments from Munson and Kirtland assisted at the scene.
Scam reported in Auburn
A worker at Chagrin Valley Paving in Auburn Township reported being scammed of $4,200 Monday.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the company by a worker Monday, who reported she used the company’s credit cards to purchase gift cards, each valued at $200.
The worker told deputies that she had been contacted by email, believing that it was her boss who sent the email. The email directed her to purchase the gift cards, but to keep it confidential because it was meant to be a surprise for the staff.
After receiving the cards, the worker provided the information on the cards in a responding email, believing it was her boss. When she asked her boss about the cards, he told her he didn’t know what she was talking about.
Loud music complaint
An Auburn Township man complained to police Monday that a neighbor was attempting to agitate neighbors by playing “loud, filthy rap” in the neighborhood.
According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Franklin Road where a resident told deputies he did not want to hear “this junk.”
Deputies located the source of the music on Bartholomew Road and asked that the neighbor turn down or turn off the music. Deputies reported they complied.
Fake gator fools neighbors
Reports of a 6-foot alligator in Hambden Township last week were greatly exaggerated.
Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a Wildwood Drive resident reported seeing the gator at the northeast corner of Woodin and Wildwood roads on July 5 near a pond.
Investigating deputies reported finding a lawn ornament matching the description.
Domestic violence arrest
A 54-year-old Chardon Township man was arrested and charged with domestic violence last week.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a Mentor Road home where a woman had reported being “slammed up against a wall.”
In addition to the domestic violence offense, the man was charge with disorderly conduct and violation of a probation order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.