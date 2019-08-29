Disorderly conduct citation
On Aug. 22, Justin Lewis, 43, of Fredericksburg, Virginia took a picture of a license plate while two females were sitting inside the car, which was parked outside of Club Pilates at Pinecrest, according to the Orange police report. Police noticed that the man smelled of alcohol and seemed confused. Mr. Lewis was cited for disorderly conduct intoxication and has a Bedford Municipal Court date on Sept. 13, the report states.
Driver’s license found
On Aug. 21, an employee at the Marathon Gas station at 4975 SOM Center Road in Moreland Hills turned over a driver’s license to Moreland Hills police. He found the driver’s license at the gas station, according to the report. Police said that they were not able to make contact with the owner of the driver’s license.
Reported theft under investigation
On Aug. 25, police received a report from the Walmart store at the Marketplace Shopping center in Bainbridge that a man was caught stealing on video footage from the previous day. According to the report, the man was seen putting merchandise into the cart and exiting the store through an emergency exit on the automotive services side of the store. The man reportedly got into a waiting car and left with the items valued at $415. Police are investigating.
Marijuana mailed to studio
On Friday, Orange police received a call from Club Pilates at Pinecrest, stating that they received a package containing marijuana in the mail. The package was addressed to someone in Bethleham, Georgia and the return address was from Beachwood, according to the report, and the package was returned to the return address. The package contained 10 grams of reported marijuana, which was secured in an evidence locker at the police station, the report states.
Woman cited for distance
On Friday, two cars were traveling westbound on Chagrin Boulevard at SOM Center Road in Moreland Hills. Tracy Ameen, 57, of Chagrin Falls struck the other car and was cited for assured clear distance ahead, according to the report.
Man discontinues ‘gifts’
An anonymous caller advised the Chagrin Falls Police Department Aug. 24 that he would no longer donate money to the department after having received three parking tickets. The male said he had been giving $5,000 gifts and asked that the police chief be notified of his decision, according to the report. His identity was traced and the chief informed.
Warrant served
On Aug. 18, Chester police stopped Michael Adams, 32, of Chardon. According to the report, he had an active warrant with Gates Mills police for driving under suspension. Mr. Adams posted bond and was released, and police said that he was given another Lyndhurst Municipal Court date of Sept. 5.
Male checks out OK
On Aug. 24, a Cleveland Street female asked Chagrin Falls police to hurry to the armory building to check on a “creepy” male who was hanging out there and smoking. He was described as wearing a plaid shirt, khaki pants and a cap.
Police located the male who checked out OK, police said. He is a local resident who lives across the street from the armory.
Items reported stolen from car
Several items were reported missing from a car Aug. 19 in Bainbridge. The Riverview Drive homeowner reported a computer bag with a laptop computer, an identification badge and a pager were missing from the locked vehicle. Police reported there were no marks on the car.
Outbuilding theft reported
A Chagrin Road resident reported a theft to Bainbridge police Aug. 23. The resident said several items were taken from an outbuilding, including a leaf blower, a weed eater and an electric chainsaw, according to the report. The items are valued at about $1,000.
Man cited for reasonable control
On Aug. 20, a driver was traveling eastbound on South Woodland Road in Hunting Valley near County Line Road. The driver lost control and drove off the roadway, hitting a detour sign and a tree, according to a Hunting Valley police report. Jeffrey Bealer, 24, of Willowick was cited for reasonable control, the report states.
Golf clubs reported stolen
Golf clubs were stolen from a car, according to a report Aug. 23 by a Tanglewood Trail resident in Bainbridge. The clubs were allegedly stolen overnight, and the theft could have occurred while he was at work in another town, according to the owner. The golf clubs were valued at more than $2,000.
Suspicious text under investigation
Chagrin Falls police are investigating a text message sent to a local girl by someone claiming to be an old friend. The incident was reported to police on Aug. 24 by the girl’s mother. Police said they will attempt to identify the sender of the text through phone records they are getting from the various cellular communication companies.
Man cited for resisting arrest
On Monday, Orange police responded to a report of a suspicious man walking through the parking lot at the Courtyard by Marriott at 3695 Orange Place. Antonio Taylor, 23, of Cleveland said that he was looking for his wallet, according to the report. Dispatch advised that Mr. Taylor had a warrant with Orange police for resisting arrest, two warrants with Beachwood police for resisting arrest and theft and a traffic warrant with Eastlake police for failure to appear, the report states. Police said that Mr. Taylor became violent and disorderly and was transported to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center then the Geauga County jail. He was cited for resisting arrest, according to the report.
Car aired out for ‘stinky food’
On Aug. 24, Chagrin Falls police on patrol observed a vehicle parked in the driveway of an Elm Court home with its doors open. After speaking with the owner, they learned the car was left open overnight to “air out” from “stinky food” enjoyed the day before, according to the report.
Warrant served
On Saturday, Orange police took custody of Thomaz Lewis, 23, of Cleveland from Lakewood police. Mr. Lewis had a warrant with Orange police for failure to appear on the charge of driving under suspension and speed, according to the report. Police said that a woman posted bond on behalf of Mr. Lewis and he was released from the Solon jail.
Bicycle stolen at Pinecrest
On Aug. 25, a 21-year-old Woodmere woman reported a stolen bicycle at Pinecrest in Orange. She said that she left her bike outside of City Works around 5 p.m. unsecured, worked until 12:30 a.m. and then found that the bike was missing, according to the report. Police advised that they saw someone take the bike on the surveillance video but were not aware that the person did not own the bike. Police said that they will review the video, and the woman said she would like to press charges if the suspect is identified, the report states.
Disabled ambulance in Gates Mills
On Aug. 19, Gates Mills police responded to a disabled Community Care Ambulance at Mayfield and Chagrin River roads. The officer assisted with traffic control until the ambulance was moved to the side of the road, according to the report. No patients were on board, the report states.
Police direct lost Uber driver
On Aug. 20, Hunting Valley police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle driving up and down Community Drive. Police gave the Uber driver directions to the correct address, according to the report.
Occupant injured in crash
One person was injured Aug. 24 in Bainbridge. A northbound car on Medina Street at about 2:50 a.m. swerved to avoid a vehicle parked on the road and struck a tree, according to a Bainbridge police report. The driver reportedly left the scene on foot. The Bainbridge rescue squad transported an occupant of the car to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital for treatment of injuries, according to the police report. Police are investigating the incident.
Doordash driver afraid of barking dogs
On Saturday, a Doordash delivery driver arrived at a residence on Stonewood Drive in Moreland Hills to deliver a pizza. When she rang the doorbell, dogs came out of the house and barked at her, and the delivery driver said that she is afraid of dogs, according to the report. The homeowner said that her dogs never left her property because there is an electric fence, while the delivery driver said that they did, according to the report.
Police said that they asked the driver to provide a photo of the dogs outside of the private property. She did not provide one, so police said that there was no applicable ordinance to enforce.
Man victim of $25,000 charges
On Aug. 21, a male resident advised Chagrin Falls police that his credit card information had been used to purchase $25,000 worth of jewelry from stores in New York City. The complainant said the card is used rarely and has never been lost or out of his possession.
According to the report, the complainant was alerted to a possible problem when he received notice from a credit bureau that his rating had dropped significantly in a short span of time. He researched the issue and found the charges.
Man cited for failure to control
On Aug. 19, a westbound motorcycle on Rocker Avenue in Bainbridge turned onto Canton Street and ran off the road, striking a fence and hitting the side of a house, according to a Bainbridge police report. Chester W. Denson, 53, of Bainbridge was transported to University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center. Police cited Mr. Denson for failure to control and not having a driver’s license, police said.
Woman transported to hospital
On Aug. 24, a woman was unable to reach her 93-year-old relative and called the front desk at Hamlet Village for a welfare check.
Chagrin Falls Police arrived at the apartment and heard someone calling for help from inside according to the report. The police forced entry and found the woman on the floor where she said she had been for several hours, the report states. The emergency medical squad responded and she was transported to Hillcrest Hospital.
Police investigating missing equipment
Construction equipment involving a lift for workers was reported missing Aug. 19 from a construction site on Aurora Road (Route 43) in Bainbridge. The equipment was valued at $10,700 and had been at the site since it was delivered in April. Bainbridge police are investigating.
Woman charged with OVI, possession
A Russell woman was charged with drunken driving Aug. 25.
At 2:03 a.m., police observed a vehicle weaving on Route 422. There was an odor of alcohol and field sobriety tests indicated impairment and she was arrested, police said.
At the police station, she submitted to a breath test which registered a .126 percent BAC. During the search of the vehicle, an alleged marijuana pipe was found, police said.
Lisa DiBlasio, 30, of Russell, was charged with OVI, prohibited BAC and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
Man charged with OVI
A Cleveland Heights man was charged with drunken driving in connection with an Aug. 21 incident.
At 10:42 p.m., Solon police investigated a traffic crash on the Route 422 exit ramp for the report of a possibly intoxicated driver. Witnesses said the car was swerving and struck another from behind.
Police found the vehicle on Bainbridge Road. The driver had an odor of alcohol and refused field sobriety tests, according to the report. An inventory of the vehicle uncovered an open bottle of vodka, police said.
Bernard Starkey, 64, of Cleveland Heights, was charged with OVI, prohibited BAC, open container and the traffic violation of striking a vehicle, police said.
