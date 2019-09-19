Police respond to dog bite
On Sept. 10, Pepper Pike police responded to a residence on Plymouth Road for a report of a dog bite, according to the report.
Purse reported stolen at store
On Sept. 12, Orange police responded to Whole Foods at 50 Wall St. for a report of a purse theft. A 69-year-old Hudson woman said that she accidently left her purse in the shopping cart when she left, according to the report. When she realized that she left the purse and returned to the store, the purse was no longer in the cart, the report states. Police advised the woman to cancel her credit cards and freeze the opening of new accounts.
Man receives multiple citations
On Sept. 11, Moreland Hills police stopped a driver at SOM Center Road and Cableknoll Lane for only having one operational headlight. Police cited Esvin Barrios-Pojoy, 39, of Cleveland for two brake lights required, no valid driver’s license and open container in a motor vehicle, according to the report. He received a Bedford Municipal Court date of Sept. 26, the report states.
Man dies in motorcycle crash
Russell police are investigating the cause of a motorcycle fatality. On Sept. 13, a Russell Road resident called police to report the incident, according to Russell Police Chief Tim Carroll. It appears the motorcycle hit a tree near the Chagrin Falls Village boundary. No other vehicle was involved, Chief Carroll said. The driver, Thomas Graves, 22, of Moreland Hills died at the scene.
According to Russell police the department got a call reporting the crash at about 8:52 p.m. at a time when it was raining. The police officer who was first on the scene attempted CPR, and a Russell Fire Department rescue squad responded as well before the driver was transported to the Geauga County Coroner’s office in Cleveland, according to the police.
The Valley Enforcement Group sent its accident investigation unit to the scene as well with a member of the Bainbridge Police Department, police said.
Teen cited for DUS
On Sept. 10, Pepper Pike police conducted a traffic stop on Lander Road for a vehicle showing that the registered owner had a suspended license. Police found that the driver, Shamar Summerall, 18, of Cleveland was the registered owner, according to the report, and cited him for driving under suspension.
Firearm discharged at hotel
On Sept. 13, Orange police responded to the AC Hotel by Marriott at 300 Park Ave. for a welfare check regarding a discharged firearm. An employee said that she heard a loud pop while she was inspecting rooms, according to the report. When police arrived, the two adjacent rooms were empty. In one room, officers found that a bullet had gone through a pillow and mattress and into the south wall, the report states. Police said that in the other room, there was a bullet hole in the north wall. Hotel staff members were instructed to call Orange police if the guests returned.
Possible Social Security fraud reported
On Sept. 12, a resident of Easton Lane reported fraud to Moreland Hills police. The 79-year-old man said that Social Security advised him that his account was hacked and had not received $2,289.60 in payments from the last six months, according to the report.
Police respond to feuding parties
A Commons Court woman called Chagrin Falls police Sept. 11 to report that her neighbor, an elderly male, grabbed her arm as she turned to leave a verbal dispute in which they were engaged.
Two witnesses told the officer the grab did not look like assault to them. The feuding parties were instructed to stay away from one another.
Suspicious pedestrian
On Sept. 13, Moreland Hills police met with Pepper Pike police about Aaron Grosser, 53, of Cleveland, according to the report. Pepper Pike police said that they found Mr. Grosser walking near Lander Circle, and he was asked to leave Heinen’s because of his erratic behavior, the report states. That same day, Hunting Valley police found him walking on South Woodland near Roundwood Road and he was transported to the Shell gas station on Chagrin Boulevard near Interstate 271, according to the report.
Police said that an hour later, he was seen acting strangely near Pinstripes at Pinecrest and was transported by Orange police to the BP gas station on Chagrin Boulevard near Warrensville Center Road in Shaker Heights. He has a warrant with Cleveland Heights police for a disorderly conduct charge, according to the report.
Stray golf ball damages windshield
A motorist reported a golf ball hit his car Sept. 15 in Bainbridge. The man told Bainbridge police he was driving south on Chillicothe Road at Tanglewood Trail when a stray golf ball struck his windshield. It created substantial damage, he reported.
Unauthorized charges probed
Chagrin Falls police are investigating a Sept. 9 report of an attempted and allegedly unauthorized credit card transaction of $1,500.
A similar complaint was received from a Chagrin Falls woman on Sept. 10, who reported being notified of a $2,000 withdrawal from her daughter’s account that the bank detected and initiated a stop payment order.
There was no loss of funds from either account, police said.
Woman cited for criminal mischief
On Sept. 15, Orange police responded to the Beachwood Inn at 3795 Orange Place for an assault. Two women and a man were staying in a room, and the women got into a physical fight, according to the report. One said that they were arguing over jealousy and the other said that they were arguing over money. Police said that the man and one woman did not have visible injuries. The other woman, Deiyana Fuller, 22, of Cleveland had a bleeding laceration on her forehead, the report states. Ms. Fuller was cited for criminal mischief and given a Bedford Municipal Court date of Sept. 27, according to the report. Police said that the other woman was not cited.
Bicycler crashes into car
On Sept. 14, a Mantua man struck a car while riding his bike on Chillicothe Road (Route 306) in Bainbridge Township, according to a Bainbridge police report.
The bicycler was headed north on Route 306 when a car turned right on to Taylor May Road and he ran into the side of the car, according to Bainbridge police. He escaped injury and was released, the report states.
Sliding door shattered
On Sept. 15, a resident of Creekside Drive reported a shattered rear sliding door to Pepper Pike police. The damage was possibly from a weed-wacker, according to the report.
Chagrin conducts traffic stops
On three separate occasions last week, Chagrin Falls police stopped motorists for various offenses found as a result of random registration checks.
On Sept. 9, Kenyatta McGinnis, 25, was stopped on South Franklin Street when Chagrin Falls police said they discovered she had an outstanding warrant from Bedford Heights on a traffic violation and was turned over to police from that city. Chagrin Falls cited her with illegal display of temporary tags.
Also on Sept 9, Michael Gibson, 46, was stopped on East Washington Street after a registration check found he was under suspension of his driving privileges.
Both Ms. McGinnis and Mr. Gibson were to have appeared in Bedford Municipal Court on Sept. 13.
On Sept. 14, Erica Varner, 36, of Bainbridge was stopped on South Franklin Street after it was found she was driving under suspension. The car was turned over to her mother and Ms. Varner was to have appeared in Bedford Municipal Court on Sept. 17.
Woman strikes deer
On Sept. 13, a woman hit a deer on Hackney Road in Hunting Valley. An officer put the deer down, and the village service department removed it, according to the report.
Warrant served
On Sept. 16, Solon police advised that they had Calvin Brown, 54, of Cleveland in custody, according to the report. Mr. Brown had a warrant with Orange police for expired license plates and failure to display operator’s license, the report states. Police said that he posted bail and was given a Bedford Municipal Court date of Sept. 27.
Charges in traffic mishap
On Sept. 12, Gates Mills police responded to a one car accident on County Line Road at Mayfield Road. Alexandria Kovach, 18, of Chardon drove off the right side of the road, striking a road sign to avoid rear-ending the car in front of her, according to the report. She was also arrested on a theft warrant through Brooklyn police and was turned over to that agency, the report states. Police said that Ms. Kovach was cited for not maintaining control of her vehicle.
Loitering complaint filed
On Sept. 13, a Chagrin Falls Shopping Plaza merchant complained to Chagrin Falls police about groups of juveniles loitering in the parking lot.
Police advised the complainant there would be increased patrols after school.
Police respond to assault
On Monday, Orange police responded to a residence on Harvard Road for a report of an assault. FrontLine Service employees arrived at the residence to provide psychiatric counseling to the 28-year-old resident, and the resident punched one of the employees, according to the report. She declined to press charges, the report states. Police said that the resident tried to kick and spit on officers before he was transported to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.
Search turns up substances
Bainbridge police stopped a car on Chillicothe Road (Route 306) for an expired license plate on Sept. 9.
A search turned up alleged marijuana and narcotics, according to the report, which occupants of the vehicle told police were not real. Police are investigating, and the substance has been sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for testing.
Missing license plate reported
On Sept. 14, a resident of Peppercreek Drive reported a missing license plate to Pepper Pike police. He said that it may have come off during the storm the previous night when he drove through areas with high water, according to the report.
Missing drugs reported
A Hamlet Village resident contacted Chagrin Falls police on Sept. 10 after discovering the loss of 60 Valium pills from her apartment. She estimated the loss or theft occurred two weeks prior to her report. There was nothing else missing from the residence, she told Chagrin Falls officers.
According to police, the woman said people come and go from the apartment frequently, and she often leaves her door unlocked.
Charges on debit card
On Monday, a 39-year-old Shaker Heights resident filed a report for a stolen debit card number with Orange police. She said that she spent $23.91 at the True North gas station at 27010 Chagrin Blvd. on Sept. 13 and her card was later declined at Subway, according to the report. The issuer of the card informed her that other charges were made at True North locations in Beachwood, Mayfield Heights, Willoughby Hills, Cleveland and South Euclid totaling $314, the report states.
Driver cited for illegal left turn
On Sept. 14, Moreland Hills police conducted a traffic stop for a car that made a prohibited left turn from Hiram Trail onto SOM Center Road. Tyrone Fitzgerald, 54, of Chagrin Falls was cited for no left turn, driving under a suspended license and open container in a motor vehicle, according to the report. Mr. Fitzgerald had a Bedford Municipal Court date on Sept. 17, the report states.
Police respond to assault
On Monday, Orange police responded to a residence on Harvard Road for a report of an assault. FrontLine Service employees arrived at the residence to provide psychiatric counseling to the 28-year-old resident, and the resident punched one of the employees, according to the report. She declined to press charges, the report states. Police said that the resident tried to kick and spit on officers before he was transported to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.
Search turns up substances
Bainbridge police stopped a car on Chillicothe Road (Route 306) for an expired license plate on Sept. 9.
A search turned up alleged marijuana and narcotics, according to the report, which occupants of the vehicle told police were not real. Police are investigating, and the substance has been sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for testing.
Missing license plate reported
On Sept. 14, a resident of Peppercreek Drive reported a missing license plate to Pepper Pike police. He said that it may have come off during the storm the previous night when he drove through areas with high water, according to the report.
Vehicle weaving on Liberty Road
A Solon woman was charged with drunken driving Sept. 13.
At 8:52 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle weaving on Liberty Road. There was a strong odor of alcohol and field sobriety tests indicated impairment, police said. At the station, the driver refused to submit to a breath test.
Natalie Huth, 36, of Solon, was charged with OVI and marked lanes, police said.
Driver runs red light
A Solon man was charged with drunken driving Sept. 14.
At 12:39 a.m., an officer made a traffic stop on Miles Road for a driver who ran a red light while beeping his horn. Field sobriety tests indicated impairment and he was arrested. At the station, he submitted to a breath test which registered a .217 percent BAC.
Nathaniel Zronek, 30, of Solon, was charged with OVI, prohibited BAC and a red light violation, police said.
Man charged with OVI
A Willoughby man was charged with drunken driving in connection with a Sept. 15 incident.
At 2:17 a.m., police patrolling on Route 422 observed a vehicle weaving. The driver had a strong odor of alcohol, police said, and field sobriety tests indicated impairment. At the station, he submitted to a breath test which registered a .210 percent BAC.
Tyrone Singleton, 39, of Willoughby, was charged with OVI, prohibited BAC and marked lanes.
Motorcycle struck by vehicle
A Twinsburg man died following a motorcycle accident Sept. 14 in Solon.
At 5:31 a.m., police responded to Harper Road at Aurora Road where a motorcycle was struck by a vehicle. The operator of the motorcycle, Anthony Pieragostine, 56, of Twinsburg, was transported to Hillcrest Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a helmet and suffered head trauma, police said.
The driver of the vehicle, Chrishawn Martin, 26, of Cleveland, was charged on a felony warrant out of the Cuyahoga County’s Sheriff’s Office. The crash investigation has been turned over to the SEALE Accident Investigation Unit, and further charges are possible, police said.
