Vehicle catches fire on road
On July 10, Gates Mills police and firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Sherman Road. They found a Dodge Ram engulfed in flames and the driver, a 19-year-old Chester man, was standing outside of the vehicle, according to the report. The firefighters extinguished the fire. The man said he was driving east on Sherman when his vehicle caught fire from the engine compartment, the report states.
Vehicle recovered in Aurora
Theft of a vehicle was reported Friday on Rolling Brook Drive in Bainbridge. Keys had been left in the vehicle, and a GPS coordinate traced the car to a site in the city of Aurora, according to the Bainbridge police report. Nothing was missing and the truck was recovered, according to police who are investigating the matter.
Deceased man found in apartment
On July 10, Chagrin Falls police received a call from a Citadel Condominium resident who asked they check the welfare of a neighbor he had not seen in a few days. The caller added a bad odor was coming from the unit, and police forced entry and found the resident was deceased. He was described as in his 50s and there was no evidence of foul play, according to the report. The Cuyahoga County coroner will rule on a cause of death, police said.
Juveniles advised to leave
A group of five to six juveniles were reported to be causing chaos at the Walmart store at Marketplace Shopping Center in Bainbridge July 9. They were reportedly taking things off the store shelves, riding scooters in the store and throwing balls around and would not leave, according to the Bainbridge police report. They then went to the neighboring Marshall’s store where police found them and advised them to leave the shopping center. No charges were filed, police said.
Car-pedestrian accident reported
A witness to a car-pedestrian accident in the Chagrin Falls shopping plaza July 11 called Chagrin Falls police to report the incident and advise she had taken the driver’s keys and was standing by. Officers said the pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, refused medical treatment. The driver, an 84-year-old female, was not cited, according to the report.
Woman dies in traffic crash
A Monday traffic accident in Troy Township claimed the life of a 29-year-old Warren woman.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Chardon post, Meghan McKenzie, 29, of Warren was pronounced dead at the scene following the accident on Main Market Road (Route 422), near Jug Road.
The OHP reported that Ms. McKenzie was eastbound on Main Market Road in a Kia Sorento when the vehicle veered left of center and met head on with a man driving a Jaguar westbound.
Following the impact, the Jaguar caught fire and witnesses reported pulling both drivers from the vehicles.
The man, who was not identified, was flown by helicopter to University Hospitals’ main campus in Cleveland where he remains in critical condition, according to the OHP.
The accident, which remains under investigation, closed the road for four hours, the OHP reported.
Disoriented man transported
On Thursday, Gates Mills police responded to the area of Brigham and Battles roads for a report of a disoriented man walking in the road. Police located the man, 19, of Wickliffe and said that he exhibited signs of a possible psychiatric situation, according to the report. He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital for an evaluation, the report states. Police said that the man’s stepmother explained that he has a mental disorder and she would be in contact with the hospital.
Employee reports disturbance
Fearing a disturbance at her place of work, an East Washington Street office employee called Chagrin Falls police to report her former boyfriend had entered the building despite a protection order. The male was warned he was not welcome there and to have no further contact with the complainant, and he agreed, police said.
Woman charged with theft
A woman with three duffle bags of merchandise ran from a loss prevention officer at the Walmart store at Marketplace Shopping Center July 11. Bainbridge police officers stopped her in a car, and Darilie Colon Velez, 27, of Cleveland was charged with theft, the report states. The items including clothing and cosmetics were valued at $392.17, according to the police report.
Two transported following crash
The driver of a car traveling north on Chillicothe Road (Route 306) on Saturday in Bainbridge attempted to turn left into Trillium Drive, according to a Bainbridge police report. A car headed south struck the turning vehicle. An 83-year-old Auburn man was transported to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center by the Bainbridge rescue squad for treatment of injuries. Paula Mesojedec, 57, of Newbury was transported to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital by the Auburn rescue squad. She was cited for failing to yield when turning left, according to police.
Teens found skateboarding past curfew
On July 9, Orange police observed a car parked on Pike Drive at 4:30 a.m. Nearly a half hour later, three 17-year-old males came to the car and said that they were driving around skateboarding, according to the report. The males were advised of curfew laws, and the teens from Russell and Pepper Pike made arrangements for their parents to pick them up, the report states. The Chagrin Falls teen said that his mother was out of town, so he was staying with his friend’s family in Russell, which the Russell teen’s mother confirmed upon arrival. Police said that the teens were not cited.
Contractor reported for behavior
On Thursday, a Pebblebrook Lane resident reported a painter’s behavior to Moreland Hills police. She said that the painter was violent, frightening and inappropriate, according to the report. The painter did not make any verbal threats, police said. Officers advised the painter that he was no longer welcome on the property, the report states.
Texas man charged with theft
Loss prevention personnel at the Walmart Store at Marketplace Shopping Center in Bainbridge reported Sunday that a man was running out of the store pushing a cart with merchandise that was not paid for. He got in a vehicle and went to the McDonald’s restaurant in the shopping center where Bainbridge police found him, according to the report. Jonathan Holcomb, 47, of Texas was arrested and charged with theft, police said. The items taken from the store included pet supplies, alcohol and food and were valued at $221, the report states.
President’s visit delays residents
On Friday, Hunting Valley and neighboring police departments shut down various roads, including Shaker Boulevard, Chagrin River Road, Woodburn Drive and Farmcote Drive, for President Donald Trump’s private fundraiser in the village on Friday, according to the report. Residents called Hunting Valley police asking when they could go home, and Police Chief Michael Cannon advised that the roads would be closed for an unknown amount of time, the report states.
Man arrested for OVI
On July 9, a witness reported an erratic driver on Shaker Boulevard in Pepper Pike headed westbound toward Brainard Circle to Pepper Pike police. Thomas Sedlak, 67, of Cleveland was found to be impaired and arrested for OVI, according to the report.
Wagon turns up in garden
An Elm Court couple told Chagrin Falls police July 10 that a four-wheel cart had turned up in their garden and they had no idea where it came from or who it belonged to. It was described as handmade and very dirty with a wagon style handle, the report states. Police canvassed the area but did not find the owner, and it is being held in the police property room awaiting its owner, police said.
Bracelet found in Hunting Valley
On Saturday, a caller reported found property at a Shaker Boulevard residence to Hunting Valley police. The owner, a Roundwood Road resident, picked up the bracelet, according to the report.
Man arrested for obstruction
On July 10, Pepper Pike police observed a Ford Mustang traveling on Interstate 271 northbound. A registration check showed that the owner had a suspended license, according to the report. Shelton Williams, 22, of Bedford Heights was arrested for driving under suspension and obstructing official business, the report states.
Theft reported
On Friday, a 58-year-old woman reported theft to Orange police. She said that she did not receive her April Social Security check in the mail and was advised that the check had been cashed, according to the report. A person claiming her identity also obtained a direct express card, which was mailed to the Beachwood Inn at 3795 Orange Place, the report states.
Man charged with trespassing, theft
Bainbridge police are investigating a rash of thefts in the Bainbrook subdivision. On Saturday, police received a call from a resident that a male was seen checking out vehicles and set off an alarm and ran. A male was also seen on camera going into a garage on Azalea Circle, police said. The police department received several calls on the matter. An officer found a man lying in the ditch, and Quinton McGettigan, 21, of Bainbridge was charged with criminal trespassing, burglary and theft and was transported to the Geauga County Sheriff’s jail, according to police.
Mother reports suspicious activity
On Saturday, a Bainbridge resident met with Moreland Hills police regarding a civil protection order against her ex-husband. The 52-year-old woman picked up her 26-year-old daughter, who lives in Moreland Hills with her children, to visit another sibling in North Canton, the report states.
When they returned to Moreland Hills, they found two Hot Wheels metal toy cars in the mailbox for the two sons, according to the report. The mother said that her ex-husband’s handwriting is on them, and she was afraid that he was in town to hurt them, the report states. Police advised the family to be vigilant and report suspicious activity.
Woman takes purse without paying
On July 9, Woodmere police responded to Chagrin Shoe Leather and Luggage Repair at 27309 Chagrin Blvd. for a theft report. The complainant said that when she went to pick up her purse from the repair shop, she determined that she did not like the work that was done to the purse and left without paying, the report states. Her mother walked in and attempted to pay the bill but the daughter said no, the report states. The daughter left the store with the purse, according to the report. The employee said that he did not want to file charges for theft, but wants her to pay the bill, police said.
Man arrested for OVI
On July 9, Gates Mills police responded to a car accident at Chagrin River Road and Beverly Lane. Mark Rizzo, 29, of Chagrin Falls was driving southbound on Chagrin River Road and allegedly lost control and struck a tree, according to the report. Mr. Rizzo was found to be operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol and was arrested, the report states. He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital for minor injuries. Mr. Rizzo was cited for not maintaining reasonable control of his vehicle and OVI and released on personal bond, police said. He had a Lyndhurst Municipal Court date on July 11.
Driver strikes speed limit sign
On Saturday, Woodmere police responded to the intersection of Chagrin Boulevard and Belmont Road for a car accident and damage to village property. The juvenile driver said that she was traveling southbound in the parking lot at Eton Chagrin Boulevard and began to turn right onto Chagrin, according to the report. The driver’s side door opened abruptly and she struck a 25 mph speed limit sign while trying to close the door, the report states.
Employee reports ex-boyfriend
A Yours Truly employee called Chagrin Falls police July 11 to state her concern that a former boyfriend who had been calling and texting her may show up at the restaurant. Police contacted the male and advised him he was not welcome at the establishment and to have no further contact with the complainant, police said. He agreed, according to the report.
Dogs at large reported
On Friday, a Lander Road resident reported dogs at large to Orange police. The 29-year-old woman said that she had her cat on a leash in the front yard and two dogs charged at the cat, making it run up a tree, according to the report. The owner of the dogs retrieved them and returned to his property on Jackson Road, the report states. Police advised the man that he could be cited if the dogs get loose in the future.
Woman accused of panhandling
A woman was reported Saturday asking for money outside the Target store in Bainbridge. She told people she was a single mom and had lost her job and was asking customers to donate for baby formula, according to the Bainbridge police report. An employee asked her to leave, and she was then seen outside the Home Depot store, police said. When checking however, police could not find her, according to the report.
Hospital receives bomb threat
University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center was placed on lockdown last week after a reported bomb threat.
According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called the hospital July 10 to report that they were a family member of someone in the hospital and believed that someone was after him and is going to bring a bomb to the hospital.
Deputies reported that a man and woman had called repeatedly looking for a patient named “Smith.” The woman told hospital workers that a bomb would be delivered to the hospital in retribution for something the patient did.
The hospital was placed on lockdown for about three hours while bomb sniffing dogs checked the hospital.
The matter remains under investigation.
Man charged with disorderly conduct
A disturbance at a Chardon Township home last week led to the arrest of a man.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to an Auburn Road home July 13, where a woman initially reported that her son had been stealing her personal property to sell for drugs.
The following day, deputies were called back to the home after the homeowners reported that a man was attempting to break a car window with a trailer hitch.
The sheriff’s office said James Gerlosay, 29, was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct.
Resident reports water leak
On July 14, a Water Street resident called Chagrin Falls police when he discovered water leaking through the pavement in front of his home. Water department workers were called to check the source of the leak, police said.
Cat knocks out window screen
A real cat burglar was at work in Middlefield last week.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said a Jo An Drive resident called July 13, reporting that someone had stolen a window screen from her home. The resident was unsure whether someone was attempting to break in or just wanted the screen.
By the time deputies arrived, however, the resident realized there was no foul play, except by her cat that had knocked out the screen.
Drunk driving convictions
The following persons were convicted of drunken driving last week in Chardon Municipal Court: Sierra D. Moth, 25, of Claridon Township and Matthew J. Clutter, 28, of Willoughby.
Woman reports suspicious activity
On Sunday, a female reported a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of PNC Bank at 27359 Chagrin Blvd. to Woodmere police. She stated on Saturday while at the bank ATM that she saw two suspicious people, a man walking around in the area and a woman in a Chevy Blazer, according to the report. The woman reportedly asked the complainant for a dollar. The complainant noticed through the reflection of the bank window that the man was running up behind her, the report states. Police said the complainant began to scream and the man and woman left the scene.
Police investigating alleged theft
Bainbridge police received a report Friday of a theft at Dick’s Sporting Goods at Marketplace Shopping Center. Two females with a small child allegedly grabbed items totaling more than $1,000, according to the store. The store provided a video to Bainbridge police and the incident is under investigation, police said.
Repo man alerts police
A representative of a vehicle repossession company called Chagrin Falls police July 11 to advise they were about to take a car located in the village. According to the repo man, the car’s owner did not know it was about to be towed and alerted police in the event they receive a stolen car report.
Driver reports damage to Jeep
On Monday, Woodmere police responded to Mitchell’s Fish Market at 28601 Chagrin Blvd. for a damage to property report on a 2014 Jeep Compass. The complainant said that on July 14, he ended his shift bartending at Mitchell’s at 9:30 p.m. and came out to the parking lot and found deep scratches on the hood and driver’s side doors, according to the report. He said he thinks the damage took place between 1 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on July 14. He said that he does not know who could have done this and he does not have any enemies, the report states.
Dine and dash at Wasabi reported
On Friday, Orange police responded to Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse at 3725 Orange Place for a theft report. The manager said that a group of 14 individuals tried to leave and two bills for approximately $30 each were not paid, according to the report. Two individuals were detained outside, but the server found their receipts so they were free to go, the report states. Police determined that the diners who did not pay their bills already left the restaurant.
Man cited for speeding
On Saturday, Moreland Hills police stopped a car on Chagrin Boulevard for traveling 52 mph in a 35 mph zone. Linzie Williams, 67, of Mayfield Heights had a warrant from Gates Mills police for failure to appear and was found to have a suspended license. Mr. Williams was cited for speeding and driving under a non-compliance suspension. He had a Bedford Municipal Court date on Tuesday and was turned over to Gates Mills police.
Motorist reports erratic driving
On July 10, a female motorist called Chagrin Falls police to report she was following an erratic driver on Miles Road, headed toward the village. The complainant said she witnessed the vehicle had already crashed a red light and passed two cars in a no passing zone, police said.
Two charged with assault
Two Solon individuals were charged July 9 in connection with an assault.
At 6:23 p.m., Solon police responded to Cromwell Drive for a large fight involving a knife. In the incident, a victim was allegedly slashed under the eye with a knife and another victim was reportedly punched.
Tyrone Coleman, 19, was charged with felonious assault in the incident and Gary Johnson, 19, was charged with assault.
Man charged during traffic stop
A Cleveland man was charged with receiving stolen property July 15.
At 12:09 am., Solon police stopped a car on Route 422 for driving with no headlights. The car was entered as stolen from Bratenahl, police said, and the driver had active warrants from the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office.
There were two juveniles and an 18-year-old in the car who were released.
The 18-year-old Cleveland driver was charged with receiving stolen property motor vehicle and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.